MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. ("Hilton" or the "Company") (NYSE: HLT) today reported its third quarter 2022 results. Highlights include:

Diluted EPS was $1.26 for the third quarter, and diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, was $1.31

Net income was $346 million for the third quarter, exceeding the high end of guidance

Adjusted EBITDA was $732 million for the third quarter, exceeding the high end of guidance

System-wide comparable RevPAR increased 29.9 percent, on a currency neutral basis, for the third quarter compared to the same period in 2021

System-wide comparable RevPAR increased 5.0 percent, on a currency neutral basis, for the third quarter compared to the same period in 2019

Approved 19,900 new rooms for development during the third quarter, bringing Hilton's development pipeline to 416,000 rooms as of September 30, 2022

Added 12,900 rooms to Hilton's system in the third quarter, contributing to 12,100 net additional rooms in Hilton's system during the period

Repurchased 4.0 million shares of Hilton common stock during the third quarter, bringing total capital return, including dividends, to $538 million for the quarter and $1,324 million year to date through October

Full year 2022 system-wide comparable RevPAR is expected to increase between 40 percent and 43 percent, on a currency neutral basis, compared to 2021; full year net income is projected to be between $1,219 million and $1,240 million; full year Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $2,500 million and $2,530 million

Full year 2022 capital return is projected to be between $1.5 billion and $1.9 billion

Overview

Christopher J. Nassetta, President & Chief Executive Officer of Hilton, said, " The third quarter marked an important milestone in our recovery as system-wide RevPAR exceeded the same period in 2019 for the first time since the pandemic began. Our diluted EPS, adjusted for special items and Adjusted EBITDA exceeded the high end of our guidance. Improved performance reflected the continued strength in leisure travel, as well as recovering business transient and group demand. We expect these strong trends to continue throughout the fourth quarter with system-wide RevPAR once again exceeding prior peaks."

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, system-wide comparable RevPAR increased 29.9 percent compared to the same period in 2021, due to increases in both occupancy and ADR, and fee revenues increased 33 percent. For comparison to pre-pandemic results, system-wide comparable RevPAR for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was up 5.0 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, system-wide comparable RevPAR increased 49.6 percent compared to the same period in 2021, due to increases in both occupancy and ADR, and fee revenues increased 51 percent. For comparison to pre-pandemic results, system-wide comparable RevPAR for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was down 4.0 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, diluted EPS was $1.26 and diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, was $1.31 compared to $0.86 and $0.78, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Net income and Adjusted EBITDA were $346 million and $732 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $240 million and $519 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, diluted EPS was $3.32 and diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, was $3.31 compared to $0.94 and $1.36, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Net income and Adjusted EBITDA were $924 million and $1,859 million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $259 million and $1,117 million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Development

In the third quarter of 2022, Hilton opened 80 new hotels contributing 12,900 additional rooms to Hilton's system and achieved net unit growth of 12,100 rooms. During the quarter, Hilton opened the 25,000th room under the Curio Collection by Hilton brand and the 600th Hilton Hotels & Resorts property. Further, Hilton continued to expand its luxury portfolio with the opening of the Waldorf Astoria Kuwait, the brand's first property in the country.

As of September 30, 2022, Hilton's development pipeline totaled more than 2,810 hotels representing nearly 416,000 rooms throughout 112 countries and territories, including 29 countries and territories where Hilton does not currently have any existing hotels. Additionally, of the rooms in the development pipeline, 204,200 of the rooms were under construction and 242,600 of the rooms were located outside the U.S.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2022, Hilton had $8.8 billion of long-term debt outstanding, excluding the deduction for deferred financing costs and discount, with a weighted average interest rate of 4.29 percent. Further excluding finance lease liabilities and other debt of Hilton's consolidated variable interest entities, Hilton had $8.6 billion of long-term debt outstanding with a weighted average interest rate of 4.28 percent and no scheduled maturities until 2025. No debt amounts were outstanding under Hilton's $1.75 billion senior secured revolving credit facility as of September 30, 2022, which had an available borrowing capacity of $1,690 million after considering $60 million of outstanding letters of credit. Total cash and cash equivalents were $1,362 million as of September 30, 2022, including $80 million of restricted cash and cash equivalents.

