ESE Entertainment Inc.: ESE Entertainment Gaming Technology Division Becomes Google Partner

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2022 / ESE Entertainment Inc. ("ESE" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESE)(OTCQX:ENTEF), a gaming and esports company that provides a range of technology and services to leading video game developers, is pleased to announce that its gaming technology division has become a certified Google Partner.

The certification from Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) recognizes ESE's expertise in developing and delivering successful advertising campaigns and helping clients get results. The Google Partner badge also gives ESE access to exclusive tools, resources, and events, providing the Company with a competitive advantage to drive even more success for its clients.

To become a Google Partner, companies must first earn a Google Ads Certification in one or more specializations, and then meet spending requirements and pass a performance review. To maintain their Partner status, companies must show continued campaign performance and product expertise.

"ESE has set multiple key business objectives with our technology division and are pleased to become a certified Google Partner. We are focused on maximizing our ability to provide impactful results to our customers, while continuously improving our technology stack" said Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE. "This certification demonstrates the expertise of our team and ongoing commitment to take the extra steps required to scale."

ESE Entertainment Inc.

Konrad Wasiela

Chief Executive Officer and Director

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming and esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company's organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. |www.esegaming.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the Google Partner badge providing the Company a competitive advantage; and the Company's plan to surpass client expectations as it improves its technology stack. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information about ESE, please contact:

Daniel Mogil

investors@esegaming.com

+1 (437) 826-4012

SOURCE: ESE Entertainment Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/722315/ESE-Entertainment-Gaming-Technology-Division-Becomes-Google-Partner