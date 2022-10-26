Reckon.ai helps vendors with smart micro-stores

LISBON, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reckon.ai , a Portuguese startup developing artificial intelligence-based technology helping vendors and retailers create quick and convenient shopping experiences, and A Super2000, largest vending machine operator in Portugal, joined forces to place dozens of microstores in the country.

The "MicroStores as a Service" takes advantage of small spaces in public places, easily accessible and close to the consumer, to create simple, quick and easy "buy and bye" shopping experiences.

Retailers, vending operators and other businesses can thus provide grab and go shopping experiences, 24/7, every day, without queues and at lower operational costs. Customers can choose what they want from the shelves and leave, without the need to go to an operator checkout or even pass a product barcode ( video demonstration ). The equipment is composed of weight sensors and cameras directed to the shelves and the products. From there, businesses can control information about preferences: which products are the best sellers, rejection, and interaction. A breakthrough in the Intelligent Retail industry, making interactions the only trackable aspect of the shopping session. Where competitors rely on face and body movements to track purchases, Reckon.ai's patent pending technology safeguards clients' privacy, tracking only the interactions inside the cabinets.

There are several clients operating the Reckon.ai software through dozens of equipment in Portugal and in several European countries, such as A Super2000.

Opening the cabinet, choosing products, and leaving, using only a smartphone or bank card - this is Reckon.ai's Grab & Go concept available to suppliers in the retail sector through 2sqm MicroStores, already operating in Portugal and Europe - functioning at either refrigerated or room temperatures.

"The concept is simple and easy to implement by our partners - they just need to connect their machines with our embedded technology to a power source and let the shopping experience happen, whether in an office, hotel, airport, or other public spaces of proximity to the customer," explains Ana Pinto, co-founder and CEO of Reckon.ai. "The technology behind the purchase may seem simple, but what Reckon.ai does is a significant optimization of the transaction. Through AI algorithms, we offer a faster shopping journey while allowing for regular product interaction."

Reckon.ai's mission is to enable AI-powered Shopping Experiences to transform the retail sector.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/reckonai-helps-vendors-with-smart-micro-stores-301658724.html