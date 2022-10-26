CHICO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) (the "Company"), parent company of Tri Counties Bank, today announced net income of $37,338,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $31,364,000 during the trailing quarter ended June 30, 2022, and $27,422,000 during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $1.12 for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $0.93 for the second quarter of 2022 and $0.92 for the third quarter of 2021.

Financial Highlights

Performance highlights and other developments for the Company as of or for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, included the following:

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company's return on average assets was 1.46% and 1.23%, while the return on average equity was 13.78% and 11.25%, respectively. The nine-month ratio was impacted by merger related expenses of $6,253,000 during the 2022 period.

Organic loan growth, excluding PPP and acquired loans, totaled $216.7 million (14.2% annualized) for the current quarter and $824.3 million (17.4% annualized) for the trailing twelve-month period.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company reported total loans, total assets and total deposits of $6.3 billion, $10.0 billion and $8.7 billion, respectively. As a direct result of organic loan growth during the quarter, the loan to deposit ratio has increased to 72.9% as of September 30, 2022, as compared to 69.8% as of the trailing quarter.

The average rate of interest paid on deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, of 0.04% has remained unchanged during each of the prior four quarters, and represents a decrease of one basis point from the average rate paid of 0.05% during the same quarter of the prior year.

Noninterest income related to service charges and fees was $12.7 million for the three month period ended September 30, 2022, an increase of 12.6% when compared to the same period in 2021.

The provision for credit losses for loans and debt securities was approximately $3.8 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as compared to a provision expense of $2.1 million during the trailing quarter ended June 30, 2022, and a reversal of provision expense totaling $1.4 million for the three month period ended September 30, 2021.

The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.61% as of September 30, 2022, compared to 1.60% as of the trailing quarter end, and 1.72% as of September 30, 2021. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.21% at September 30, 2022, as compared to 0.15% as of June 30, 2022, and 0.37% at September 30, 2021.

Financial results reported in this document are preliminary. Final financial results and other disclosures will be reported in our Annual Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022, and may differ materially from the results and disclosures in this document due to, among other things, the completion of final review procedures, the occurrence of subsequent events, or the discovery of additional information.

Summary Results

The following is a summary of the components of the Company's operating results and performance ratios for the periods indicated:

Three months ended September 30, June 30, (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 $ Change % Change Net interest income $ 94,106 $ 85,046 $ 9,060 10.7 % Provision for credit losses (3,795 ) (2,100 ) (1,695 ) 80.7 % Noninterest income 15,640 16,430 (790 ) (4.8 ) % Noninterest expense (54,465 ) (56,264 ) 1,799 (3.2 ) % Provision for income taxes (14,148 ) (11,748 ) (2,400 ) 20.4 % Net income $ 37,338 $ 31,364 $ 5,974 19.0 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.12 $ 0.93 $ 0.19 20.4 % Dividends per share $ 0.30 $ 0.25 $ 0.05 20.0 % Average common shares 33,348 33,561 (213 ) (0.6 ) % Average diluted common shares 33,463 33,705 (242 ) (0.7 ) % Return on average total assets 1.46 % 1.24 % Return on average equity 13.78 % 11.53 % Efficiency ratio 49.63 % 55.45 %

Three months ended

September 30, (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Net interest income $ 94,106 $ 68,233 $ 25,873 37.9 % (Provision for) reversal of credit losses (3,795 ) 1,435 (5,230 ) (364.5 ) % Noninterest income 15,640 15,095 545 3.6 % Noninterest expense (54,465 ) (45,807 ) (8,658 ) 18.9 % Provision for income taxes (14,148 ) (11,534 ) (2,614 ) 22.7 % Net income $ 37,338 $ 27,422 $ 9,916 36.2 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.12 $ 0.92 $ 0.20 21.7 % Dividends per share $ 0.30 $ 0.25 $ 0.05 20.0 % Average common shares 33,348 29,714 3,634 12.2 % Average diluted common shares 33,463 29,851 3,612 12.1 % Return on average total assets 1.46 % 1.30 % Return on average equity 13.78 % 11.02 % Efficiency ratio 49.63 % 54.97 %

Nine months ended

September 30, (dollars and shares in thousands) 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Net interest income $ 247,076 $ 201,756 $ 45,320 22.5 % Reversal of (provision for) credit losses (14,225 ) 7,755 (21,980 ) (283.4 ) % Noninterest income 47,166 47,162 4 — % Noninterest expense (157,176 ) (131,596 ) (25,580 ) 19.4 % Provision for income taxes (33,765 ) (35,644 ) 1,879 (5.3 ) % Net income $ 89,076 $ 89,433 $ (357 ) (0.4 ) % Diluted earnings per share $ 2.74 $ 2.99 $ (0.25 ) (8.4 ) % Dividends per share $ 0.80 $ 0.75 $ 0.05 6.7 % Average common shares 32,332 29,720 2,612 8.8 % Average diluted common shares 32,469 29,887 2,582 8.6 % Return on average total assets 1.23 % 1.48 % Return on average equity 11.25 % 12.42 % Efficiency ratio 53.42 % 52.87 %

Balance Sheet

Total loans outstanding, excluding PPP, grew to $6.31 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 33.3% over the prior twelve months, of which 17.4% was related to organic loan growth. Investments increased to $2.67 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 14.4% annualized over the prior twelve months. Quarterly average earning assets to quarterly total average assets were generally unchanged at 92.0% at September 30, 2022, as compared to 92.2% and 92.9% at June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively. The loan to deposit ratio was 72.9% at September 30, 2022, as compared to 69.8% and 67.5% at June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Total shareholders' equity decreased by $51,839,000 during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as a result of an increase in accumulated other comprehensive losses of $76,740,000, share repurchases totaling approximately $2,059,000 and cash dividend payments on common stock of $10,004,000, partially offset by net income of $37,338,000. As a result, the Company's book value was $29.71 per share at September 30, 2022 as compared to $31.25 and $33.05 at June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively. The Company's tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP measure, calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from total shareholders' equity and dividing that sum by total shares outstanding, was $19.92 per share at September 30, 2022, as compared to $21.41 and $25.16 at June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Trailing Quarter Balance Sheet Change

Ending balances September 30, June 30, Annualized

% Change (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 $ Change Total assets $ 9,976,879 $ 10,120,611 $ (143,732 ) (5.7 ) % Total loans 6,314,290 6,113,421 200,869 13.1 Total loans, excluding PPP 6,312,348 6,095,667 216,681 14.2 Total investments 2,668,145 2,802,815 (134,670 ) (19.2 ) Total deposits $ 8,655,769 $ 8,756,775 $ (101,006 ) (4.6 ) %

Organic loan growth, excluding PPP, of $216,681,000 or 14.2% on an annualized basis was realized during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, primarily within commercial real estate. During the quarter, and exclusive of PPP balance changes, loan originations/draws totaled approximately $737.0 million while payoffs/repayments of loans totaled $536.0 million, which compares to origination/draws and payoff/repayments activity during the three months ended June 30, 2022 of $697.0 million and $397.0 million, respectively. While management believes that loan pipelines remain sufficient to support loan growth, loan pipeline activity may moderate as customer awareness of the rising interest rate environment weighs more heavily on their decision making criteria. Investment security balances decreased $134,670,000 or 19.2% on an annualized basis as the result of declines in market values grew, and prepayments or maturities from the portfolio were utilized to augment the Company's overall balance sheet position. Deposit balances also decreased, with a change of $101,006,000 or 4.6% annualized during the period. These deposit balance changes are partially the result of approximately $51.6 million in FDIC insured money market account balances being placed with partner institutions.

Average Trailing Quarter Balance Sheet Change

Quarterly average balances for the period ended September 30, June 30, Annualized

% Change (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 $ Change Total assets $ 10,131,118 $ 10,121,714 $ 9,404 0.4 % Total loans 6,171,042 5,928,430 242,612 16.4 Total loans, excluding PPP 6,162,267 5,890,578 271,689 18.4 Total investments 2,802,119 2,732,466 69,653 10.2 Total deposits $ 8,752,215 $ 8,743,320 $ 8,895 0.4 %

Year Over Year Balance Sheet Change

Ending balances As of September 30, Acquired

Balances Organic

$ Change Organic

% Change (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 $ Change Total assets $ 9,976,879 $ 8,458,030 $ 1,518,849 $ 1,363,529 $ 155,320 1.8 % Total loans 6,314,290 4,887,496 1,426,794 773,390 653,404 13.4 Total loans, excluding PPP 6,312,348 4,736,048 1,576,300 751,978 824,322 17.4 Total investments 2,668,145 2,333,015 335,130 109,716 225,414 9.7 Total deposits $ 8,655,769 $ 7,236,822 $ 1,418,947 $ 1,215,479 $ 203,468 2.8 %

Non-PPP loan balances have increased as a result of organic activities by approximately $824.3 million during the twelve month period ending September 30, 2022. Investment securities increased to $2.7 billion at September 30, 2022, an organic change of $225.4 million or 9.7% from the prior year. When combined with balances acquired from Valley Republic Bank, this represents an increase of nearly $1.8 billion in earning assets during the last twelve months.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

The following is a summary of the components of net interest income for the periods indicated:

Three months ended September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 Change % Change Interest income $ 96,366 $ 86,955 $ 9,411 10.8 % Interest expense (2,260 ) (1,909 ) (351 ) 18.4 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (FTE) (1) 440 397 43 10.8 % Net interest income (FTE) $ 94,546 $ 85,443 $ 9,103 10.7 % Net interest margin (FTE) 4.02 % 3.67 % Acquired loans discount accretion, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 714 $ 1,677 $ (963 ) (57.4 ) % Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion(1) 3.99 % 3.60 % 0.39 % PPP loans yield, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 313 $ 964 $ (651 ) (67.5 ) % Net interest margin less effect of PPP loan yield (1) 4.02 % 3.65 % 0.37 % Acquired loans discount accretion and PPP loan yield, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 1,027 $ 2,641 $ (1,614 ) (61.1 ) % Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion and PPP loan yield (1) 3.98 % 3.57 % 0.41 %

Three months ended

September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Change % Change Interest income $ 96,366 $ 69,628 $ 26,738 38.4 % Interest expense (2,260 ) (1,395 ) (865 ) 62.0 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (FTE) (1) 440 265 175 66.0 % Net interest income (FTE) $ 94,546 $ 68,498 $ 26,048 38.0 % Net interest margin (FTE) 4.02 % 3.50 % Acquired loans discount accretion, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 714 $ 2,034 $ (1,320 ) (64.9 ) % Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion(1) 3.99 % 3.40 % 0.59 % PPP loans yield, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 313 $ 3,507 $ (3,194 ) (91.1 ) % Net interest margin less effect of PPP loan yield (1) 4.02 % 3.42 % 0.60 % Acquired loans discount accretion and PPP loan yield, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 1,027 $ 5,541 $ (4,514 ) (81.5 ) % Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion and PPP loan yield (1) 3.98 % 3.31 % 0.67 %

Nine months ended

September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Change % Change Interest income $ 252,516 $ 206,023 $ 46,493 22.6 % Interest expense (5,440 ) (4,267 ) (1,173 ) 27.5 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (FTE) (1) 1,120 797 323 40.5 % Net interest income (FTE) $ 248,196 $ 202,553 $ 45,643 22.5 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.71 % 3.61 % Acquired loans discount accretion, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 3,714 $ 6,311 $ (2,597 ) (41.2 ) % Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion(1) 3.65 % 3.50 % 0.15 % PPP loans yield, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 2,374 $ 12,549 $ (10,175 ) (81.1 ) % Net interest margin less effect of PPP loan yield (1) 3.69 % 3.53 % 0.16 % Acquired loans discount accretion and PPP loan yield, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 6,088 $ 18,860 $ (12,772 ) (67.7 ) % Net interest margin less effect of acquired loans discount and PPP loan yield (1) 3.63 % 3.41 % 0.22 %

(1) Certain information included herein is presented on a fully tax-equivalent (FTE) basis and / or to present additional financial details which may be desired by users of this financial information. The Company believes the use of these non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) measures provide additional clarity in assessing its results, and the presentation of these measures are common practice within the banking industry. See additional information related to non-GAAP measures at the back of this document.

Loans may be acquired at a premium or discount to par value, in which case, the premium is amortized (subtracted from) or the discount is accreted (added to) interest income over the remaining life of the loan. Generally, as time goes on, the dollar impact of loan discount accretion and loan premium amortization decrease as the purchased loans mature or pay off early. Upon the early pay off of a loan, any remaining unaccreted discount or unamortized premium is immediately taken into interest income; and as loan payoffs may vary significantly from quarter to quarter, so may the impact of discount accretion and premium amortization on interest income. As a result of the increase in interest rates, the prepayment rate of portfolio loans, inclusive of those acquired at a premium or discount, declined throughout 2022. During the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, purchased loan discount accretion was $714,000, $1,677,000, and $2,034,000, respectively.

