Modern digital communications channels continue to proliferate, creating new challenges for e-Discovery teams. This partnership enables investigative teams to advance how businesses are getting work done today.

Smarsh, a global leader in digital communications compliance and intelligence, and Exterro Inc., preferred provider of Legal GRC software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy, and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations, today announced a partnership to reduce the cost and increase the efficiency of e-Discovery processes.

Through this partnership, Exterro leverages the expanded API set for e-Discovery that Smarsh announced in March of 2022, providing a seamless integration that enables customers to easily collect data from the Smarsh Enterprise Platform into Exterro for further processing, review, and production. Exterro now has the ability to quickly and cost-effectively search and review petabytes of data through a predictable and auditable process that maintains chain of custody. This results in faster, better-informed strategic legal decision-making, and reduced overall costs of discovery by enabling targeted collections.

"Our partnership with Exterro is timely and provides significant value to our customers as their e-discovery teams seek to optimize processes to keep up with the proliferation of modern communications channels," said Kim Crawford Goodman, CEO of Smarsh. "This partnership supports their efforts to quickly search and review data, significantly reducing the time and cost of e-discovery and ensuring compliance," added Goodman.

"We are excited to partner with Smarsh to meet the increasing demands of e-discovery teams brought on by the adoption of modern technologies and the resulting regulatory and compliance scrutiny," said Bobby Balachandran, Founder and CEO of Exterro. "Exterro customers will now be able to concurrently process and collect data from Smarsh into Exterro's Review product, which is key to driving productivity and efficiency during critical requests for data," added Balachandran.

Exterro will be a featured speaker at Smarsh Advance, the upcoming virtual thought leadership event hosted by Smarsh on November 3 with programming to help organizations stay compliant in an increasingly digital-first world. Join Smarsh and Exterro during the session, Addressing Today's Collaborative Technology Realities in E-Discovery Processes, to learn more about how the partnership is helping e-discovery teams respond as the lifeblood of communications have moved towards Teams, Slack, WhatsApp, Zoom, and other applications.

About Smarsh:

Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in more than 100 digital communications channels. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native digital communications capture, retention, and oversight solutions to help them identify regulatory and reputational risks within their communications data before those risks become fines or headlines.

Smarsh serves a global client base spanning the top banks in North America, Europe, and Asia, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, and registered investment advisors and U.S. state and local government agencies. To discover more about the future of communications capture, archiving and oversight, visit www.smarsh.com.

About Exterro

Exterro empowers legal teams to proactively and defensibly manage their Legal Governance, Risk and Compliance (Legal GRC) requirements. Our Legal GRC software is the only comprehensive platform that automates the complex interconnections of privacy, legal operations, digital investigations, cybersecurity response, compliance, and information governance. Thousands of legal teams around the world in corporations, law firms, government and law enforcement agencies trust our integrated Legal GRC platform to manage their risks and drive successful outcomes at a lower cost. For more information, visit www.exterro.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005506/en/

Contacts:

Victoria Douglas

Kekst CNC for Smarsh Inc.

victoria.douglas@kekstcnc.com

+44 7908 638 573