During the third quarter of 2022, Hilton repurchased 4.0 million shares of its common stock at a cost of $497 million and an average price per share of $124.85. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Hilton repurchased 8.5 million shares of its common stock at a cost of $1,107 million and an average price per share of $130.47. Year-to-date through October 2022, Hilton repurchased 9.6 million shares of its common stock for $1,242 million and the amount remaining under Hilton's stock repurchase program was $994 million.

In September 2022, Hilton paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock, for a total of $41 million. In October 2022, Hilton's board of directors authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock to be paid on or before December 30, 2022 to holders of record of its common stock as of the close of business on November 10, 2022.

Outlook

Share-based metrics in Hilton's outlook include actual share repurchases to date, but do not include the effect of potential share repurchases hereafter.

Full Year 2022

System-wide comparable RevPAR, on a currency neutral basis, is expected to increase between 40 percent and 43 percent compared to 2021, and to be down between 1 percent and 3 percent from 2019.

increase between 40 percent and 43 percent compared to 2021, and to be down between 1 percent and 3 percent from 2019. Diluted EPS is projected to be between $4.40 and $4.48.

Diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, is projected to be between $4.46 and $4.54.

Net income is projected to be between $1,219 million and $1,240 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $2,500 million and $2,530 million.

Contract acquisition costs and capital expenditures, excluding amounts indirectly reimbursed by hotel owners, are expected to be between $250 million and $275 million.

Capital return is projected to be between $1.5 billion and $1.9 billion.

General and administrative expenses are projected to be between $380 million and $400 million.

Net unit growth is expected to be approximately 5.0 percent.

Fourth Quarter 2022

System-wide comparable RevPAR, on a currency neutral basis, is expected to increase between 19 percent and 23 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, and to increase between 2 percent and 6 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019.

Diluted EPS is projected to be between $1.08 and $1.15.

Diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, is projected to be between $1.15 and $1.23.

Net income is projected to be between $295 million and $316 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $641 million and $671 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company refers to certain financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in this press release, including: net income (loss), adjusted for special items; diluted EPS, adjusted for special items; EBITDA; Adjusted EBITDA; Adjusted EBITDA margin; net debt; and net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio. See the schedules to this press release, including the "Definitions" section, for additional information and reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 7,000 properties and more than 1.1 million rooms, in 123 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for five consecutive years. Hilton has introduced several industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the nearly 146 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on facebook.com/hiltonnewsroom, twitter.com/hiltonnewsroom, linkedin.com/company/hilton, instagram.com/hiltonnewsroom and youtube.com/hiltonnewsroom.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. EARNINGS RELEASE SCHEDULES TABLE OF CONTENTS Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Comparable and Currency Neutral System-Wide Hotel Operating Statistics Property Summary Capital Expenditures and Contract Acquisition Costs Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Franchise and licensing fees $ 573 $ 451 $ 1,531 $ 1,062 Base and other management fees 76 49 206 116 Incentive management fees 52 26 132 60 Owned and leased hotels 295 199 727 376 Other revenues 28 18 71 56 1,024 743 2,667 1,670 Other revenues from managed and franchised properties 1,344 1,006 3,662 2,282 Total revenues 2,368 1,749 6,329 3,952 Expenses Owned and leased hotels 263 200 705 452 Depreciation and amortization 39 46 123 143 General and administrative 93 107 287 302 Other expenses 13 12 35 31 408 365 1,150 928 Other expenses from managed and franchised properties 1,337 944 3,589 2,339 Total expenses 1,745 1,309 4,739 3,267 Loss on sale of assets, net — (8 ) — (8 ) Operating income 623 432 1,590 677 Interest expense (106 ) (98 ) (295 ) (302 ) Gain on foreign currency transactions — — 4 1 Loss on debt extinguishment — — — (69 ) Other non-operating income, net 10 6 32 16 Income before income taxes 527 340 1,331 323 Income tax expense (181 ) (100 ) (407 ) (64 ) Net income 346 240 924 259 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 1 1 3 4 Net income attributable to Hilton stockholders $ 347 $ 241 $ 927 $ 263 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 273 279 277 278 Diluted 275 281 279 281 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.27 $ 0.86 $ 3.35 $ 0.94 Diluted $ 1.26 $ 0.86 $ 3.32 $ 0.94 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.15 $ — $ 0.30 $ —