The following table shows the components of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent (FTE) basis for the quarterly periods indicated:

ANALYSIS OF CHANGE IN NET INTEREST MARGIN ON EARNING ASSETS

(unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three months ended Three months ended Three months ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Assets Loans, excluding PPP $ 6,162,267 $ 75,643 4.87 % $ 5,890,578 $ 68,954 4.70 % $ 4,684,492 $ 57,218 4.85 % PPP loans 8,775 313 14.15 % 37,852 964 10.22 % 213,430 3,507 6.52 % Investments-taxable 2,591,513 17,122 2.62 % 2,536,362 14,350 2.27 % 2,019,283 7,741 1.52 % Investments-nontaxable (1) 210,606 1,908 3.59 % 196,104 1,720 3.52 % 130,028 1,147 3.50 % Total investments 2,802,119 19,030 2.69 % 2,732,466 16,070 2.36 % 2,149,311 8,888 1.64 % Cash at Federal Reserve and other banks 346,991 1,820 2.08 % 669,163 1,364 0.82 % 710,936 280 0.16 % Total earning assets 9,320,152 96,806 4.12 % 9,330,059 87,352 3.76 % 7,758,169 69,893 3.57 % Other assets, net 810,966 791,655 589,942 Total assets $ 10,131,118 $ 10,121,714 $ 8,348,111 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,775,884 $ 119 0.03 % $ 1,799,205 $ 99 0.02 % $ 1,507,697 $ 116 0.03 % Savings deposits 3,011,145 685 0.09 % 3,003,337 529 0.07 % 2,407,368 328 0.05 % Time deposits 321,100 188 0.23 % 337,007 220 0.26 % 321,381 411 0.51 % Total interest-bearing deposits 5,108,129 992 0.08 % 5,139,549 848 0.07 % 4,236,446 855 0.08 % Other borrowings 38,908 5 0.05 % 35,253 5 0.06 % 48,330 6 0.05 % Junior subordinated debt 101,011 1,263 4.96 % 100,991 1,056 4.19 % 57,891 534 3.66 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,248,048 2,260 0.17 % 5,275,793 1,909 0.15 % 4,342,667 1,395 0.13 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,644,086 3,603,771 2,900,817 Other liabilities 164,208 150,696 117,601 Shareholders' equity 1,074,776 1,091,454 987,026 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,131,118 $ 10,121,714 $ 8,348,111 Net interest rate spread (1) (2) 3.95 % 3.61 % 3.45 % Net interest income and margin (1) (3) $ 94,546 4.02 % $ 85,443 3.67 % $ 68,498 3.50 %

(1) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE). All yields and rates are calculated using specific day counts for the period and year as applicable. (2) Net interest spread is the average yield earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is computed by calculating the difference between interest income and interest expense, divided by the average balance of interest-earning assets.

Net interest income (FTE) during the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased $9,103,000 or 10.7% to $94,546,000 compared to $85,443,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2022. In addition, net interest margin improved 35 basis points to 4.02%, as compared to the trailing quarter. The increase in net interest income is primarily attributed to an additional $6,038,000 in loan interest and fee income and $2,960,000 in investment income, due to increases in average volume and rates as compared to the trailing quarter, respectively. As a partial offset, increases in interest rates on subordinated debt resulted in an increase in interest expense of $207,000 over the same period.

As compared to the same quarter in the prior year, average loan yields, excluding PPP, increased 2 basis points from 4.85% during the three months ended September 30, 2021, to 4.87% during the three months ended September 30, 2022. The accretion of discounts from acquired loans added 5 and 17 basis points to loan yields during the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. Therefore, the 2 basis point increase in yields on loans during the comparable three month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 was the net effect of a 14 basis point increase in market loan rates, partially offset by a 12 basis point decline in the accretion of discounts.

The rates paid on interest bearing deposits increased by 1 basis point during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to the trailing quarter. The cost of interest-bearing deposits remained flat at 8 basis points between the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and the same quarter of the prior year. In addition, the level of noninterest-bearing deposits continues to benefit the average cost of total deposits which remained flat at 0.04% in both the current and trailing quarter, compared to 0.5% in the third quarter of the prior year. Non-interest bearing deposit balances grew $74.0 million during the three months ended September 30, 2022. As of September 30, 2022, the ratio of average total noninterest-bearing deposits to total average deposits was 41.6% .

Nine months ended September 30, 2022 Nine months ended September 30, 2021 Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Assets Loans, excluding PPP $ 5,668,055 $ 201,245 4.75 % $ 4,580,292 $ 168,916 4.93 % PPP loans 32,287 2,374 9.83 % 300,006 12,549 5.59 % Investments-taxable 2,487,111 41,695 2.24 % 1,838,023 21,324 1.55 % Investments-nontaxable (1) 183,772 4,853 3.53 % 129,057 3,453 3.58 % Total investments 2,670,883 46,548 2.33 % 1,967,080 24,777 1.68 % Cash at Federal Reserve and other banks 573,252 3,469 0.81 % 656,912 578 0.12 % Total earning assets 8,944,477 253,636 3.79 % 7,504,290 206,820 3.68 % Other assets, net 737,721 591,983 Total assets $ 9,682,198 $ 8,096,273 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,724,787 $ 302 0.02 % $ 1,476,987 $ 269 0.02 % Savings deposits 2,863,447 1,541 0.07 % 2,318,169 965 0.06 % Time deposits 319,940 676 0.28 % 327,562 1,386 0.57 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,908,174 2,519 0.07 % 4,122,718 2,620 0.08 % Other borrowings 39,609 15 0.05 % 40,732 15 0.05 % Junior subordinated debt 87,804 2,906 4.42 % 57,790 1,632 3.78 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,035,587 5,440 0.14 % 4,221,240 4,267 0.14 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,435,487 2,790,828 Other liabilities 152,186 121,334 Shareholders' equity 1,058,938 962,871 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,682,198 $ 8,096,273 Net interest rate spread (1) (2) 3.65 % 3.54 % Net interest income and margin (1) (3) $ 248,196 3.71 % $ 202,553 3.61 %

(1) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE). All yields and rates are calculated using specific day counts for the period and year as applicable. (2) Net interest spread is the average yield earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is computed by calculating the difference between interest income and interest expense, divided by the average balance of interest-earning assets.

Interest Rates and Earning Asset Composition

During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, market interest rates, including many rates that serve as reference indices for variable rate loans and investment securities continued to increase. As noted above, these rate increases have continued to benefit growth in total interest income. As of September 30, 2022, the Company's loan portfolio consisted of approximately $6.4 billion in outstanding principal with a weighted average coupon rate of 4.65%. Included in the September 30, 2022 loan total are variable rate loans totaling $3.6 billion, of which, $862 million are considered floating based on the Wall Street Prime index. In addition, the Company holds certain investment securities totaling $402 million which are subject to repricing on not less than a quarterly basis.

Asset Quality and Credit Loss Provisioning

During the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3,795,000, as compared to a $2,100,000 provision during the trailing quarter, and a reversal of provision expense of $1,435,000 during the third quarter of 2021.

