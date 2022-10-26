BROCKTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" or "HarborOne") (NASDAQ: HONE), the holding company for HarborOne Bank (the "Bank"), announced net income of $13.8 million, or $0.30 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $10.0 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted share, for the preceding quarter and $12.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

Selected Third Quarter Financial Highlights:

Net income increased $3.8 million, or 37.8%.

Return on average assets was 1.14%, and return on average equity was 8.76%.

Loan growth of $285.4 million, or 7.3%.

Total deposit growth $35.2 million, or 0.91% and core deposit growth of $22.9 million, or 0.70%.

Continued share repurchase program.

"I am proud of our team's ability to manage the volatile interest rate environment," said Joseph F. Casey, President and Chief Executive Officer. He added: "The Company continues to drive revenue through expanded margin which was up 30 basis points year-over-year resulting in net interest income expansion of $12.4 million, or 12.7%. Our mortgage segment remains profitable as the increasing value of our servicing rights, coupled with expense reductions, partially offset declining origination volume and gain-on-sale margins."

Net Interest Income

The Company's net interest and dividend income was $39.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, up $2.1 million, or 5.7%, from $37.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and up $6.5 million, or 19.9%, from $32.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The interest rate spread and net interest margin were 3.30% and 3.47%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 3.39% and 3.48%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and 2.97% and 3.08%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. On a linked-quarter basis, the increase in net interest and dividend income primarily reflects an increase in the average loan balance coupled with increased yields on loans and investments primarily due to rate increases, partially offset by decreases in fees recognized in connection with U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans and higher rates on deposits. The cost of funds was 51 basis points for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 27 basis points in the preceding quarter.

The $4.7 million increase in total interest and dividend income on a linked-quarter basis reflected a 20-basis-point increase in the yield on interest-earning assets. The yield on loans increased 15 basis points, from 3.96% to 4.11%. Interest on loans in the third quarter included $454,000 in prepayment penalties on commercial loans and $188,000 in accretion income from the fair value discount on loans acquired in connection with the merger with Coastway Bancorp, Inc. Prepayment penalties and accretion income in the preceding quarter were $1.1 million and $353,000, respectively. The three months ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022 include the recognition of deferred fees on PPP loans in the amount of $24,000 and $368,000, respectively. The yield on investments increased 8 basis points, from 1.92% to 2.00%.

The increase in net interest and dividend income from the prior year quarter reflects an increase of $8.7 million, or 24.4%, in total interest and dividend income and an increase of $2.2 million, or 73.8%, in total interest expense. The changes reflect rate and volume changes in both interest-bearing assets and liabilities. The yield on interest-earning assets increased 57 basis points, while the average balance increased $272.3 million, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 24 basis points, while the average balance increased $271.6 million.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income increased $142,000, or 1.0%, to $14.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from $14.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Mortgage loan closings for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 were $250.5 million with a gain on loan sales of $3.8 million, compared to $297.5 million in mortgage closings and $4.5 million in gain on sales for the preceding quarter. Deposit account fees were $4.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, flat compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Other income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 increased $82,000.

Although declining mortgage demand and volume has negatively impacted mortgage banking income, the change in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights has provided a positive offset. The increase in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $2.6 million, as compared to an increase of $1.6 million in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The 10-year Treasury Constant Maturity rate increased 85 basis points versus the second quarter of 2022. The impact of principal payments on the underlying mortgages on the mortgage servicing rights was consistent at $747,000 and $771,000 for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively. The change in the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights is generally consistent with the change in the 10-year Treasury Constant Maturity rate. As interest rates rise and prepayment speeds slow, mortgage servicing rights values tend to increase; conversely, as interest rates fall and prepayment speeds quicken, mortgage servicing rights values tend to decrease.

Total noninterest income decreased $7.8 million, or 35.3%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021, primarily due to a $7.6 million, or 48.4%, decrease in mortgage banking income, driven by the decrease in loan closings and narrowing gain-on-sale margins.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expenses were $34.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $481,000, or 1.4%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Compensation and benefits decreased $464,000, or 2.2%, and professional fees decreased $223,000, or 13.3%, partially offset by a $254,000 increase in occupancy and equipment expenses. The decrease in compensation expense reflects a $477,000 decrease in commission expense consistent with the decrease in mortgage originations. The increase in occupancy and equipment expense reflects an increase in expenses for utilities and software licenses.