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. COMPARABLE AND CURRENCY NEUTRAL SYSTEM-WIDE HOTEL OPERATING STATISTICS BY REGION, BRAND AND SEGMENT (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Occupancy ADR RevPAR 2022 vs. 2021 2022 vs. 2021 2022 vs. 2021 Region U.S. 74.5 % 6.0 % pts. $ 163.32 12.1 % $ 121.71 22.0 % Americas (excluding U.S.) 71.4 17.6 147.08 31.2 104.99 74.2 Europe 77.4 18.5 159.10 45.9 123.15 91.7 Middle East & Africa 63.9 11.7 128.39 18.7 82.10 45.2 Asia Pacific 63.6 13.7 104.50 14.9 66.46 46.3 Brand Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts 55.3 % 9.7 % pts. $ 422.47 6.1 % $ 233.50 28.6 % Conrad Hotels & Resorts 63.3 17.0 268.59 40.8 169.98 92.6 Canopy by Hilton 66.2 9.9 192.83 16.7 127.68 37.0 Hilton Hotels & Resorts 69.3 17.8 184.48 18.5 127.83 59.4 Curio Collection by Hilton 66.7 11.0 228.11 15.4 152.24 38.2 DoubleTree by Hilton 69.5 11.4 141.53 14.0 98.37 36.4 Tapestry Collection by Hilton 70.6 8.3 175.99 11.0 124.26 25.8 Embassy Suites by Hilton 73.3 10.5 178.81 11.7 131.05 30.5 Hilton Garden Inn 73.4 7.3 144.89 12.8 106.34 25.3 Hampton by Hilton 75.3 4.2 135.64 9.3 102.10 15.8 Tru by Hilton 75.1 3.0 131.31 7.7 98.67 12.2 Homewood Suites by Hilton 82.0 1.9 157.42 15.4 129.01 18.1 Home2 Suites by Hilton 81.3 0.3 139.68 12.0 113.62 12.4 Segment Management and franchise 73.2 % 8.4 % pts. $ 154.97 14.1 % $ 113.46 28.8 % Ownership(1) 70.4 27.6 209.81 31.8 147.62 116.6 System-wide 73.2 % 8.7 % pts. $ 155.86 14.5 % $ 114.04 29.9 %