The following table presents details of the provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:

Three months ended (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 September 30, 2021 Addition to (reversal of) allowance for credit losses $ 3,500 $ 1,940 $ 8,205 $ (1,495 ) Addition to reserve for unfunded loan commitments 295 160 125 60 Total provision for (reversal of) credit losses $ 3,795 $ 2,100 $ 8,330 $ (1,435 )

The following table presents the activity in the allowance for credit losses on loans for the periods indicated:

Three months ended Nine months ended (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Balance, beginning of period $ 97,944 $ 86,062 $ 85,376 $ 91,847 ACL at acquisition for PCD loans — — 2,037 — Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 3,500 (1,495 ) 13,645 (7,880 ) Loans charged-off (267 ) (1,582 ) (1,411 ) (2,195 ) Recoveries of previously charged-off loans 311 1,321 1,841 2,534 Balance, end of period $ 101,488 $ 84,306 $ 101,488 $ 84,306

The allowance for credit losses (ACL) was $101,488,000 as of September 30, 2022, a net increase of $3,544,000 over the immediately preceding quarter. The provision for credit losses of $3,500,000 during the quarter was the net effect of increases in required reserves due to qualitative factors and individually analyzed credits. In addition to the aforementioned quarterly increase, the provision for credit losses of $13,645,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was comprised of $10,820,000 in association with the loans acquired from Valley Republic Bank in the first quarter of 2022, and a net provision for credit losses of $2,825,000 associated with organic loan portfolio growth and the net changes in quantitative and qualitative factors associated with overall borrower performance. For the quarter, the qualitative components of the ACL resulted in a net increase in required reserves, despite continued improvement in US employment rates, due to increased uncertainty in the global economic markets, concentration risks in commercial lending and the rapid rise in interest rates. Meanwhile, the quantitative component of the ACL increased reserve requirements over the trailing quarter due to loan volume growth and increases in specific reserves totaling approximately $1,237,000.

The Company utilizes a forecast period of approximately eight quarters and obtains the forecast data from publicly available sources as of the balance sheet date. This forecast data continues to evolve and included improving shifts in the magnitude of changes for both the unemployment and GDP factors leading up to the balance sheet date, particularly CA unemployment trends. Inflation remains elevated from continued disruptions in the supply chain and high energy prices Despite the expected continued benefit to the net interest income of the Company from the elevated rate environment, Management notes the rapid intervals of rate increases by the Federal Reserve and flattening or inversion of the yield curve, have boosted expectations of the US entering a recession within 12 months and has led to the lowest levels of consumer sentiment in decades. As a result, management continues to believe that certain credit weakness are likely present in the overall economy and that it is appropriate to cautiously maintain a reserve level that incorporates such risk factors.

Loans past due 30 days or more increased by $551,000 during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 to $6,471,000, as compared to $5,920,000 at June 30, 2022. Non-performing loans were $17,471,000 at September 30, 2022, an increase of $5,546,000 from $11,925,000 as of June 30, 2022, and a decrease of $11,319,000 from $28,790,000 as of September 30, 2021. The current quarter change in non-performing assets is nearly entirely attributed to a single agriculture production relationship, which also was the primary contributor to the increase in specific reserves for the quarter.

The following table illustrates the total loans by risk rating and their respective percentage of total loans for the periods presented.

September 30, % of Total

Loans June 30, % of Total

Loans September 30, % of Total

Loans (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 Risk Rating: Pass $ 6,133,805 97.1 % $ 5,960,781 97.5 % $ 4,698,475 96.1 % Special Mention 126,273 2.0 % 105,819 1.7 % 138,699 2.9 % Substandard 54,212 0.9 % 46,821 0.8 % 50,322 1.0 % Total $ 6,314,290 $ 6,113,421 $ 4,887,496 Classified loans to total loans 0.86 % 0.77 % 1.03 % Loans past due 30+ days to total loans 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.22 %

The ratio of classified loans increased to 0.86% as of September 30, 2022 as compared to 0.77% in the trailing quarter, but improved by 17 basis points from the equivalent period in 2021. The Company's criticized loan balances increased during the current quarter by approximately $27,846,000 to $180,486,000 as of September 30, 2022. There were no charge-offs incurred in connection with these loans and management continues to work toward resolution with the borrowers.

There were two properties added to other real estate owned totaling $443,000 during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and two disposals totaling $394,000. As of September 30, 2022, other real estate owned consisted of nine properties with a carrying value of approximately $3,441,000.

Non-performing assets of $20,912,000 at September 30, 2022 represented 0.21% of total assets, a slight change but generally in line with the $15,304,000 or 0.15% and $31,440,000 or 0.37% as of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Allocation of Credit Loss Reserves by Loan Type

As of September 30, 2022 As of December 31, 2021 As of September 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands) Amount % of Loans

Outstanding Amount % of Loans

Outstanding Amount % of Loans

Outstanding Commercial real estate: CRE - Non Owner Occupied $ 29,244 1.42 % $ 25,739 1.61 % $ 25,221 1.65 % CRE - Owner Occupied 13,525 1.39 % 10,691 1.51 % 10,730 1.53 % Multifamily 12,749 1.36 % 12,395 1.51 % 12,876 1.55 % Farmland 3,122 1.12 % 2,315 1.34 % 1,902 1.15 % Total commercial real estate loans 58,640 1.38 % 51,140 1.55 % 50,729 1.57 % Consumer: SFR 1-4 1st Liens 10,671 1.39 % 10,723 1.60 % 10,618 1.60 % SFR HELOCs and Junior Liens 11,383 2.89 % 10,510 3.11 % 10,431 3.23 % Other 1,878 3.23 % 2,241 3.34 % 2,442 3.59 % Total consumer loans 23,932 1.97 % 23,474 2.19 % 23,491 2.22 % Commercial and Industrial 10,400 1.94 % 3,862 1.49 % 3,427 0.99 % Construction 6,132 2.52 % 5,667 2.55 % 5,528 2.55 % Agricultural Production 2,368 3.31 % 1,215 2.39 % 1,119 2.52 % Leases 16 0.20 % 18 0.27 % 12 0.24 % Allowance for credit losses 101,488 1.61 % 85,376 1.74 % 84,306 1.72 % Reserve for unfunded loan commitments 4,370 3,790 3,525 Total allowance for credit losses $ 105,858 1.68 % $ 89,166 1.81 % $ 87,831 1.80 %

For the periods presented in the table above and for purposes of calculating the "% of Loans Outstanding", PPP loans are included in the segment "Commercial and Industrial." PPP loans are fully guaranteed and therefore would not require any loss reserve allocation. Excluding the net outstanding balances of PPP loans from the ratio of the ACL to total loans results in a reserve ratio of approximately 1.61% as of September 30, 2022. In addition to the allowance for credit losses above, the Company has acquired various performing loans whose fair value as of the acquisition date was determined to be less than the principal balance owed on those loans. This difference represents the collective discount of credit, interest rate and liquidity measurements which is expected to be amortized over the life of the loans. As of September 30, 2022, the unamortized discount associated with acquired loans totaled $32,256,000 and, if aggregated with the ACL, would collectively represent 2.11% of total gross loans and 2.12% of total loans less PPP loans.