Total noninterest expenses decreased $4.8 million, or 12.2%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Compensation and benefits decreased $3.8 million and loan expenses decreased $968,000, consistent with the decrease in residential mortgage loan closings and corresponding decrease in mortgage origination commissions. The decrease in compensation and benefits also reflects proactive cost reduction measures taken at HarborOne Mortgage beginning in the second quarter of 2021.

Income Tax Provision

The effective tax rate was 25.4% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 27.6% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 28.6% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The third quarter 2022 effective rate was impacted by a tax benefit recorded for Industrial Revenue Bonds. The 2022 effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 27%.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

Effective January 1, 2022, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, commonly referred to as CECL, which requires the measurement of expected lifetime credit losses for financial assets measured at amortized cost, as well as unfunded commitments that are considered off-balance sheet credit exposures. CECL requires that the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") be calculated based on current expected credit losses over the full remaining expected life of the financial assets and also consider expected future changes in macroeconomic conditions. Upon adoption of CECL on January 1, 2022, the Company's ACL on loans decreased by $1.3 million, and the ACL on unfunded commitments increased by $3.9 million, for a net increase of $2.6 million. The after-tax impact of $1.9 million was recognized as a one-time, cumulative-effect adjustment that decreased retained earnings.

Credit quality performance continued to be strong with total nonperforming assets of $23.4 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $24.4 million at June 30, 2022 and $36.5 million at September 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.47% at September 30, 2022, 0.52% at June 30, 2022, and 0.80% at September 30, 2021.

The funded loan provision for credit losses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $262,000 and $2.0 million, respectively, and reflects provisioning for loan growth partially offset by a reduction in pandemic related uncertainty. Net recoveries totaled $799,000, or 0.08% of average loans outstanding on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Net recoveries totaled $504,000, or 0.05% of average loans outstanding on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and net charge-offs totaled $1.7 million, or 0.19% of average loans outstanding on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The third quarter 2022 recovery reflects the disposition of assets from a SBA guaranteed credit.

The ACL was $44.6 million, or 1.06% of total loans, at September 30, 2022, compared to $43.6 million, or 1.11% of total loans, at June 30, 2022 and an allowance for loss under the incurred loss model of $48.0 million, or 1.39% of total loans, at September 30, 2021. The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets, amounted to $5.5 million at September 30, 2022 as compared to $5.1 million at June 30, 2022 and the associated provision was $406,000 and $1.6 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. There was no ACL on unfunded commitments at December 31, 2021 or September 30, 2021. The increase from the prior quarter reflects $95.3 million in new construction originations in the third quarter, with $72.4 million in unfunded balances as of September 30, 2022.

We have not experienced any significant negative trends in the at-risk sectors identified in response to conditions that developed during the COVID-19 pandemic; however management continues to monitor certain credit types within those sectors that may be susceptible to increased credit risk as a result of trends that were precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic and may be exacerbated by current economic conditions. Management is focused on business-oriented hotels, non-anchored retail space and metro office space. As of September 30, 2022, business-oriented hotels included 13 loans with a total outstanding balance of $93.9 million, non-anchored retail space included 31 loans with a total outstanding balance of $56.3 million and metro office space included 2 loans with a total outstanding balance of $14.9 million. As of September 30, 2022 there were two business-oriented hotel credits with a carrying value of $10.3 million that were rated substandard and on nonaccrual. One of those credits in the amount of $2.0 million was provided a principal deferral that resulted in a troubled-debt restructuring designation in the third quarter. One business-oriented hotel credit in the amount of $9.5 million was downgraded to a watch risk rating during the third quarter of 2022. The other loans in these groups were performing in accordance with their terms.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $283.6 million, or 6.0%, to $4.99 billion at September 30, 2022, from $4.70 billion at June 30, 2022. The increase primarily reflects an increase of $285.4 million in loans. Securities available for sale were negatively impacted by unrealized losses of $70.4 million as of September 30, 2022, as compared to $49.9 million of unrealized losses as of June 30, 2022, and $3.6 million of unrealized losses as of December 31, 2021.

Loans increased $285.4 million, or 7.3%, to $4.20 billion at September 30, 2022, from $3.91 billion at June 30, 2022. The increase in loans for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was primarily due to increases in commercial real estate loans of $194.3 million, commercial construction loans of $26.3 million and residential real estate loans of $97.7 million, partially offset by decreases in commercial and industrial loans of $10.1 million and consumer loans of $22.8 million. As of September 30, 2022, outstanding PPP loans amounted to $2.0 million, and there was $24,000 in deferred processing fee income. We expect to complete the forgiveness process for the remaining PPP loans by year-end.