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. COMPARABLE AND CURRENCY NEUTRAL SYSTEM-WIDE HOTEL OPERATING STATISTICS (continued) BY REGION, BRAND AND SEGMENT (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, Occupancy ADR RevPAR 2022 vs. 2021 2022 vs. 2021 2022 vs. 2021 Region U.S. 70.5 % 10.3 % pts. $ 157.50 22.1 % $ 111.09 42.9 % Americas (excluding U.S.) 63.0 23.1 138.05 31.4 87.04 107.7 Europe 65.9 29.4 147.18 51.5 97.02 173.2 Middle East & Africa 63.9 17.2 146.86 28.3 93.83 75.5 Asia Pacific 52.3 2.5 102.22 11.3 53.46 16.8 Brand Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts 53.5 % 16.7 % pts. $ 489.29 12.0 % $ 261.90 62.8 % Conrad Hotels & Resorts 55.5 16.8 259.54 40.7 144.01 101.9 Canopy by Hilton 61.8 17.8 193.99 23.7 119.91 73.8 Hilton Hotels & Resorts 61.4 20.0 181.23 26.9 111.32 88.3 Curio Collection by Hilton 62.1 16.1 227.21 21.0 141.13 63.2 DoubleTree by Hilton 63.5 15.2 137.07 21.3 87.00 59.4 Tapestry Collection by Hilton 64.7 15.4 166.75 18.8 107.91 55.9 Embassy Suites by Hilton 68.9 13.9 174.14 22.0 119.98 53.0 Hilton Garden Inn 68.3 11.0 138.51 21.8 94.57 45.2 Hampton by Hilton 69.8 7.2 130.08 17.7 90.77 31.1 Tru by Hilton 71.0 7.6 124.70 17.9 88.55 32.0 Homewood Suites by Hilton 79.3 5.7 149.64 22.2 118.68 31.6 Home2 Suites by Hilton 78.9 4.5 134.41 18.9 106.08 26.1 Segment Management and franchise 67.8 % 11.6 % pts. $ 150.10 22.8 % $ 101.76 48.1 % Ownership(1) 57.7 31.4 202.64 36.1 116.89 199.0 System-wide 67.6 % 11.9 % pts. $ 150.86 23.2 % $ 102.02 49.6 % ____________ (1) Includes hotels owned or leased by entities in which Hilton owns a noncontrolling financial interest.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. PROPERTY SUMMARY As of September 30, 2022 Owned / Leased(1) Managed Franchised Total Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts U.S. — — 12 4,488 — — 12 4,488 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — 2 252 — — 2 252 Europe 2 463 4 898 — — 6 1,361 Middle East & Africa — — 6 1,432 — — 6 1,432 Asia Pacific — — 6 1,259 — — 6 1,259 LXR Hotels & Resorts U.S. — — — — 3 522 3 522 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — — — 1 76 1 76 Europe — — 1 70 1 307 2 377 Middle East & Africa — — 1 41 1 234 2 275 Asia Pacific — — — — 1 114 1 114 Conrad Hotels & Resorts U.S. — — 6 2,227 2 1,730 8 3,957 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — 3 787 — — 3 787 Europe — — 4 1,155 1 107 5 1,262 Middle East & Africa 1 614 3 1,569 — — 4 2,183 Asia Pacific 1 164 22 7,077 1 659 24 7,900 Canopy by Hilton U.S. — — — — 25 4,296 25 4,296 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — 2 272 — — 2 272 Europe — — 1 123 4 917 5 1,040 Middle East & Africa — — 1 200 — — 1 200 Asia Pacific — — 4 614 — — 4 614 Signia by Hilton U.S. — — 2 1,814 — — 2 1,814 Hilton Hotels & Resorts U.S. — — 59 44,175 184 57,844 243 102,019 Americas (excluding U.S.) 1 405 29 11,298 26 7,826 56 19,529 Europe 39 11,514 45 15,135 43 11,280 127 37,929 Middle East & Africa 5 1,992 38 13,501 3 1,565 46 17,058 Asia Pacific 5 2,999 115 40,075 9 3,557 129 46,631 Curio Collection by Hilton U.S. — — 10 3,990 62 13,582 72 17,572 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — 2 99 16 2,171 18 2,270 Europe — — 6 516 25 3,269 31 3,785 Middle East & Africa — — 4 741 2 557 6 1,298 Asia Pacific — — 4 773 2 248 6 1,021 DoubleTree by Hilton U.S. — — 32 10,585 346 78,794 378 89,379 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — 3 587 36 7,238 39 7,825 Europe — — 14 3,580 109 18,635 123 22,215 Middle East & Africa — — 18 4,711 6 825 24 5,536 Asia Pacific — — 79 21,187 6 1,568 85 22,755