SBA Paycheck Protection Program

In March 2020 (Round 1) and subsequently in December 2020 (Round 2), the Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") was created to help small businesses keep workers employed during the COVID-19 crisis. Tri Counties Bank, through its online portal, facilitated the ability for borrowers to open a new deposit account and submit PPP applications during the entirety of the Programs. The SBA ended PPP and did not accept new borrowing applications, effective May 31, 2021. The following is a summary of PPP loan related information as of the periods indicated:

(dollars in thousands) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Total number of PPP loans outstanding 16 450 1,449 PPP loan balance (TCBK round 1 origination), gross $ 433 $ 2,544 $ 9,302 PPP loan balance (TCBK round 2 origination), gross 533 60,767 148,159 Acquired PPP loan balance (VRB origination), gross 1,003 — — Total PPP loans, gross outstanding $ 1,969 $ 63,311 $ 157,461 PPP deferred loan fees (Round 1 origination) — 1 40 PPP deferred loan fees (Round 2 origination) 27 2,163 5,973 Total PPP deferred loan fees (costs) outstanding $ 27 $ 2,164 $ 6,013

As of September 30, 2022, there was approximately $27,000 in net deferred fee income remaining to be recognized. During the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company recognized $291,000 in fees on PPP loans as compared with $872,000 and $2,984,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. Based on the payment guarantee provided by the SBA as well as the expected short-term duration of the PPP loans acquired from VRB, the fair value of these loans approximates the principal balance outstanding as of the merger date, and therefore, no purchase discount was recorded.

Non-interest Income

The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the current and trailing quarterly periods indicated:

Three months ended (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Change % Change ATM and interchange fees $ 6,714 $ 6,984 $ (270 ) (3.9 ) % Service charges on deposit accounts 4,436 4,163 273 6.6 % Other service fees 1,022 1,279 (257 ) (20.1 ) % Mortgage banking service fees 477 482 (5 ) (1.0 ) % Change in value of mortgage servicing rights 33 136 (103 ) (75.7 ) % Total service charges and fees 12,682 13,044 (362 ) (2.8 ) % Increase in cash value of life insurance 659 752 (93 ) (12.4 ) % Asset management and commission income 1,020 1,039 (19 ) (1.8 ) % Gain on sale of loans 357 542 (185 ) (34.1 ) % Lease brokerage income 252 238 14 5.9 % Sale of customer checks 326 441 (115 ) (26.1 ) % Gain on sale of investment securities — — — n/m Loss on marketable equity securities (115 ) (94 ) (21 ) 22.3 % Other 459 468 (9 ) (1.9 ) % Total other non-interest income 2,958 3,386 (428 ) (12.6 ) % Total non-interest income $ 15,640 $ 16,430 $ (790 ) (4.8 ) %

Non-interest income decreased $790,000 or 4.8% to $15,640,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $16,430,000 during the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Gain on sale of mortgage loans declined by $185,000 or 34.1% during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, attributed to the continued rising rate environment and resulting decline in overall mortgage application and origination volumes. The decrease in total service charges and fees is wholly attributable to changes in customer use activities and the ongoing integration of customers acquired from Valley Republic Bank (VRB). Looking forward, during the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company will no longer charge personal and business customers a non-sufficient funds fee for returned checks.

The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the current and prior year periods indicated:

Three months ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Change % Change ATM and interchange fees $ 6,714 $ 6,516 $ 198 3.0 % Service charges on deposit accounts 4,436 3,608 828 22.9 % Other service fees 1,022 897 125 13.9 % Mortgage banking service fees 477 476 1 0.2 % Change in value of mortgage servicing rights 33 (232 ) 265 (114.2 ) % Total service charges and fees 12,682 11,265 1,417 12.6 % Increase in cash value of life insurance 659 644 15 2.3 % Asset management and commission income 1,020 957 63 6.6 % Gain on sale of loans 357 1,814 (1,457 ) (80.3 ) % Lease brokerage income 252 183 69 37.7 % Sale of customer checks 326 107 219 204.7 % Gain on sale of investment securities — — — n/m Loss on marketable equity securities (115 ) (14 ) (101 ) 721.4 % Other 459 139 320 230.2 % Total other non-interest income 2,958 3,830 (872 ) (22.8 ) % Total non-interest income $ 15,640 $ 15,095 $ 545 3.6 %

Generally, the increases in recurring non-interest income items reflects the VRB merger timing. As noted above, decreasing mortgage related activity reduced the gain on sale of loans recorded during the quarter by $1,457,000 or 80.3%, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021. Further, changes in the value of mortgage service rights, while lesser in magnitude, typically have an inverse relationship with changes in mortgage banking activities.

Nine months ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Change % Change ATM and interchange fees $ 19,941 $ 18,935 $ 1,006 5.3 % Service charges on deposit accounts 12,433 10,339 2,094 20.3 % Other service fees 3,183 2,682 501 18.7 % Mortgage banking service fees 1,422 1,406 16 1.1 % Change in value of mortgage servicing rights 443 (691 ) 1,134 (164.1 ) % Total service charges and fees 37,422 32,671 4,751 14.5 % Increase in cash value of life insurance 2,049 2,062 (13 ) (0.6 ) % Asset management and commission income 2,946 2,738 208 7.6 % Gain on sale of loans 2,145 7,908 (5,763 ) (72.9 ) % Lease brokerage income 648 542 106 19.6 % Sale of customer checks 871 342 529 154.7 % Gain on sale of investment securities — — — n/m Loss on marketable equity securities (346 ) (59 ) (287 ) 486.4 % Other 1,431 958 473 49.4 % Total other non-interest income 9,744 14,491 (4,747 ) (32.8 ) % Total non-interest income $ 47,166 $ 47,162 $ 4 — %

The changes in non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 are generally consistent with changes in the three month periods discussed above.

Non-interest Expense

The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the current and trailing quarterly periods indicated:

Three months ended (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Change % Change Base salaries, net of deferred loan origination costs $ 22,377 $ 22,169 $ 208 0.9 % Incentive compensation 4,832 4,282 550 12.8 % Benefits and other compensation costs 6,319 6,491 (172 ) (2.6 ) % Total salaries and benefits expense 33,528 32,942 586 1.8 % Occupancy 3,965 3,996 (31 ) (0.8 ) % Data processing and software 3,449 3,596 (147 ) (4.1 ) % Equipment 1,422 1,453 (31 ) (2.1 ) % Intangible amortization 1,702 1,702 — — % Advertising 990 818 172 21.0 % ATM and POS network charges 1,694 1,781 (87 ) (4.9 ) % Professional fees 1,172 1,233 (61 ) (4.9 ) % Telecommunications 575 564 11 2.0 % Regulatory assessments and insurance 828 779 49 6.3 % Merger and acquisition expenses — 2,221 (2,221 ) (100.0 ) % Postage 287 313 (26 ) (8.3 ) % Operational loss 492 456 36 7.9 % Courier service 497 486 11 2.3 % Gain on sale or acquisition of foreclosed assets (148 ) (98 ) (50 ) 51.0 % Loss on disposal of fixed assets 4 5 (1 ) (20.0 ) % Other miscellaneous expense 4,008 4,017 (9 ) (0.2 ) % Total other non-interest expense 20,937 23,322 (2,385 ) (10.2 ) % Total non-interest expense $ 54,465 $ 56,264 $ (1,799 ) (3.2 ) % Average full-time equivalent staff 1,198 1,183 15 1.3 %

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 decreased $1,799,000 or 3.2% to $54,465,000 as compared to $56,264,000 during the trailing quarter ended June 30, 2022. Total salaries and benefits expense increased by $586,000 or 1.8%, led by incentive compensation related expenses of $550,000 or 12.8% compared to the trailing quarter, due to strong overall Company performance and continued loan production and growth. The merger and acquisition expenses from the trailing quarter were entirely associated with the VRB merger, which are not expected to be incurred in future periods.

