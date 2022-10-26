BondLink Adds Seasoned Muni Bond Professional as New England Regional Director

Industry-leading investor relations (IR) platform hires Bill Fazioli to meet the needs of evolving market

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2022 / BondLink , the cloud-based investor transparency and debt management platform for the municipal bond market, today announced it has hired William "Bill" Fazioli as a full-time regional director of issuer solutions to further expand its investor transparency initiatives.

Fazioli previously served as the planning and economic development director in East Providence, Rhode Island, where he oversaw development project review, community development activities, economic development, climate resiliency, zoning reform, affordable housing and other planning related activities.

Prior to joining the office of the mayor, Fazioli spent two decades as a municipal advisor to a variety of state and local governments across New England, developing and executing financing strategies for over $1 billion in municipal bond financings and capital leases. He also served as the executive director of the New England States Government Finance Officers Association for twenty years.

"Bill is a highly respected industry veteran who deeply understands the challenges governments face in efficiently accessing capital for public infrastructure," said Colin MacNaught, CEO and Co-Founder of BondLink. "With his previous experience as a municipal advisor and service in the public sector, we're looking forward to his ability to partner directly alongside issuers to help them stand-out in today's municipal bond market. It's a privilege to welcome him to the BondLink team."

"I'm looking forward to joining BondLink's incredible team of experienced experts within the municipal bond industry that are transforming how issuers should approach investor transparency through emerging technology," said Fazioli. "In my role, I will be able to partner with municipal issuers around the Northeast to help them more effectively target their stories to the right audience, reach key municipal stakeholders, communicate their public finance initiatives, manage their debt profiles and showcase their strengths all on a digital platform that I believe in."

While stepping away from the public sector, Fazioli will continue his involvement with the East Providence Waterfront Commission as chairperson.

About BondLink

BondLink, a cloud-based investor relations and debt management platform for the municipal bond market, helps issuers engage institutional and retail bond investors across the country. Founded by CEO Colin MacNaught, who spent seven years issuing nearly $25 billion in bonds on behalf of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and CTO Carl Query, BondLink went live in 2016. BondLink clients issued more than $54 billion in bonds in 2021. BondLink provides its issuer clients with tools to manage their capital financing programs more efficiently while providing investors with the interim financial data & reports they need to make informed decisions through a single platform. The company is backed by top investors within the municipal bond market, including Intercontinental Exchange and Franklin Templeton. Headquartered in Boston, BondLink recently was named to the 2022 GovTech 100, marking its fourth consecutive appearance on the annual list. For more information, visit www.bondlink.com , and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter .