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. PROPERTY SUMMARY (continued) As of September 30, 2022 Owned / Leased(1) Managed Franchised Total Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Tapestry Collection by Hilton U.S. — — — — 74 8,839 74 8,839 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — 1 138 7 740 8 878 Europe — — — — 6 360 6 360 Asia Pacific — — 1 266 1 175 2 441 Embassy Suites by Hilton U.S. — — 38 10,121 215 48,458 253 58,579 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — 2 354 6 1,649 8 2,003 Motto by Hilton U.S. — — — — 3 871 3 871 Hilton Garden Inn U.S. — — 5 527 736 101,752 741 102,279 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — 13 1,992 51 7,664 64 9,656 Europe — — 19 3,696 61 9,849 80 13,545 Middle East & Africa — — 17 3,555 3 474 20 4,029 Asia Pacific — — 52 11,401 3 495 55 11,896 Hampton by Hilton U.S. — — 24 3,115 2,299 227,371 2,323 230,486 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — 12 1,537 115 13,932 127 15,469 Europe — — 16 2,697 108 16,765 124 19,462 Middle East & Africa — — 4 1,238 — — 4 1,238 Asia Pacific — — — — 261 42,027 261 42,027 Tru by Hilton U.S. — — — — 224 21,855 224 21,855 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — — — 3 333 3 333 Homewood Suites by Hilton U.S. — — 9 1,131 497 56,875 506 58,006 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — 3 406 24 2,688 27 3,094 Home2 Suites by Hilton U.S. — — 2 210 536 56,235 538 56,445 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — — — 7 753 7 753 Asia Pacific — — — — 15 2,198 15 2,198 Other — — 3 1,343 5 1,217 8 2,560 Total hotels 54 18,151 759 238,958 6,175 841,496 6,988 1,098,605 Hilton Grand Vacations — — — — 73 12,542 73 12,542 Total system 54 18,151 759 238,958 6,248 854,038 7,061 1,111,147 ____________ (1) Includes hotels owned or leased by entities in which Hilton owns a noncontrolling financial interest.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND CONTRACT ACQUISITION COSTS (unaudited, dollars in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, Increase / (Decrease) 2022 2021 $ % Capital expenditures for property and equipment(1) $ 8 $ 8 — — Capitalized software costs(2) 18 12 6 50.0 Total capital expenditures 26 20 6 30.0 Contract acquisition costs 20 45 (25 ) (55.6 ) Total capital expenditures and contract acquisition costs $ 46 $ 65 (19 ) (29.2 ) Nine Months Ended September 30, Increase / (Decrease) 2022 2021 $ % Capital expenditures for property and equipment(1) $ 19 $ 17 2 11.8 Capitalized software costs(2) 43 28 15 53.6 Total capital expenditures 62 45 17 37.8 Contract acquisition costs 61 160 (99 ) (61.9 ) Total capital expenditures and contract acquisition costs $ 123 $ 205 (82 ) (40.0 )

____________ (1) Represents expenditures for hotels, corporate and other property and equipment, which include amounts indirectly reimbursed by hotel owners of less than $1 million and $2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $2 million and $3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Excludes expenditures for FF&E replacement reserves of $13 million and $15 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $40 million and $30 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (2) Includes $17 million and $11 million of expenditures that were indirectly reimbursed by hotel owners for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $40 million and $25 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES NET INCOME AND DILUTED EPS, ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS (unaudited, in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income attributable to Hilton stockholders, as reported $ 347 $ 241 $ 927 $ 263 Diluted EPS, as reported $ 1.26 $ 0.86 $ 3.32 $ 0.94 Special items: Net other expenses (revenues) from managed and franchised properties $ (7 ) $ (62 ) $ (73 ) $ 57 Purchase accounting amortization(1) 11 11 34 35 FF&E replacement reserves 13 15 40 30 Asset dispositions(2) — 8 — 8 Loss on debt extinguishment(3) — — — 69 Tax-related adjustment(4) — (8 ) — (38 ) Other adjustment items(5) 1 9 (9 ) 10 Total special items before taxes 18 (27 ) (8 ) 171 Income tax benefit (expense) on special items (4 ) 5 4 (52 ) Total special items after taxes $ 14 $ (22 ) $ (4 ) $ 119 Net income, adjusted for special items $ 361 $ 219 $ 923 $ 382 Diluted EPS, adjusted for special items $ 1.31 $ 0.78 $ 3.31 $ 1.36

____________ (1) Amounts represent the amortization expense related to finite-lived intangible assets that were recorded at fair value in 2007 when the Company became a wholly owned subsidiary of affiliates of Blackstone Inc. The majority of the related assets that were remaining as of September 30, 2022 will be fully amortized during 2023. (2) Amounts relate to the loss on the sale of one of the Company's owned hotels, which was recognized in loss on sale of assets, net. (3) The amount relates to the redemption of senior unsecured notes and includes a redemption premium of $55 million and the accelerated recognition of unamortized deferred financing costs related to those senior unsecured notes of $14 million. (4) Amounts include income tax benefits recognized related to changes in effective tax rates, which did not have an effect on cash paid for taxes in the periods. (5) The amount for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 primarily includes a gain related to certain of Hilton's investments in unconsolidated affiliates, which was recognized in other non-operating income, net. Amounts for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 include costs recognized for certain legal settlements, which were recognized in general and administrative expenses.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN (unaudited, dollars in millions) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 346 $ 240 $ 924 $ 259 Interest expense 106 98 295 302 Income tax expense 181 100 407 64 Depreciation and amortization expenses 39 46 123 143 EBITDA 672 484 1,749 768 Loss on sale of assets, net — 8 — 8 Gain on foreign currency transactions — — (4 ) (1 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — — — 69 FF&E replacement reserves 13 15 40 30 Share-based compensation expense 42 52 126 144 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 10 9 28 23 Net other expenses (revenues) from managed and franchised properties (7 ) (62 ) (73 ) 57 Other adjustments(1) 2 13 (7 ) 19 Adjusted EBITDA $ 732 $ 519 $ 1,859 $ 1,117

