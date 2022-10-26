iCapital and UnicornSP bring a diversified menu of private market and hedge funds from iCapital's flagship platform to wealth managers and their clients in the region

Unicorn Strategic Partners (UnicornSP), a leading distribution partner to asset managers, and iCapital1, the global fintech platform driving access to alternative investments for the wealth management industry, announced an exclusive partnership to distribute private market and hedge fund investments to financial advisors in Latin America and intermediaries in the US servicing non-resident LATAM clients.

UnicornSP will serve as a local distribution partner and product specialist introducing funds available on the iCapital flagship platform to wealth managers in the region. To ensure comprehensive market coverage, UnicornSP will add new senior hires fully dedicated to private markets to its teams in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, and the United States. To best serve its clients, iCapital will provide UnicornSP with product support through its in-house research and diligence team, and a bespoke suite of educational tools.

"This is a new chapter for Unicorn Strategic Partners and its clients. It underscores our commitment to providing wealth managers and their clients broader access to an array of diverse investment opportunities," said David Ayastuy, Managing Partner at UnicornSP. "In launching our partnership with iCapital, we are powering our ability to meet high-net-worth investors' growing demand for private market and hedge fund strategies, and better support their desired portfolio outcomes."

UnicornSP services clients including private banks, broker-dealers, registered independent advisors, multi-family offices, and external asset managers across the Latin American markets and financial intermediaries in the US servicing non-resident LATAM clients. Launched in 2017, UnicornSP is a leading fund distribution specialist in the region, offering comprehensive strategies and diverse investment solutions.

iCapital and UnicornSP see significant demand for private market and hedge fund investments in LATAM alongside a desire for comprehensive educational support.

"We are delighted to strengthen our presence in the Latin American market in partnership with Unicorn Strategic Partners," said Marco BizzozeroHead of International at iCapital."Latin America is of strategic importance to iCapital. This partnership represents our commitment to the wealth managers in the region by providing them with the relevant private markets and hedge fund investment solutions, expertise, and education to help them achieve their clients' investment objectives."

Unicorn Strategic Partners was founded in 2017 by a group of renowned professionals in the asset management distribution industry in LATAM, supported by NFQ Group in resources and infrastructure. UnicornSP offers the managers it represents with a first-class distribution Team, with extraordinary adaptability and a consolidated track record in traditional and alternatives distribution businesses across LATAM markets. The most important asset of this organization is its team of professionals, with more than 20 years average experience in the asset management distribution business. UnicornSP specializes in selecting the best capabilities in each asset class, representing managers who share the same meritocracy and performance-driven culture to develop long-term partnerships. UnicornSP's team provides sales and marketing support to the major wirehouses, broker-dealers, independent channels, global private banks and family offices. It has local presence in New York, Miami, Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Santiago de Chile, Sao Paulo, Bogota, Lima, Mexico, and Madrid.

Founded in 2013, iCapital is the leading global fintech company powering the world's alternative investment marketplace. iCapital has transformed how the wealth management, banking, and asset management industries facilitate access to private markets investments for their high-net-worth clients by providing intuitive, end-to-end technology and service solutions; education tools and resources; and robust diligence, compliance, and portfolio analytics capabilities. iCapital's solutions enable organizations to streamline and scale their operational infrastructure for alternative investments and to provide access to direct investments and feeder funds at lower minimums through simplified digital workflows. iCapital-managed platforms offer wealth advisors and their high-net-worth clients access to an extensive menu of private investments, including equity, credit, real estate, infrastructure, structured investments, annuities, and risk-managed solutions. iCapital has been recognized on the Forbes Fintech 50 list each year from 2018 to 2022, the Forbes America's Best Startup Employers in 2021 and 2022, and MMI/Barron's Industry Awards as Solutions Provider of the Year in 2020, 2021 and 2022. As of Sept. 30, 2022, iCapital services more than US$148 billion in global client assets, of which about US$33 billion are from international investors (non-US Domestic) across more than 1,130 funds. Employing more than 1,040 people globally, iCapital is headquartered in NYC and has offices worldwide, including in Zurich, London, Lisbon, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Toronto.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended as, and may not be relied on in any manner as legal, tax or investment advice, a recommendation, or as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to purchase or a recommendation of any interest in any fund or security offered by Institutional Capital Network, Inc. or its affiliates (together "iCapital"). Alternative investments are complex, speculative investment vehicles and are not suitable for all investors. This material does not intend to address the financial objectives, situation or specific needs of any individual investor. The information contained herein is subject to change and is also incomplete. This industry information and its importance is an opinion only and should not be relied upon as the only important information available. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed, and iCapital assumes no liability for the information provided.