The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the current and prior year quarterly periods indicated:

Three months ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Change % Change Base salaries, net of deferred loan origination costs $ 22,377 $ 17,673 $ 4,704 26.6 % Incentive compensation 4,832 3,123 1,709 54.7 % Benefits and other compensation costs 6,319 5,478 841 15.4 % Total salaries and benefits expense 33,528 26,274 7,254 27.6 % Occupancy 3,965 3,771 194 5.1 % Data processing and software 3,449 3,689 (240 ) (6.5 ) % Equipment 1,422 1,336 86 6.4 % Intangible amortization 1,702 1,409 293 20.8 % Advertising 990 966 24 2.5 % ATM and POS network charges 1,694 1,692 2 0.1 % Professional fees 1,172 1,090 82 7.5 % Telecommunications 575 574 1 0.2 % Regulatory assessments and insurance 828 673 155 23.0 % Merger and acquisition expenses — 651 (651 ) n/m Postage 287 156 131 84.0 % Operational loss 492 244 248 101.6 % Courier service 497 286 211 73.8 % Gain on sale or acquisition of foreclosed assets (148 ) (144 ) (4 ) 2.8 % (Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets 4 (19 ) 23 (121.1 ) % Other miscellaneous expense 4,008 3,159 849 26.9 % Total other non-interest expense 20,937 19,533 1,404 7.2 % Total non-interest expense $ 54,465 $ 45,807 $ 8,658 18.9 % Average full-time equivalent staff 1,198 1,049 149 14.2 %

Generally, the increases in recurring non-interest expense items reflect the VRB merger timing of March 25, 2022, and therefore, related expenses for the combined entities, less certain realized cost savings, are only being captured within the most recent three months ended September 30, 2022. Total non-interest expense increased $8,658,000 or 18.9% to $54,465,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to $45,807,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Total salaries and benefits expense increased by $7,254,000 or 27.6% to $33,528,000, largely from a net increase of 99 full-time equivalent positions following the aforementioned merger with VRB, the build out of other loan production and compliance teams, and the continued strength of organic growth within the loan portfolio driving incentive compensation expense.

Nine months ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Change % Change Base salaries, net of deferred loan origination costs $ 62,762 $ 50,721 $ 12,041 23.7 % Incentive compensation 11,697 11,025 672 6.1 % Benefits and other compensation costs 18,782 16,939 1,843 10.9 % Total salaries and benefits expense 93,241 78,685 14,556 18.5 % Occupancy 11,536 11,197 339 3.0 % Data processing and software 10,558 10,092 466 4.6 % Equipment 4,208 4,060 148 3.6 % Intangible amortization 4,632 4,271 361 8.5 % Advertising 2,445 2,080 365 17.5 % ATM and POS network charges 4,850 4,489 361 8.0 % Professional fees 3,281 2,730 551 20.2 % Telecommunications 1,660 1,719 (59 ) (3.4 ) % Regulatory assessments and insurance 2,327 1,903 424 22.3 % Merger and acquisition expenses 6,253 651 5,602 860.5 % Postage 828 478 350 73.2 % Operational loss 765 665 100 15.0 % Courier service 1,397 868 529 60.9 % Gain on sale or acquisition of foreclosed assets (246 ) (210 ) (36 ) 17.1 % Gain on disposal of fixed assets (1,069 ) (445 ) (624 ) 140.2 % Other miscellaneous expense 10,510 8,363 2,147 25.7 % Total other non-interest expense 63,935 52,911 11,024 20.8 % Total non-interest expense $ 157,176 $ 131,596 $ 25,580 19.4 % Average full-time equivalent staff 1,155 1,031 124 12.0 %

The changes in non-interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 are generally consistent with changes in the comparable three month periods discussed above.

Provision for Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate was 27.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to 28.1% for the year ended December 31, 2021. Differences between the Company's effective tax rate and applicable federal and state blended statutory rate of approximately 29.6% are due to the proportion of non-taxable revenues, non-deductible expenses, and benefits from tax credits as compared to the levels of pre-tax earnings.

About TriCo Bancshares

Established in 1975, Tri Counties Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) headquartered in Chico, California, providing a unique brand of customer Service with Solutions available in traditional stand-alone and in-store bank branches and loan production offices in communities throughout California. Tri Counties Bank provides an extensive and competitive breadth of consumer, small business and commercial banking financial services, along with convenient around-the-clock ATMs, online and mobile banking access. Brokerage services are provided by Tri Counties Advisors through affiliation with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Visit www.TriCountiesBank.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statement

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be the same as those anticipated by management. We caution readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations on the Company's business condition and financial operating results; the impact of changes in financial services industry policies, laws and regulations; technological changes; weather, natural disasters and other catastrophic events that may or may not be caused by climate change and their effects on economic and business environments in which the Company operates; the continuing adverse impact on the U.S. economy, including the markets in which we operate due to the COVID-19 global pandemic; the impact of a slowing U.S. economy and increased unemployment on the performance of our loan portfolio, the market value of our investment securities, the availability of sources of funding and the demand for our products; adverse developments with respect to U.S. or global economic conditions and other uncertainties, including the impact of supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures and labor shortages on the economic recovery and our business; the impacts of international hostilities or geopolitical events; the costs or effects of mergers, acquisitions or dispositions we may make, whether we are able to obtain any required governmental approvals in connection with any such mergers, acquisitions or dispositions, and/or our ability to realize the contemplated financial business benefits associated with any such activities; the regulatory and financial impacts associated with exceeding $10 billion in total assets; the negative impact on our reputation and profitability in the event customers experience economic harm or in the event that regulatory violations are identified; the ability to execute our business plan in new lending markets; the future operating or financial performance of the Company, including our outlook for future growth and changes in the level of our nonperforming assets and charge-offs; the appropriateness of the allowance for credit losses, including the timing and effects of the implementation of the current expected credit losses model; any deterioration in values of California real estate, both residential and commercial; the effect of changes in accounting standards and practices; possible other-than-temporary impairment of securities held by us due to changes in credit quality or rates; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; our ability to attract and maintain deposits and other sources of liquidity; the effects of changes in the level or cost of checking or savings account deposits on our funding costs and net interest margin; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; our noninterest expense and the efficiency ratio; competition and innovation with respect to financial products and services by banks, financial institutions and non-traditional providers including retail businesses and technology companies; the challenges of integrating and retaining key employees; the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation; a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber-attacks and the cost to defend against such attacks; breaches in data security, including as a result of work from home arrangements; failure to safeguard personal information; change to U.S. tax policies, including our effective income tax rate; the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our brokerage and wealth management businesses; the discontinuation of the London Interbank Offered Rate and other reference rates; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and all subsequent filings with the SEC under Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14, and 15(d) of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. Such filings are also available in the "Investor Relations" section of our website, https://www.tcbk.com/investor-relations and in other documents we file with the SEC. Annualized, pro forma, projections and estimates are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results. We undertake no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

TRICO BANCSHARES—CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited. Dollars in thousands, except share data) Three months ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Revenue and Expense Data Interest income $ 96,366 $ 86,955 $ 69,195 $ 71,024 $ 69,628 Interest expense 2,260 1,909 1,271 1,241 1,395 Net interest income 94,106 85,046 67,924 69,783 68,233 Provision for (benefit from) credit losses 3,795 2,100 8,330 980 (1,435 ) Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 12,682 13,044 11,696 11,277 11,265 Gain on sale of investment securities — — — — — Other income 2,958 3,386 3,400 5,225 3,830 Total noninterest income 15,640 16,430 15,096 16,502 15,095 Noninterest expense (2): Salaries and benefits 33,528 34,370 28,597 27,666 26,274 Occupancy and equipment 5,387 5,449 4,925 5,011 5,107 Data processing and network 5,143 5,468 5,089 5,444 5,381 Other noninterest expense 10,407 10,977 7,836 8,558 9,045 Total noninterest expense 54,465 56,264 46,447 46,679 45,807 Total income before taxes 51,486 43,112 28,243 38,626 38,956 Provision for income taxes 14,148 11,748 7,869 10,404 11,534 Net income $ 37,338 $ 31,364 $ 20,374 $ 28,222 $ 27,422 Share Data Basic earnings per share $ 1.12 $ 0.93 $ 0.68 $ 0.95 $ 0.92 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.12 $ 0.93 $ 0.67 $ 0.94 $ 0.92 Dividends per share $ 0.30 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 Book value per common share $ 29.71 $ 31.25 $ 32.78 $ 33.64 $ 33.05 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 19.92 $ 21.41 $ 23.04 $ 25.80 $ 25.16 Shares outstanding 33,332,189 33,350,974 33,837,935 29,730,424 29,714,609 Weighted average shares 33,348,322 33,561,389 30,049,919 29,723,791 29,713,558 Weighted average diluted shares 33,463,364 33,705,280 30,201,698 29,870,059 29,850,530 Credit Quality Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.61 % 1.60 % 1.64 % 1.74 % 1.72 % Loans past due 30 days or more $ 6,471 $ 5,920 $ 8,402 $ 4,332 $ 10,539 Total nonperforming loans $ 17,471 $ 11,925 $ 14,088 $ 30,350 $ 28,790 Total nonperforming assets $ 20,912 $ 15,304 $ 16,995 $ 32,944 $ 31,440 Loans charged-off $ 267 $ 401 $ 743 $ 197 $ 1,582 Loans recovered $ 311 $ 356 $ 1,174 $ 552 $ 1,321 Selected Financial Ratios Return on average total assets 1.46 % 1.24 % 0.94 % 1.31 % 1.30 % Return on average equity 13.78 % 11.53 % 8.19 % 11.20 % 11.02 % Average yield on loans, excluding PPP 4.87 % 4.70 % 4.65 % 4.73 % 4.85 % Average yield on interest-earning assets 4.12 % 3.76 % 3.46 % 3.56 % 3.57 % Average rate on interest-bearing deposits 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.08 % Average cost of total deposits 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.05 % Average rate on borrowings & subordinated debt 3.60 % 3.12 % 2.27 % 1.98 % 2.02 % Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities 0.17 % 0.15 % 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.13 % Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent) (1) 4.02 % 3.67 % 3.39 % 3.50 % 3.50 % Loans to deposits 72.95 % 69.81 % 67.15 % 66.74 % 67.54 % Efficiency ratio 49.63 % 55.45 % 55.95 % 54.10 % 54.97 % Supplemental Loan Interest Income Data Discount accretion on acquired loans $ 714 $ 1,677 $ 1,323 $ 1,780 $ 2,034 All other loan interest income (excluding PPP) (1) $ 74,929 $ 67,277 $ 55,325 $ 54,930 $ 55,184 Total loan interest income (excluding PPP) (1) $ 75,643 $ 68,954 $ 56,648 $ 56,710 $ 57,218

(1) Non-GAAP measure (2) Inclusive of merger related expenses

TRICO BANCSHARES—CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited. Dollars in thousands) Balance Sheet Data September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Cash and due from banks $ 246,509 $ 488,868 $ 1,035,683 $ 768,421 $ 740,236 Securities, available for sale, net 2,482,857 2,608,771 2,365,708 2,210,876 2,098,786 Securities, held to maturity, net 168,038 176,794 186,748 199,759 216,979 Restricted equity securities 17,250 17,250 17,250 17,250 17,250 Loans held for sale 247 1,216 1,030 3,466 3,072 Loans: Commercial real estate 4,238,930 4,049,893 3,832,974 3,306,054 3,222,737 Consumer 1,217,297 1,162,989 1,136,712 1,071,551 1,053,653 Commercial and industrial 534,960 507,685 500,882 259,355 345,027 Construction 243,571 313,646 303,960 222,281 216,680 Agriculture production 71,599 71,373 69,339 50,811 44,410 Leases 7,933 7,835 8,108 6,572 4,989 Total loans, gross 6,314,290 6,113,421 5,851,975 4,916,624 4,887,496 Allowance for credit losses (101,488 ) (97,944 ) (96,049 ) (85,376 ) (84,306 ) Total loans, net 6,212,802 6,015,477 5,755,926 4,831,248 4,803,190 Premises and equipment 73,266 73,811 73,692 78,687 78,968 Cash value of life insurance 132,933 132,857 132,104 117,857 120,932 Accrued interest receivable 27,070 25,861 22,769 19,292 18,425 Goodwill 307,942 307,942 307,942 220,872 220,872 Other intangible assets 18,372 20,074 21,776 12,369 13,562 Operating leases, right-of-use 26,622 27,154 28,404 25,665 26,815 Other assets 262,971 224,536 169,296 109,025 98,943 Total assets $ 9,976,879 $ 10,120,611 $ 10,118,328 $ 8,614,787 $ 8,458,030 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,678,202 $ 3,604,237 $ 3,583,269 $ 2,979,882 $ 2,943,016 Interest-bearing demand deposits 1,749,123 1,796,580 1,788,639 1,568,682 1,519,426 Savings deposits 2,924,674 3,028,787 2,993,873 2,521,011 2,447,706 Time certificates 303,770 327,171 348,696 297,584 326,674 Total deposits 8,655,769 8,756,775 8,714,477 7,367,159 7,236,822 Accrued interest payable 853 755 653 928 1,056 Operating lease liability 28,717 29,283 30,500 26,280 27,290 Other liabilities 153,110 155,529 126,348 112,070 107,282 Other borrowings 47,068 35,089 36,184 50,087 45,601 Junior subordinated debt 101,024 101,003 100,984 58,079 57,965 Total liabilities 8,986,541 9,078,434 9,009,146 7,614,603 7,476,016 Common stock 696,348 696,441 706,672 532,244 531,339 Retained earnings 516,699 491,705 479,868 466,959 446,948 Accum. other comprehensive income (loss) (222,709 ) (145,969 ) (77,358 ) 981 3,727 Total shareholders' equity $ 990,338 $ 1,042,177 $ 1,109,182 $ 1,000,184 $ 982,014 Quarterly Average Balance Data Average loans, excluding PPP $ 6,162,267 $ 5,890,578 $ 4,937,865 $ 4,759,294 $ 4,684,492 Average interest-earning assets $ 9,320,152 $ 9,330,059 $ 8,153,200 $ 7,947,798 $ 7,758,169 Average total assets $ 10,131,118 $ 10,121,714 $ 8,778,256 $ 8,546,004 $ 8,348,111 Average deposits $ 8,752,215 $ 8,743,320 $ 7,521,930 $ 7,304,659 $ 7,137,263 Average borrowings and subordinated debt $ 139,919 $ 136,244 $ 105,702 $ 108,671 $ 106,221 Average total equity $ 1,074,776 $ 1,091,454 $ 1,009,224 $ 999,764 $ 987,026 Capital Ratio Data Total risk-based capital ratio 14.0 % 14.1 % 15.0 % 15.4 % 15.4 % Tier 1 capital ratio 12.2 % 12.3 % 13.1 % 14.2 % 14.2 % Tier 1 common equity ratio 11.4 % 11.5 % 12.3 % 13.2 % 13.2 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.6 % 9.3 % 10.8 % 9.9 % 9.9 % Tangible capital ratio (1) 6.9 % 7.3 % 8.0 % 9.2 % 9.1 %