____________ (1) Amount for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 primarily includes a gain related to certain of Hilton's investments in unconsolidated affiliates. Amounts for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 include costs recognized for certain legal settlements. All periods include severance and other items.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total revenues, as reported $ 2,368 $ 1,749 $ 6,329 $ 3,952 Add: amortization of contract acquisition costs 10 9 28 23 Less: other revenues from managed and franchised properties (1,344 ) (1,006 ) (3,662 ) (2,282 ) Total revenues, as adjusted $ 1,034 $ 752 $ 2,695 $ 1,693 Adjusted EBITDA $ 732 $ 519 $ 1,859 $ 1,117 Adjusted EBITDA margin 70.8 % 69.0 % 69.0 % 66.0 %

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES NET DEBT AND NET DEBT TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RATIO (unaudited, dollars in millions) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Long-term debt, including current maturities $ 8,731 $ 8,766 Add: unamortized deferred financing costs and discount 77 87 Long-term debt, including current maturities and excluding the deduction for unamortized deferred financing costs and discount 8,808 8,853 Less: cash and cash equivalents (1,282 ) (1,427 ) Less: restricted cash and cash equivalents (80 ) (85 ) Net debt $ 7,446 $ 7,341

Nine Months Ended Year Ended TTM Ended September 30, December 31, September 30, 2022 2021 2021 2022 Net income $ 924 $ 259 $ 407 $ 1,072 Interest expense 295 302 397 390 Income tax expense 407 64 153 496 Depreciation and amortization expenses 123 143 188 168 EBITDA 1,749 768 1,145 2,126 Loss on sales of assets, net — 8 7 (1 ) Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions (4 ) (1 ) 7 4 Loss on debt extinguishment — 69 69 — FF&E replacement reserves 40 30 48 58 Share-based compensation expense 126 144 193 175 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 28 23 32 37 Net other expenses (revenues) from managed and franchised properties (73 ) 57 110 (20 ) Other adjustments(1) (7 ) 19 18 (8 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,859 $ 1,117 $ 1,629 $ 2,371 Net debt $ 7,446 Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio 3.1

____________ (1) Amounts for all periods include severance and other items. Amount for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 also includes a gain related to certain of Hilton's investments in unconsolidated affiliates. Amounts for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and year ended December 31, 2021 also include costs recognized for certain legal settlements.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES OUTLOOK: NET INCOME AND DILUTED EPS, ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS (unaudited, in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ending December 31, 2022 Low Case High Case Net income attributable to Hilton stockholders $ 295 $ 316 Diluted EPS(1) $ 1.08 $ 1.15 Special items(2): Purchase accounting amortization $ 11 $ 11 FF&E replacement reserves 15 15 Total special items before taxes 26 26 Income tax expense on special items (6 ) (6 ) Total special items after taxes $ 20 $ 20 Net income, adjusted for special items $ 315 $ 336 Diluted EPS, adjusted for special items(1) $ 1.15 $ 1.23 Year Ending December 31, 2022 Low Case High Case Net income attributable to Hilton stockholders $ 1,222 $ 1,243 Diluted EPS(1) $ 4.40 $ 4.48 Special items(2): Net other revenues from managed and franchised properties $ (73 ) $ (73 ) Purchase accounting amortization 45 45 FF&E replacement reserves 55 55 Other adjustment items (9 ) (9 ) Total special items before taxes 18 18 Income tax expense on special items (2 ) (2 ) Total special items after taxes $ 16 $ 16 Net income, adjusted for special items $ 1,238 $ 1,259 Diluted EPS, adjusted for special items(1) $ 4.46 $ 4.54 ____________ (1) Does not include the effect of potential share repurchases. (2) See " —Net Income and Diluted EPS, Adjusted for Special Items" for details of these special items.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES OUTLOOK: ADJUSTED EBITDA (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ending December 31, 2022 Low Case High Case Net income $ 295 $ 316 Interest expense 116 116 Income tax expense 126 135 Depreciation and amortization expenses 40 40 EBITDA 577 607 FF&E replacement reserves 15 15 Share-based compensation expense 32 32 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 12 12 Other adjustments(1) 5 5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 641 $ 671 Year Ending December 31, 2022 Low Case High Case Net income $ 1,219 $ 1,240 Interest expense 411 411 Income tax expense 533 542 Depreciation and amortization expenses 163 163 EBITDA 2,326 2,356 Gain on foreign currency transactions (4 ) (4 ) FF&E replacement reserves 55 55 Share-based compensation expense 158 158 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 40 40 Net other revenues from managed and franchised properties (73 ) (73 ) Other adjustments(1) (2 ) (2 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,500 $ 2,530 ____________ (1) Includes adjustments for severance and other items. See "—Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin" for details of these adjustments.