This material is confidential, is the property of iCapital and may not be shared without the written permission of iCapital. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission of iCapital.

Products offered by iCapital are typically private placements that are sold only to qualified clients of iCapital through transactions that are exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933 pursuant to Rule 506(b) of Regulation D promulgated thereunder ("Private Placements"). An investment in any product issued pursuant to a Private Placement, such as the funds described, entails a high degree of risk and no assurance can be given that any alternative investment fund's investment objectives will be achieved or that investors will receive a return of their capital. Further, such investments are not subject to the same levels of regulatory scrutiny as publicly listed investments, and as a result, investors may have access to significantly less information than they can access with respect to publicly listed investments. Prospective investors should also note that investments in the products described involve long lock-ups and do not provide investors with liquidity.

Relationship Between ICapital and Underlying Fund GPs (defined as Underlying Fund GPs of products offered on the iCapital platform where iCapital is acting in an investment advisor capacity). iCapital is not a current client of, or investor in a private fund advised by, the Underlying Manager; however, iCapital sponsors and manages the Access Fund, which is or is expected to be an investor in the Underlying Fund, a private fund managed by the Underlying Manager. Prospective investors in the Access Fund should be aware that, as a result of the relationship between iCapital and Underlying Fund GPs and its affiliates created by the access fund arrangement discussed herein (1) iCapital is financially compensated for the arrangement by payment of certain management fees (which are calculated as described in "SUMMARY OF PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE ACCESS FUND Management Fee" or corollary section of the Access Fund Offering Memorandum) and, if applicable, certain fees for placement of investors in the Access Fund or the Underlying Fund (which are typically calculated as a percentage of an investor's aggregate commitment to the relevant fund), and (2) the existence of such compensation may create conflicts of interest whereby, for example, iCapital may be more inclined (a) to establish access funds (including the Access Fund) (i) for investment in underlying funds (including the Underlying Fund) sponsored or managed by the Underlying Fund GPs and its affiliates, than for investment in investment funds sponsored or managed by other fund managers, and (ii) upon terms and conditions more favorable to the Underlying Fund GPs and its affiliates than iCapital would otherwise agree to in the absence of such compensation; (b) to make positive statements about the Underlying Fund GPs and its affiliates in order to encourage investors to make a larger commitment to the Access Fund, thereby increasing the fees paid to iCapital, or (c) to vote or exercise consent rights in respect of interests in underlying funds (including the Underlying Fund) held by access funds (including the Access Fund) in a manner more favorable to the Underlying Fund GPs and its affiliates than iCapital would otherwise vote or exercise in the absence of such compensation.

Securities and services may be offered through iCapital Securities, LLC, Axio Financial LLC, and/or SIMON Markets LLC, each of which is a registered broker/dealer, member FINRA and SIPC, and subsidiary of Institutional Capital Network, Inc. ("iCapital"). iCapital Advisors, LLC, a subsidiary of iCapital, is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These registrations and memberships in no way imply that the SEC, FINRA or SIPC have endorsed the entities, products or services discussed herein. iCapital and iCapital Network are registered trademarks of Institutional Capital Network, Inc. Additional information is available upon request.