(1) Non-GAAP measure

TRICO BANCSHARES—NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited. Dollars in thousands)

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this press release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results, and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP. Where applicable, comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures is also presented. Because not all companies use the same calculations, our presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as calculated by other companies. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the tables below:

Three months ended Nine months ended (dollars in thousands) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Net interest margin Acquired loans discount accretion, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 714 $ 1,677 $ 2,034 $ 3,714 $ 6,311 Effect on average loan yield 0.05 % 0.11 % 0.17 % 0.09 % 0.18 % Effect on net interest margin (FTE) 0.03 % 0.07 % 0.10 % 0.06 % 0.11 % Net interest margin (FTE) 4.02 % 3.67 % 3.50 % 3.71 % 3.61 % Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion (Non-GAAP) 3.99 % 3.60 % 3.40 % 3.65 % 3.50 % PPP loans yield, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 313 $ 964 $ 3,507 $ 2,374 $ 12,549 Effect on net interest margin (FTE) 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.09 % 0.02 % 0.08 % Net interest margin less effect of PPP loan yield (Non-GAAP) 4.02 % 3.65 % 3.42 % 3.69 % 3.53 % Acquired loan discount accretion and PPP loan yield, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 1,027 $ 2,641 $ 5,541 $ 6,088 $ 18,860 Effect on net interest margin (FTE) 0.04 % 0.10 % 0.19 % 0.08 % 0.20 % Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion and PPP yields, net (Non-GAAP) 3.98 % 3.57 % 3.31 % 3.63 % 3.41 %

Three months ended Nine months ended (dollars in thousands) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets or equity Net income (GAAP) $ 37,338 $ 31,364 $ 27,422 $ 89,076 $ 89,433 Exclude income tax expense 14,148 11,748 11,534 33,765 35,644 Exclude provision (benefit) for credit losses 3,795 2,100 (1,435 ) 14,225 (7,755 ) Net income before income tax and provision expense (Non-GAAP) $ 55,281 $ 45,212 $ 37,521 $ 137,066 $ 117,322 Average assets (GAAP) $ 10,131,118 $ 10,121,714 $ 8,348,111 $ 9,682,198 $ 8,096,273 Average equity (GAAP) $ 1,074,776 $ 1,091,454 $ 987,026 $ 1,058,938 $ 962,871 Return on average assets (GAAP) (annualized) 1.46 % 1.24 % 1.30 % 1.23 % 1.48 % Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets (Non-GAAP) (annualized) 2.16 % 1.79 % 1.78 % 1.89 % 1.94 % Return on average equity (GAAP) (annualized) 13.78 % 11.53 % 11.02 % 11.25 % 12.42 % Pre-tax pre-provision return on average equity (Non-GAAP) (annualized) 20.41 % 16.61 % 15.08 % 17.31 % 16.29 %

Three months ended Nine months ended (dollars in thousands) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Return on tangible common equity Average total shareholders' equity $ 1,074,776 $ 1,091,454 $ 987,026 $ 1,058,938 $ 962,871 Exclude average goodwill 307,942 307,942 220,872 281,151 220,872 Exclude average other intangibles 19,433 21,040 14,267 17,717 19,264 Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 747,401 $ 762,472 $ 751,887 $ 760,070 $ 722,735 Net income (GAAP) $ 37,338 $ 31,364 $ 27,422 $ 89,076 $ 89,433 Exclude amortization of intangible assets, net of tax effect 1,199 1,199 992 3,263 3,008 Tangible net income available to common shareholders (Non-GAAP) $ 38,537 $ 32,563 $ 28,414 $ 92,339 $ 92,441 Return on average equity 13.78 % 11.53 % 11.02 % 11.25 % 12.42 % Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) 20.46 % 17.13 % 14.99 % 16.24 % 17.10 %

Three months ended (dollars in thousands) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 990,338 $ 1,042,177 $ 1,109,182 $ 1,000,184 $ 982,014 Exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net 326,314 328,016 329,718 233,241 234,434 Tangible shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP) $ 664,024 $ 714,161 $ 779,464 $ 766,943 $ 747,580 Total assets (GAAP) $ 9,976,879 $ 10,120,611 $ 10,118,328 $ 8,614,787 $ 8,458,030 Exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net 326,314 328,016 329,718 233,241 234,434 Total tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 9,650,565 $ 9,792,595 $ 9,788,610 $ 8,381,546 $ 8,223,596 Shareholders' equity to total assets (GAAP) 9.93 % 10.30 % 10.96 % 11.61 % 11.61 % Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 6.88 % 7.29 % 7.96 % 9.15 % 9.09 %

Three months ended (dollars in thousands) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Tangible common shareholders' equity per share Tangible s/h equity (Non-GAAP) $ 664,024 $ 714,161 $ 779,464 $ 766,943 $ 747,580 Common shares outstanding at end of period 33,332,189 33,350,974 33,837,935 29,730,424 29,714,609 Common s/h equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 29.71 $ 31.25 $ 32.78 $ 33.64 $ 33.05 Tangible common shareholders' equity (tangible book value) per share (Non-GAAP) $ 19.92 $ 21.41 $ 23.04 $ 25.80 $ 25.16

