Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2022) - Australia-based tutoring firm, Spectrum Tuition, has announced that it will be utilising its online tutoring services to help improve education resources for students across Australia. Having first introduced online programs as a result of the pandemic, Spectrum Tuition is outlining its plans to continue expanding this aspect of its services in order to meet the continued needs of students in a post-pandemic world.

56.7% of those surveyed underline that the shift to remote schooling in Australia was successful. Online learning has been shown to improve flexible access to materials and personalised academic help, while technology has been demonstrated to improve engagement with certain topics. 83% of educators underline that education is necessary in everyday life, and that this should therefore be reflected in lessons.

After being hired to run after-school programs in a particular school, Spectrum Tuition's plans were disrupted when the pandemic hit. This instigated a global shift to remote learning and working. In order to overcome this and still provide the classes that students needed, Spectrum Tuition produced a series of tutorial videos that are carefully sequenced and directly aligned with the Australian curriculum, and was then able to offer the original after-school course in its entirety via its online platform.

Senior officials from Spectrum Tuition underline the firm's plans to mobilise its catalogue of online lessons that it has built over the past couple of years as a means of enhancing both educational quality and access for students across Australia. Through these videos, students are able to watch pre-class tutorials and familiarise themselves with the content before taking the lesson. In addition to this, they have access to videos after the class, which can help them to revise the content and consolidate their learning.

The Spectrum Tuition team highlights that, although there is no longer a lockdown, these online programs are being repositioned to help in a variety of pressing situations. Aside from helping students prepare and revise for classes, they are being used to supplement in-school teaching. For instance, it can provide point-of-need learning at a student's individual challenge level. Additionally, if a student is on holiday and misses a significant portion of the curriculum, Spectrum Tuition's online videos play a key role in filling in the gaps and ensuring they do not fall behind.

Currently, Spectrum Tuition's online platform has more than a thousand educational videos, which can be viewed individually, but the team underlines that these are better implemented as part of a structured program. Consumed in this way, students can capitalise on the additional exercises and an in-depth work-booklet that is aligned to the current Australian curriculum.

"Our comprehensive online video programs have been composed in a way that, as well as being used to complement in-school teaching, they can also provide all the necessary curriculum-based information for the student if they are being home-schooled and taught exclusively via Spectrum Tuition. This is providing a key lifeline for students, including those in remote communities that lack access to the best schools and teachers," emphasizes Thuy Pham, Founder of Spectrum Tuition.