Total deposits were $3.88 billion at September 30, 2022 and $3.85 billion at June 30, 2022. Compared to the prior quarter, non-certificate accounts increased $22.9 million, and term certificate accounts increased $12.3 million. FHLB borrowings increased $240.0 million to $345.7 million at September 30, 2022 from $105.7 million at June 30, 2022. At September 30, 2022, FHLB borrowings were primarily short-term borrowings.

Total stockholders' equity was $611.4 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $624.5 million at June 30, 2022 and $680.0 million at September 30, 2021. Stockholders' equity decreased 2.1% when compared to the prior quarter, as earnings were offset by share repurchases and elevated levels of unrealized losses on available-for-sale investment securities included in other comprehensive income. The Company repurchased 783,502 shares at an average price of $13.82 during the three months ended September 30, 2022 and announced a fifth share repurchase program on September 21, 2022 to commence at the completion of the share repurchase program announced on April 12, 2022. The tangible-common-equity-to-tangible-assets ratio was 10.97% at September 30, 2022, 11.92% at June 30, 2022, and 13.50% at September 30, 2021. At September 30, 2022, the Company and the Bank had strong capital positions and exceeded all regulatory capital requirements.

About HarborOne Bancorp, Inc.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for HarborOne Bank, a Massachusetts-chartered savings bank. HarborOne Bank serves the financial needs of consumers, businesses, and municipalities throughout Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island through a network of 31 full-service branches located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and a commercial lending office in each of Boston, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island. The Bank also provides a range of educational services through "HarborOne U," with classes on small business, financial literacy and personal enrichment at two campuses located adjacent to our Brockton and Mansfield locations. HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, a subsidiary of HarborOne Bank, is a full-service mortgage lender with 26 offices in Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire, and is licensed to lend in six additional states.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. Such statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "will," "would," "expects," "project," "may," "could," "developments," "strategic," "launching," "opportunities," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets" and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, changes in general business and economic conditions (including inflation) on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers' ability to service and repay the Company's loans; changes in customer behavior; ongoing turbulence in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company's business activities; changes in interest rates; increases in loan default and charge-off rates; changes related to the discontinuation and replacement of LIBOR; decreases in the value of securities in the Company's investment portfolio; fluctuations in real estate values; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions, customer behavior or adverse economic developments; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; acquisitions may not produce results at levels or within time frames originally anticipated; cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, war, terrorism, civil unrest, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and future pandemics; changes in regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company's financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in the Company's market area; the Company's ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, HarborOne's actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of the efficiency ratio, tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Trend (Unaudited) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 39,910 $ 35,843 $ 41,862 $ 35,549 $ 42,589 Short-term investments 46,044 48,495 97,870 159,170 277,050 Total cash and cash equivalents 85,954 84,338 139,732 194,719 319,639 Securities available for sale, at fair value 304,852 334,398 361,529 394,036 390,552 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 15,000 10,000 — — — Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,973 5,625 5,931 5,931 6,828 Asset held for sale — — 678 881 881 Loans held for sale, at fair value 18,805 31,679 25,690 45,642 77,052 Loans: Commercial real estate 2,041,905 1,847,619 1,816,484 1,699,877 1,573,284 Commercial construction 185,062 158,762 154,059 136,563 152,685 Commercial and industrial 397,112 407,182 410,787 421,608 414,814 Total commercial loans 2,624,079 2,413,563 2,381,330 2,258,048 2,140,783 Residential real estate 1,520,809 1,423,074 1,252,920 1,217,980 1,160,689 Consumer 52,466 75,312 103,100 131,705 156,272 Loans 4,197,354 3,911,949 3,737,350 3,607,733 3,457,744 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (44,621) (43,560) (41,765) (45,377) (47,988) Net loans 4,152,733 3,868,389 3,695,585 3,562,356 3,409,756 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 49,861 47,130 45,043 38,268 36,540 Goodwill 69,802 69,802 69,802 69,802 69,802 Other intangible assets 2,461 2,695 2,930 3,164 3,399 Other assets 272,202 249,988 244,405 238,606 252,645 Total assets $ 4,987,643 $ 4,704,044 $ 4,591,325 $ 4,553,405 $ 4,567,094 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Demand deposit accounts $ 795,945 $ 775,154 $ 771,172 $ 743,051 $ 756,917 NOW accounts 308,191 316,839 310,090 313,733 300,577 Regular savings and club accounts 1,289,825 1,282,913 1,218,656 1,138,979 1,144,595 Money market deposit accounts 889,517 885,673 864,316 858,970 832,441 Term certificate accounts 599,632 587,354 597,746 627,916 659,850 Total deposits 3,883,110 3,847,933 3,761,980 3,682,649 3,694,380 Short-term borrowed funds 330,000 90,000 — — — Long-term borrowed funds 15,684 15,693 55,702 55,711 55,720 Subordinated debt 34,254 34,222 34,191 34,159 34,128 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 113,225 91,718 90,387 101,625 102,834 Total liabilities 4,376,273 4,079,566 3,942,260 3,874,144 3,887,062 Common stock 593 593 591 585 585 Additional paid-in capital 480,617 479,519 477,302 469,934 468,526 Unearned compensation - ESOP (28,083) (28,542) (29,002) (29,461) (29,921) Retained earnings 350,049 339,471 332,734 325,699 315,683 Treasury stock (143,125) (132,296) (113,513) (85,859) (73,723) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (48,681) (34,267) (19,047) (1,637) (1,118) Total stockholders' equity 611,370 624,478 649,065 679,261 680,032 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,987,643 $ 4,704,044 $ 4,591,325 $ 4,553,405 $ 4,567,094

