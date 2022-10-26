Versa Recognized for Delivering Industry's Most Complete Single-Vendor SASE Integration of Comprehensive Security and Networking Functionalities with Cost and Time Savings

Versa Networks, the recognized leader of single-vendor Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platforms, today announced that its industry-leading Versa SASE has won the it security Award 2022 in the Cloud Security awards category at the it-sa 2022 Expo&Congress in Nuremberg, Germany.

Since 2007, the it security Award has been presented annually at it-sa, Europe's leading trade fair for IT security, honoring the most innovative security products and solutions. Companies can apply in four categories: Management Security, Web/Internet Security, Identity Access Management, and Cloud Security. A jury of experts selected the best projects and products.

"SASE is undoubtedly the future of securing and connecting users and devices to workloads anywhere, but legacy solutions still require multiple software stacks, or separate boxes to achieve the same level of functionality, resulting in reduced performance, lack of visibility, higher costs, and ultimately a larger attack surface," said Pantelis Astenburg, Vice President DACH at Versa Networks. "Versa SASE was built from the ground up to provide customers with an integrated solution within a single software stack. As a result, our architecture has proven to minimize the administrative and IT costs that multiple management interfaces would entail by over 50 percent."

Versa's single-vendor SASE platform delivers best-of-breed functions that tightly integrate and deliver services via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both via VOS with a Single-Pass Parallel Processing architecture and managed through a single pane of glass. Versa delivers SASE services such as Secure SD-WAN, Next-Generation Firewall, Next-Generation Firewall as a Service, Unified Threat Management (UTM) including Advanced Threat Protection (ATP), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Remote Browser Isolation (RBI), and User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA). Versa's single-vendor SASE platform goes above and beyond management console automation integration by providing the ability to integrate networks, points of presence, policy definitions, application definitions, agent logic, and data lakes.

As the leader in SASE, the fastest growing security and networking category, and executing on SASE services for years, Versa is the only solution proven to deliver the industry's leading and differentiated architecture for high performance and security. Dell'Oro Group listed Versa as the 2021 SASE market share leader with 84-percent market share for the unified category in its 4Q21 Network Security Quarterly Report; and Frost and Sullivan ranks Versa as the #2 worldwide market share leader in SASE. Gartner has identified Versa SASE as having the most SASE components out of all 56 vendors Gartner evaluated. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) also found that Versa SASE has the most SASE supported functions, as published in its industry report.

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks, the leader in single-vendor SASE platforms, delivers AI/ML-powered SSE and SD-WAN solutions. The platform provides networking and security with true multitenancy, and sophisticated analytics via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both to meet SASE requirements for small to extremely large enterprises and Service Providers. Thousands of customers globally with hundreds of thousands of sites and millions of users trust Versa with their mission critical networks and security. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Liberty Global Ventures, Princeville Capital, RPS Ventures and Triangle Peak Partners. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.

Versa Networks, VOS, the Versa logo, and Versa Titan are or may be registered trademarks of Versa Networks, Inc. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005372/en/

Contacts:

Dan Spalding

dspalding@versa-networks.com

(408) 960-9297