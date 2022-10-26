The "Germany Washing Machine Market, By Type, By Machine Capacity, By Technology, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Germany washing machine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.23% during the forecast period, and reach USD 3.62 billion by 2027, owing to increasing working population, growing affordability, and the launch of technically advanced washing machines.

Furthermore, increased purchasing power, product innovation, and rising per capita income are expected to boost the Germany washing machine market during the forecast period.

The enormous Germany washing machine market has seen the most advancements. The goal of every market leader is to offer their customer brand-new, technologically advanced washing machines. The Germany washing machine market can be divided into front load automatic, top load automatic, and semi-automatic in terms of type.

The growth of online washing machine sales and higher internet penetration rates have given manufacturers new ways to reach out to their customers.

The increased disposable income of Germany is improving the purchasing power of customers and thus is boosting the demand for washing machines during the forecast period. To encourage market expansion, numerous innovations are being developed simultaneously. For example, a new washing machine from Beko was just introduced that helps prevent microfibers and microplastics from entering waterways and oceans and contaminating them.

The new technology prevents rivers and seas from receiving up to 90% of the microfibers that are washed away. The filter box in the detergent drawer filters the leftover water before it is discharged. The actual microplastic filter is composed of 98% recycled components.

The fibers are trapped inside the filter when water is forced out at the end of each cycle, preventing them from being flushed into pipes, entering sewers, and ultimately entering the ocean. Wi-Fi connectivity is frequently seen as the future of washing machine and a potential market growth driver.

Due to trade restrictions and a nationwide production halt caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, washing machine sales decreased. But after COVID, online purchases of home appliances are becoming more and more popular. The future growth of the washing machine market will mainly come from digital channels.

Increasing working population leading to the market growth

The dual-earner households in Germany tend to have more disposable income than single-earner households. Thus, the demand for various home appliances is growing along with the number of these households. With more people working, consumers have busier schedules, which increases the need for washing machines.

Launch of technologically advanced washing machines

The development of goods and technology that are environmentally responsible, energy-efficient, and pollutant-free has received more attention in the 21st century. To advance technological development, washing machine manufacturers incorporate innovations into their products.

In the modern world, consumers frequently use these intelligent systems to automate their tasks while away from their homes. e.g., the Artificial Intelligent Direct Drive (AI DD) of the LG ThinQ front-load washer, which is based on weight and softness, can automatically choose the best motions for the fabric.

Depending on the type of laundry, optimized washing may cause fewer damaged items than conventional washing. Due to strict regulations on electric home appliances and technological advancements, energy-efficient washing machines have become more popular.

An increase in disposable income will lead to the market growth

Increased growth of the country's economy has led to increased purchasing power; thus, a larger working population may spur job growth and innovation, promoting the market growth. As disposable income increases, there will be more demand for washing machines, which will elevate market growth.

Competitive Landscape

New market players have also been actively entering the market in recent years, further strengthening future market growth.

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Germany washing machine market.

Robert Bosch Hausgerate GmbH

Electrolux Hausgerate GmbH

Bauknecht Hausgerate GmbH

Miele Cie. KG

Beko Grundig Deutschland GMBH

Haier Deutschland GmbH

LG Electronics Deutschland GmbH

Samsung Electronics GmbH

Midea Europe GmbH

Hisense Gorenje Germany GmbH

Report Scope:

Germany Washing Machine Market, By Type:

Front Load Automatic

Top Load Automatic

Semi- Automatic

Germany Washing Machine Market, By Machine Capacity:

8 kg and Above

Below 8 Kg

Germany Washing Machine Market, By Technology:

Non-Smart

Smart Connected

Germany Washing Machine Market, By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Multi-Branded Stores

Online

Others (Direct Sales, Wholesales, etc.)

Germany Washing Machine Market, By Region:

South-West

South-East

North-West

North-East

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v1omjv

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005620/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900