Trailing Twelve Month Financial Information

This press release includes certain unaudited financial information for the trailing twelve months ("TTM") ended September 30, 2022, which is calculated as the nine months ended September 30, 2022 plus the year ended December 31, 2021 less the nine months ended September 30, 2021. This presentation is not in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company believes that this presentation provides useful information to investors regarding its recent financial performance, and it views this presentation of the four most recently completed fiscal quarters as a key measurement period for investors to assess its historical results. In addition, the Company's management uses TTM information to evaluate the Company's financial performance for ongoing planning purposes.

The pandemic had an adverse impact on certain of the Company's results for the TTM period ended September 30, 2022 when compared to periods prior to the onset of the pandemic. While the Company has experienced strong signs of economic recovery since early 2021, this TTM period, as well as upcoming periods, are not considered comparable, and no periods affected by the pandemic are expected to be comparable to future periods. As such, TTM information may not be useful for projecting future operating results.

Net Income (Loss), Adjusted for Special Items, and Diluted EPS, Adjusted for Special Items

Net income (loss), adjusted for special items, and diluted earnings (loss) per share ("EPS"), adjusted for special items, are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) or other measures of financial performance or liquidity derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company's definition of net income (loss), adjusted for special items, and diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Net income (loss), adjusted for special items, and diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, are included to assist investors in performing meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means of highlighting the results of the Company's ongoing operations.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

EBITDA, presented herein, reflects net income (loss), excluding interest expense, a provision for income tax benefit (expense) and depreciation and amortization expenses. Adjusted EBITDA, presented herein, is calculated as EBITDA, as previously defined, further adjusted to exclude certain items, including gains, losses, revenues and expenses in connection with: (i) asset dispositions for both consolidated and unconsolidated investments; (ii) foreign currency transactions; (iii) debt restructurings and retirements; (iv) furniture, fixtures and equipment ("FF&E") replacement reserves required under certain lease agreements; (v) share-based compensation; (vi) reorganization, severance, relocation and other expenses; (vii) non-cash impairment; (viii) amortization of contract acquisition costs; (ix) the net effect of reimbursable costs included in other revenues and other expenses from managed and franchised properties; and (x) other items.

Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues, adjusted to exclude the amortization of contract acquisition costs and other revenues from managed and franchised properties.

The Company believes that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors about the Company's financial condition and results of operations for the following reasons: (i) these measures are among the measures used by the Company's management team to evaluate its operating performance and make day-to-day operating decisions and (ii) these measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a common performance measure to compare results or estimate valuations across companies in the industry. Additionally, these measures exclude certain items that can vary widely across different industries and among competitors within the Company's industry. For instance, interest expense and income taxes are dependent on company specifics, including, among other things, capital structure and operating jurisdictions, respectively, and, therefore, could vary significantly across companies. Depreciation and amortization expenses, as well as amortization of contract acquisition costs, are dependent upon company policies, including the method of acquiring and depreciating assets and the useful lives that are used for accounting purposes. For Adjusted EBITDA, the Company also excludes items such as: (i) FF&E replacement reserves for leased hotels to be consistent with the treatment of capital expenditures for property and equipment, where depreciation of such capitalized assets is reported within depreciation and amortization expenses; (ii) share-based compensation, as this could vary widely among companies due to the different plans in place and the usage of them; (iii) the net effect of the Company's cost reimbursement revenues and reimbursed expenses, as the Company contractually does not operate the related programs to generate a profit over the terms of the respective contracts; and (iv) other items, such as amounts related to debt restructurings and debt retirements and reorganization and related severance costs, that are not core to the Company's operations and are not reflective of the Company's operating performance.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives, either in isolation or as a substitute, for net income (loss) or other measures of financial performance or liquidity, including cash flows, derived in accordance with GAAP. Further, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin have limitations as analytical tools, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered as other methods of analyzing the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