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Net Income - Trend (Unaudited) Quarters Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (in thousands, except share data) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 42,065 $ 37,522 $ 33,576 $ 34,177 $ 33,680 Interest on loans held for sale 377 331 264 501 665 Interest on securities 1,971 1,873 1,701 1,541 1,293 Other interest and dividend income 143 131 61 134 170 Total interest and dividend income 44,556 39,857 35,602 36,353 35,808 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 3,491 2,019 1,621 1,651 2,050 Interest on FHLB borrowings 1,209 119 188 193 431 Interest on subordinated debentures 524 524 523 524 524 Total interest expense 5,224 2,662 2,332 2,368 3,005 Net interest and dividend income 39,332 37,195 33,270 33,985 32,803 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 668 2,546 338 (1,436) (1,627) Net interest and dividend income, after provision (benefit) for credit losses 38,664 34,649 32,932 35,421 34,430 Noninterest income: Mortgage banking income: Gain on sale of mortgage loans 3,809 4,538 5,322 10,063 12,756 Changes in mortgage servicing rights fair value 1,816 862 5,285 (245) (992) Other 2,453 2,612 2,558 3,359 3,882 Total mortgage banking income 8,078 8,012 13,165 13,177 15,646 Deposit account fees 4,870 4,892 4,472 4,783 4,658 Income on retirement plan annuities 119 112 107 109 108 Gain on sale and call of securities, net — — — — 241 Bank-owned life insurance income 503 494 483 506 515 Other income 675 593 834 589 842 Total noninterest income 14,245 14,103 19,061 19,164 22,010 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 20,991 21,455 20,723 24,564 24,760 Occupancy and equipment 4,829 4,575 5,428 4,923 4,765 Data processing 2,311 2,259 2,241 2,244 2,205 Loan expense 355 385 478 732 1,323 Marketing 850 986 1,218 1,120 880 Professional fees 1,457 1,680 1,539 1,443 1,362 Deposit insurance 357 354 349 345 341 Prepayment penalties on Federal Home Loan Bank advances — — — — 1,095 Other expenses 3,323 3,260 2,859 2,817 2,543 Total noninterest expenses 34,473 34,954 34,835 38,188 39,274 Income before income taxes 18,436 13,798 17,158 16,397 17,166 Income tax provision 4,678 3,811 4,891 3,807 4,907 Net income $ 13,758 $ 9,987 $ 12,267 $ 12,590 $ 12,259 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.30 $ 0.21 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.25 Diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.21 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.24 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 45,830,737 46,980,830 47,836,410 48,918,539 49,801,123 Diluted 46,420,527 47,536,033 48,690,420 49,828,379 50,663,415

