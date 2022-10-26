Anzeige
26.10.2022
Onemeta AI Announces That It Has Setup an Advisory Board and Will Announce the Initial Advisors During the Next Month

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2022 / (www.onemeta.ai) (OTC PINK:ONEI).

Today, Rowland Day, Chairman of OneMeta AI, announced that a number of distinguished individuals have reached out to the Company about their desire to serve as advisors to the Company.

Rowland Day, stated "Based upon the interest and outreach of many distinguished and seasoned individuals, we have decided to immediately form an advisory board for OneMeta AI. These individuals will advise, assist, and expand the reach of our current translation products and the new AI enabled products that we will announce in the very near future. We are honored that such high-level seasoned individuals not only desire to assist but see the future growth of the products that we have released and are developing."

About OneMeta AI

ONEMETA AI is a stack of cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies that solve everyday communication problems with an innovative and pragmatic approach. From Natural Language Processing to Sentiment Analytics and from Behavioral Prediction to Metaverse enhancement, OneMeta AI is solving problems that elevate our human potential and disrupt our economies.

For more information, please contact:

Onemeta AI. Email: info@Onemeta.ai

SOURCE: OneMeta AI

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/722328/Onemeta-AI-Announces-That-It-Has-Setup-an-Advisory-Board-and-Will-Announce-the-Initial-Advisors-During-the-Next-Month

