Simply NUC, Inc.: Simply NUC Expands Executive Leadership Team

Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer join company to further accelerate global expansion

AUSTIN, Texas and BELFAST, United Kingdom and DUNLEER, Ireland, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply NUC , Inc, a leading mini PC integration company, recently announced strategic organizational updates to its executive leadership team. The new executives will help further Simply NUC's mission to be the world's leading technology partner for customized mini computer experiences. Steve Savage joins as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Dan Houck as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Combined with their partnership announcement with Elan Growth Partners earlier this year, Simply NUC is poised to accelerate its global expansion.





Steve Savage , Chief Operating Officer

Bringing a vast array of experience in the IT industry spanning over 30 years, Steve Savage joins the executive team as Chief Operating Officer and will oversee crucial projects that are underway for 2023 and beyond. These projects include Simply NUC's continued global expansion, operations excellence, and world-class support.

Prior to joining Simply NUC, Steve was responsible for a system integration division that shipped over a billion dollars worth of hardware annually. Steve also successfully founded and sold an IT services business.

Dan Houck , Chief Financial Officer

As Chief Financial Officer, Dan Houck will lead Simply NUC's global finance organization and financial activities. Dan brings 20 years of business experience in financial leadership and information technologies, including tenures at Accenture, Dell Technologies, and, most recently, Diebold Nixdorf. He will be instrumental in driving Simply NUC's global profitable growth strategy through disciplined financial management and scalable processes.

Dan received a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from North Carolina State University and an International Master of Business Administration from the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina.

"I'm extremely excited about Simply NUC's next chapter of growth and success with our impressive executive leadership team now in place," said Aaron Rowsell, Simply NUC CEO.

Steve and Dan join a highly accomplished leadership team with decades of experience in the technology industry; members of the Simply NUC executive team include:

Aaron Rowsell, Chief Executive Officer, who is one of early pioneers in the mini PC industry and has taken Simply NUC from a start-up to one of the fastest-growing companies in the world.

Jonny Smith, Chief Executive Officer at Simply NUC, Ltd., who has overseen the UK / EMEA business for the past four years and grown it to a multimillion dollar turnover.

Charles Abdouch, Chief Technology Officer, who brings a lifetime of high tech experience and expertise to the organization, having worked for multiple major tier one computer companies.

Dan Knox, Chief Information Officer, who has more than 20 years of experience in the computer industry with a background in logic, design, and software development.

John Deatherage, Chief Marketing Officer, who played a pivotal role in starting up the NUC business at Intel before joining Simply NUC in 2019.

Jennifer Meza, Vice President of Sales, who brings over 20 years of experience in Sales and Learning Principles with a certification as a DDI facilitator.

Amy Lynn, Vice President of Human Resources, who brings more than 17 years of HR experience in the planning and implementation of quality-based, integrated human resources.