Net Debt and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio

Net debt and net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio, presented herein, are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to evaluate its financial leverage. Net debt is calculated as: long-term debt, including current maturities and excluding the deduction for unamortized deferred financing costs and discount; reduced by: (i) cash and cash equivalents and (ii) restricted cash and cash equivalents. Beginning as of March 31, 2022, the Company has modified its definition of net debt to no longer include Hilton's share of unconsolidated affiliate debt. Since this debt is not consolidated by the Company, the modified definition more accurately reflects how the Company and the Company's investors evaluate Hilton's financial leverage, as well as its indebtedness.

Net debt should not be considered as a substitute to debt presented in accordance with GAAP, and net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio should not be considered as an alternative to measures of financial condition derived in accordance with GAAP. Net debt and net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company believes net debt and net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio provide useful information about its indebtedness to investors as they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to compare the indebtedness between companies.

Comparable Hotels

The Company defines comparable hotels as those that: (i) were active and operating in the Company's system for at least one full calendar year as of the end of the current period, and open January 1st of the previous year; (ii) have not undergone a change in brand or ownership type during the current or comparable periods reported; and (iii) have not sustained substantial property damage, business interruption, undergone large-scale capital projects or for which comparable results were not available. Of the 6,988 hotels in the Company's system as of September 30, 2022, 5,847 hotels were classified as comparable hotels. The 1,141 non-comparable hotels included 260 hotels, or less than four percent of the total hotels in the Company's system, that were removed from the comparable group during the last twelve months because they have sustained substantial property damage, business interruption, undergone large-scale capital projects or comparable results were otherwise not available.

When considering business interruption in the context of the Company's definition of comparable hotels, no hotel that had completely or partially suspended operations on a temporary basis at any time as a result of the pandemic was excluded from the definition of comparable hotels on that basis alone. Despite these temporary suspensions of hotel operations, the Company believes that including these hotels within the hotel operating statistics of occupancy, average daily rate ("ADR") and revenue per available room ("RevPAR"), if they would have otherwise been included, reflects the underlying results of the business for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.

Occupancy

Occupancy represents the total number of room nights sold divided by the total number of room nights available at a hotel or group of hotels for a given period. Occupancy measures the utilization of the hotels' available capacity. Management uses occupancy to gauge demand at a specific hotel or group of hotels in a given period. Occupancy levels also help management determine achievable ADR pricing levels as demand for hotel rooms increases or decreases.

ADR

ADR represents hotel room revenue divided by the total number of room nights sold for a given period. ADR measures the average room price attained by a hotel, and ADR trends provide useful information concerning the pricing environment and the nature of the customer base of a hotel or group of hotels. ADR is a commonly used performance measure in the industry, and management uses ADR to assess pricing levels that the Company is able to generate by type of customer, as changes in rates charged to customers have different effects on overall revenues and incremental profitability than changes in occupancy, as described above.

RevPAR

RevPAR is calculated by dividing hotel room revenue by the total number of room nights available to guests for a given period. Management considers RevPAR to be a meaningful indicator of the Company's performance as it provides a metric correlated to two primary and key drivers of operations at a hotel or group of hotels, as previously described: occupancy and ADR. RevPAR is also a useful indicator in measuring performance over comparable periods for comparable hotels.

References to occupancy, ADR and RevPAR throughout this press release are presented on a comparable basis, based on the comparable hotels as of September 30, 2022, and references to ADR and RevPAR are presented on a currency neutral basis, unless otherwise noted. As such, comparisons of these hotel operating statistics for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 or 2019, use the foreign currency exchange rates used to translate the results of the Company's foreign operations within its unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively.