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Net Income (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in thousands, except share data) 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 113,163 $ 101,646 $ 11,517 11.3 % Interest on loans held for sale 972 2,841 (1,869) (65.8) Interest on securities 5,545 2,671 2,874 107.6 Other interest and dividend income 335 384 (49) (12.8) Total interest and dividend income 120,015 107,542 12,473 11.6 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 7,131 7,072 59 0.8 Interest on FHLB borrowings 1,516 1,514 2 0.1 Interest on subordinated debentures 1,571 1,571 — 0.0 Total interest expense 10,218 10,157 61 0.6 Net interest and dividend income 109,797 97,385 12,412 12.7 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 3,552 (5,822) 9,374 161.0 Net interest and dividend income, after provision (benefit) for credit losses 106,245 103,207 3,038 2.9 Noninterest income: Mortgage banking income: Gain on sale of mortgage loans 13,669 51,820 (38,151) (73.6) Changes in mortgage servicing rights fair value 7,963 (135) 8,098 NM Other 7,623 12,472 (4,849) (38.9) Total mortgage banking income 29,255 64,157 (34,902) (54.4) Deposit account fees 14,234 13,056 1,178 9.0 Income on retirement plan annuities 338 318 20 6.3 Gain on sale and call of securities, net — 241 (241) (100.0) Bank-owned life insurance income 1,480 1,516 (36) (2.4) Other income 2,102 2,234 (132) (5.9) Total noninterest income 47,409 81,522 (34,113) (41.8) Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 63,169 77,360 (14,191) (18.3) Occupancy and equipment 14,832 14,723 109 0.7 Data processing 6,811 6,910 (99) (1.4) Loan expense 1,218 5,008 (3,790) (75.7) Marketing 3,054 2,524 530 21.0 Professional fees 4,676 4,432 244 5.5 Deposit insurance 1,060 993 67 6.7 Prepayment penalties on Federal Home Loan Bank advances — 1,095 (1,095) (100.0) Other expenses 9,442 7,629 1,813 23.8 Total noninterest expenses 104,262 120,674 (16,412) (13.6) Income before income taxes 49,392 64,055 (14,663) (22.9) Income tax provision 13,380 18,128 (4,748) (26.2) Net income $ 36,012 $ 45,927 $ (9,915) (21.6) % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.77 $ 0.89 Diluted $ 0.76 $ 0.88 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 46,875,312 51,362,252 Diluted 47,541,647 52,094,749

