The licensing of the ESG-focused index provides investors with access and exposure to fast-growing sector

MarketVector IndexesTM announced the licensing of the MVIS Global Circular Economy ESG Index (ticker: MVCIRC) to underlie Circular Economy UCITS ETF.

As more investors seek investment vehicles that align with their values, the MVIS Global Circular Economy ESG Index (ticker: MVCIRC) tracks the performance of companies contributing to the circular economy, including water purification and treatment products/services, waste-to-energy and biofuels, waste management services that include recycling services, metal recycling services. MVCIRC covers at least 90% of the investable universe.

"Sustainable and impact indexes provide ESG-aware investors with thematic exposures supported by real investment cases," said Josh Kaplan, Global Head of Research and Investment Strategy at MarketVector IndexesTM. "The theme of circular economy is one example, where regulation and shifting consumer preferences are converging on industry. Not only do these companies contribute to reduction of pollution and carbon emissions but they can also increase economic productivity."

The MVIS Global Circular Economy ESG Index (ticker: MVCIRC) expands MarketVector IndexesTM, growing ESG index line-up using Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) ESG data to design targeted thematic indexes with positive sustainable objectives.

"Our planet's resources are becoming increasingly stretched and the world is struggling with the waste generated by single-use products," said Martijn Rozemuller, CEO of VanEck Europe. "The Circular Economy ETF provides access to companies that effectively contribute to recycling or other forms of resource efficiency that so many investors are looking for."

Detailed information about the index, including methodology details and index data, is available on the MarketVector IndexesTM website.

Key Index Features

MVIS Global Circular Economy ESG Index (ticker: MVCIRC)

Number of Components: 30

Base Date: December 31, 2020

Base Value: 1000

About MarketVector IndexesTM www.marketvector.com

MarketVector IndexesTM ("MarketVector") is a regulated Benchmark Administrator in Europe, incorporated in Germany and registered with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). MarketVector maintains indexes under the MarketVectorTM, MVIS and BlueStar names. With a mission to accelerate index innovation globally, MarketVector is best-known for its broad suite of Thematic indexes, a long-running expertise in Hard Asset-linked Equity indexes, and its pioneering Digital Asset index family. MarketVector is proud to be in partnership with more than 25 Exchange Traded Product (ETP) issuers and index fund managers in markets throughout the world, with approximately USD 23.96 billion in assets under management.

