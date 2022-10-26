Elektros, Inc. Elektros Files Nonprovisional Application to Complete Full Patent for Multi-Port Charging Assembly

Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), an Emerging Leader in the Electric Mobility space, Today Announced That the Company Has Filed a Nonprovisional Patent Application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2022 / Elektros Inc. announced today that the company has filed a nonprovisional utility patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for the Multi-Port Charging Assembly Technology for electric vehicles. The company worked closely with a renowned law firm out of Brickell, FL that is well-versed in the utility patent approval process within the USPTO. This nonprovisional application brings the technology out of the initial patent pending from 2021 and is the next step forward in completing the patent to advance the technology before other competitors such as Tesla, Inc. step in.

The powerful Multi-Port Charging Assembly allows consumers to use multiple charging features at once in an electric vehicle - an asset that EV manufacturers are already searching for to please consumers.

A nonprovisional patent application is normally considered a regular utility patent application. After filing a nonprovisional application with the USPTO, the utility application is examined and will be granted if it meets the requirements set forth. The patent expires approximately 20 years after the nonprovisional application is filed.

Elektros looks forward to completing the full patent and providing consumers with revolutionary technology that will be in high demand across all electric vehicle manufacturers.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros is an American electric transportation company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Elektros addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support sustainability for a transformative user experience. Elektros aims to present a compelling and completely new electric vehicle experience known as Elektros Sonic to consumers beginning as early as 2023.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Elektros, Inc.'s products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time to time in Elektros Inc.'s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future sales, costs, and market acceptance of products as well as regulatory actions at the State or Federal level. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Elektros Inc., please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Elektros, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Elektros, Inc. IR and Media Inquiries

Email: ElektrosInc@gmail.com

Website: https://elek.world/

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/722340/Elektros-Inc-OTCELEK-Elektros-Files-Nonprovisional-Application-to-Complete-Full-Patent-for-Multi-Port-Charging-Assembly