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Average Balances / Yields (Unaudited) Quarters Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average Average Average Outstanding Yield/ Outstanding Yield/ Outstanding Yield/ Balance Interest Cost(6) Balance Interest Cost(6) Balance Interest Cost(6) (dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Investment securities (1) $ 390,577 $ 1,971 2.00 % $ 391,448 $ 1,873 1.92 % $ 358,927 $ 1,293 1.43 % Other interest-earning assets 27,723 143 2.05 64,678 131 0.81 372,892 170 0.18 Loans held for sale 28,046 377 5.33 29,474 331 4.51 84,399 665 3.13 Loans Commercial loans (2) 2,522,359 28,298 4.45 2,384,630 25,295 4.25 2,121,432 22,394 4.19 Residential real estate loans (2) 1,470,305 12,972 3.50 1,330,772 11,182 3.37 1,121,898 9,352 3.31 Consumer loans (2) 63,220 795 4.99 88,943 1,045 4.71 170,366 1,934 4.50 Total loans 4,055,884 42,065 4.11 3,804,345 37,522 3.96 3,413,696 33,680 3.91 Total interest-earning assets 4,502,230 44,556 3.93 4,289,945 39,857 3.73 4,229,914 35,808 3.36 Noninterest-earning assets 308,734 311,998 347,060 Total assets $ 4,810,964 $ 4,601,943 $ 4,576,974 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 1,293,598 1,211 0.37 $ 1,266,912 626 0.20 $ 1,136,131 365 0.13 NOW accounts 305,777 42 0.05 311,241 38 0.05 283,725 45 0.06 Money market accounts 893,452 1,382 0.61 885,305 635 0.30 832,340 392 0.19 Certificates of deposit 486,923 787 0.64 484,484 670 0.55 570,570 1,087 0.76 Brokered deposits 102,875 69 0.27 100,000 50 0.20 100,000 161 0.64 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,082,625 3,491 0.45 3,047,942 2,019 0.27 2,922,766 2,050 0.28 FHLB advances 196,036 1,209 2.45 34,763 119 1.36 84,438 431 2.03 Subordinated debentures 34,237 524 6.07 34,207 524 6.14 34,111 524 6.09 Total borrowings 230,273 1,733 2.99 68,970 643 3.74 118,549 955 3.20 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,312,898 5,224 0.63 3,116,912 2,662 0.34 3,041,315 3,005 0.39 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 789,214 768,088 756,927 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 80,304 75,186 90,366 Total liabilities 4,182,416 3,960,186 3,888,608 Total stockholders' equity 628,548 641,757 688,366 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,810,964 $ 4,601,943 $ 4,576,974 Net interest income as reported 39,332 37,195 32,803 Interest rate spread (3) 3.30 % 3.39 % 2.97 % Net interest-earning assets (4) $ 1,189,332 $ 1,173,033 $ 1,188,599 Net interest margin (5) 3.47 % 3.48 % 3.08 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 135.90 % 137.63 % 139.08 % Supplemental information: Total deposits, including demand deposits $ 3,871,839 $ 3,491 $ 3,816,030 $ 2,019 $ 3,679,693 $ 2,050 Cost of total deposits 0.36 % 0.21 % 0.22 % Total funding liabilities, including demand deposits $ 4,102,112 $ 5,224 $ 3,885,000 $ 2,662 $ 3,798,242 $ 3,005 Cost of total funding liabilities 0.51 % 0.27 % 0.31 % (1) Includes securities available for sale and securities held to maturity. (2) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans. (3) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (6) Annualized.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Average Balances / Yields (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average Average Outstanding Yield/ Outstanding Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost (dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Investment securities (1) $ 391,786 $ 5,545 1.89 % $ 318,817 $ 2,671 1.12 % Other interest-earning assets 80,540 335 0.56 317,837 384 0.16 Loans held for sale 29,114 972 4.46 130,622 2,841 2.91 Loans Commercial loans (2) 2,400,290 75,688 4.22 2,144,726 65,253 4.07 Residential real estate loans (2) 1,341,508 34,296 3.42 1,090,361 29,439 3.61 Consumer loans (2) 89,934 3,179 4.73 209,443 6,954 4.44 Total loans 3,831,732 113,163 3.95 3,444,530 101,646 3.95 Total interest-earning assets 4,333,172 120,015 3.70 4,211,806 107,542 3.41 Noninterest-earning assets 315,781 338,980 Total assets $ 4,648,953 $ 4,550,786 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 1,242,533 2,203 0.24 $ 1,104,765 1,363 0.16 NOW accounts 306,115 116 0.05 242,623 123 0.07 Money market accounts 879,310 2,320 0.35 849,041 1,369 0.22 Certificates of deposit 497,744 2,186 0.59 589,404 3,760 0.85 Brokered deposits 100,969 306 0.41 100,000 457 0.61 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,026,671 7,131 0.32 2,885,833 7,072 0.33 FHLB advances 96,015 1,516 2.11 94,482 1,514 2.14 Subordinated debentures 34,206 1,571 6.14 34,080 1,571 6.16 Total borrowings 130,221 3,087 3.17 128,562 3,085 3.21 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,156,892 10,218 0.43 3,014,395 10,157 0.45 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 765,479 749,426 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 80,727 90,763 Total liabilities 4,003,098 3,854,584 Total stockholders' equity 645,855 696,202 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,648,953 $ 4,550,786 Net interest income as reported 109,797 97,385 Interest rate spread (3) 3.27 % 2.96 % Net interest-earning assets (4) $ 1,176,280 $ 1,197,411 Net interest margin (5) 3.39 % 3.09 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 137.26 % 139.72 % Supplemental information: Total deposits, including demand deposits $ 3,792,150 $ 7,131 $ 3,635,259 $ 7,072 Cost of total deposits 0.25 % 0.26 % Total funding liabilities, including demand deposits $ 3,922,371 $ 10,218 $ 3,763,821 $ 10,157 Cost of total funding liabilities 0.35 % 0.36 % (1) Includes securities available for sale and securities held to maturity. (2) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans. (3) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Average Balances and Yield Trend (Unaudited) Average Balances - Trend - Quarters Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 (in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Investment securities (1) $ 390,577 $ 391,448 $ 393,364 $ 394,301 $ 358,927 Other interest-earning assets 27,723 64,678 150,569 286,026 372,892 Loans held for sale 28,046 29,474 29,842 63,833 84,399 Loans Commercial loans (2) 2,522,359 2,384,630 2,291,343 2,165,739 2,121,432 Residential real estate loans (2) 1,470,305 1,330,772 1,220,703 1,171,608 1,121,898 Consumer loans (2) 63,220 88,943 118,242 143,577 170,366 Total loans 4,055,884 3,804,345 3,630,288 3,480,924 3,413,696 Total interest-earning assets 4,502,230 4,289,945 4,204,063 4,225,084 4,229,914 Noninterest-earning assets 308,734 311,998 326,811 337,310 347,060 Total assets $ 4,810,964 $ 4,601,943 $ 4,530,874 $ 4,562,394 $ 4,576,974 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 1,293,598 $ 1,266,912 $ 1,165,683 $ 1,147,855 $ 1,136,131 NOW accounts 305,777 311,241 301,279 300,459 283,725 Money market accounts 893,452 885,305 858,792 839,977 832,340 Certificates of deposit 486,923 484,484 522,211 543,208 570,570 Brokered deposits 102,875 100,000 100,000 100,000 100,000 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,082,625 3,047,942 2,947,965 2,931,499 2,922,766 FHLB advances 196,036 34,763 55,706 55,714 84,438 Subordinated debentures 34,237 34,207 34,173 34,144 34,111 Total borrowings 230,273 68,970 89,879 89,858 118,549 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,312,898 3,116,912 3,037,844 3,021,357 3,041,315 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 789,214 768,088 738,578 768,361 756,927 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 80,304 75,186 86,763 92,034 90,366 Total liabilities 4,182,416 3,960,186 3,863,185 3,881,752 3,888,608 Total stockholders' equity 628,548 641,757 667,689 680,642 688,366 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,810,964 $ 4,601,943 $ 4,530,874 $ 4,562,394 $ 4,576,974 Annualized Yield Trend - Quarters Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Interest-earning assets: Investment securities (1) 2.00 % 1.92 % 1.75 % 1.55 % 1.43 % Other interest-earning assets 2.05 % 0.81 % 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.18 % Loans held for sale 5.33 % 4.51 % 3.59 % 3.11 % 3.13 % Commercial loans (2) 4.45 % 4.25 % 3.91 % 4.15 % 4.19 % Residential real estate loans (2) 3.50 % 3.37 % 3.37 % 3.34 % 3.31 % Consumer loans (2) 4.99 % 4.71 % 4.59 % 4.56 % 4.50 % Total loans 4.11 % 3.96 % 3.75 % 3.90 % 3.91 % Total interest-earning assets 3.93 % 3.73 % 3.43 % 3.41 % 3.36 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 0.37 % 0.20 % 0.13 % 0.09 % 0.13 % NOW accounts 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.06 % Money market accounts 0.61 % 0.30 % 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.19 % Certificates of deposit 0.64 % 0.55 % 0.57 % 0.64 % 0.76 % Brokered deposits 0.27 % 0.20 % 0.76 % 0.71 % 0.64 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.45 % 0.27 % 0.22 % 0.22 % 0.28 % FHLB advances 2.45 % 1.36 % 1.37 % 1.37 % 2.03 % Subordinated debentures 6.07 % 6.14 % 6.21 % 6.09 % 6.09 % Total borrowings 2.99 % 3.74 % 3.21 % 3.17 % 3.20 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.63 % 0.34 % 0.31 % 0.31 % 0.39 % (1) Includes securities available for sale and securities held to maturity. (2) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Quarters Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Performance Ratios (annualized): 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 (dollars in thousands) Return on average assets (ROAA) 1.14 % 0.87 % 1.08 % 1.10 % 1.07 % Return on average equity (ROAE) 8.76 % 6.22 % 7.35 % 7.40 % 7.12 % Total noninterest expense $ 34,473 $ 34,954 $ 34,835 $ 38,188 $ 39,274 Less: Amortization of other intangible assets 235 235 235 235 324 Total adjusted noninterest expense $ 34,238 $ 34,719 $ 34,600 $ 37,953 $ 38,950 Net interest and dividend income $ 39,332 $ 37,195 $ 33,270 $ 33,985 $ 32,803 Total noninterest income 14,245 14,103 19,061 19,164 22,010 Total revenue $ 53,577 $ 51,298 $ 52,331 $ 53,149 $ 54,813 Efficiency ratio (1) 63.90 % 67.68 % 66.12 % 71.41 % 71.06 % (1) This non-GAAP measure represents adjusted noninterest expense divided by total revenue

At or for the Quarters Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Asset Quality 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 (dollars in thousands) Total nonperforming assets $ 23,367 $ 24,441 $ 26,109 $ 36,186 $ 36,514 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.47 % 0.52 % 0.57 % 0.79 % 0.80 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.06 % 1.11 % 1.12 % 1.26 % 1.39 % Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (799) $ (504) $ 2,730 $ 1,174 $ 1,658 Annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs/average loans (0.08) % (0.05) % 0.30 % 0.13 % 0.19 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 191.60 % 178.41 % 159.96 % 125.60 % 131.52 %

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Quarters Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Capital and Share Related 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 (dollars in thousands, except share data) Common stock outstanding 49,202,660 49,989,007 51,257,696 52,390,478 53,232,110 Book value per share $ 12.43 $ 12.49 $ 12.66 $ 12.97 $ 12.77 Tangible common equity: Total stockholders' equity $ 611,370 $ 624,478 $ 649,065 $ 679,261 $ 680,032 Less: Goodwill 69,802 69,802 69,802 69,802 69,802 Less: Other intangible assets (1) 2,461 2,695 2,930 3,164 3,399 Tangible common equity $ 539,107 $ 551,981 $ 576,333 $ 606,295 $ 606,831 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 10.96 $ 11.04 $ 11.24 $ 11.57 $ 11.40 Tangible assets: Total assets $ 4,987,643 $ 4,704,044 $ 4,591,325 $ 4,553,405 $ 4,567,094 Less: Goodwill 69,802 69,802 69,802 69,802 69,802 Less: Other intangible assets 2,461 2,695 2,930 3,164 3,399 Tangible assets $ 4,915,380 $ 4,631,547 $ 4,518,593 $ 4,480,439 $ 4,493,893 Tangible common equity / tangible assets (3) 10.97 % 11.92 % 12.75 % 13.53 % 13.50 % (1) Other intangible assets are core deposit intangibles. (2) This non-GAAP ratio is total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by common stock outstanding. (3) This non-GAAP ratio is total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets to total assets less goodwill and intangible assets.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Segments Statements of Net Income (Unaudited) HarborOne Mortgage HarborOne Bank For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, June 30, September 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 (in thousands) Net interest and dividend income $ 437 $ 411 $ 792 $ 39,373 $ 37,246 $ 32,494 Provision (benefit) for credit losses — — — 668 2,546 (1,627) Net interest and dividend income, after provision for loan losses 437 411 792 38,705 34,700 34,121 Mortgage banking income: Gain on sale of mortgage loans 3,809 4,538 12,756 — — — Intersegment gain (loss) 698 1,097 2,366 (904) (1,095) (1,373) Changes in mortgage servicing rights fair value 1,652 735 (918) 164 127 (74) Other 2,235 2,393 3,619 218 219 263 Total mortgage banking income (loss) 8,394 8,763 17,823 (522) (749) (1,184) Other noninterest income (loss) (13) 7 25 6,180 6,084 6,339 Total noninterest income 8,381 8,770 17,848 5,658 5,335 5,155 Noninterest expense 6,610 7,242 12,387 27,707 27,131 26,570 Income before income taxes 2,208 1,939 6,253 16,656 12,904 12,706 Provision for income taxes 687 549 1,559 4,166 3,550 3,575 Net income $ 1,521 $ 1,390 $ 4,694 $ 12,490 $ 9,354 $ 9,131

HarborOne Mortgage HarborOne Bank For the Nine Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) Net interest and dividend income $ 1,198 $ 2,897 $ 110,043 $ 95,876 Provision (benefit) for credit losses — — 3,552 (5,822) Net interest and dividend income, after provision (benefit) for credit losses 1,198 2,897 106,491 101,698 Mortgage banking income: Gain on sale of mortgage loans 13,669 51,820 — — Intersegment gain (loss) 2,632 3,938 (2,607) (2,945) Changes in mortgage servicing rights fair value 7,082 72 881 (207) Other 6,953 11,633 670 839 Total mortgage banking income (loss) 30,336 67,463 (1,056) (2,313) Other noninterest income 3 37 18,151 17,328 Total noninterest income 30,339 67,500 17,095 15,015 Noninterest expense 21,613 44,545 81,663 75,161 Income before income taxes 9,924 25,852 41,923 41,552 Provision for income taxes 2,777 6,905 11,273 11,873 Net income $ 7,147 $ 18,947 $ 30,650 $ 29,679

