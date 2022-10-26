Tallahassee, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2022) - Investment banking and asset protection firm Anderson & Associates will be partnering with a global financial services firm. The company has stated that this partnership will enable them to increase funding capacity by conducting deals through the following financial instruments: SBLC, BG, LTN, MTN, KTT, SKR, POF, Bank Draft, Monetization Funding, buying and selling financial instruments and consulting. In so doing, the company expects to provide increased funding to their clients, which are primarily medium to large scale companies.

In the company's view, providing increased funding to their clients will not only draw higher-net-value business to the company, but will also help their current clients to develop and grow as businesses. The company's rationale is that increased funding will help their clients achieve in excess of their short-term goals, which would permit them to consider their longer-term goals in greater depth, as well as their means of creating more sustainable profits. Once a business can profit reliably and sustainably, the business has more room to explore alternative means of procuring profits, or innovating their current practices to make greater profits. With enough trial-and-error, a well-run business will usually refine its methods, and may also branch out into other, complementary means of generating revenue. Anderson & Associates believes that providing increased funding to their clients will create more rewarding, lucrative clients in the long-term.

Anderson & Associates' desire to help their clients make sustainable profits is underpinned by an emphasis in sustainability in general. The company tends not to view financial sustainability and environmental sustainability as being any different in essence. The company considers environmental sustainability to be necessary in achieving financial sustainability, and likewise considers financial sustainability to be essential in creating environmental sustainability. This conviction will inform the company's future development projects. The company has partnered with a general contractor to develop both commercial and residential spaces. The entire process will be conducted in accordance with the company's emphasis of "people, planet, profits", which views all three subjects as being inextricably linked in practice. These construction projects are anticipated to commence in 2023.

Though Anderson & Associates began as a commercial finance firm for nonprofits in 2018, the company soon transitioned to providing services to small and medium-sized corporations. The company grew quickly, and by 2020 was only servicing high-net-worth clients. In making this transition, the company began offering investment banking services, business development consulting and asset protection to their clients. The company currently only facilitates deals between 5 million and 50 billion dollars in net value, and may raise their minimum net value for deals in the near future as the company continues to grow. Anderson & Associates' decisive shift from serving nonprofits to ever more high-net-value clients is based on the company's belief that more positive and pragmatic changes can be made in the for-profit sphere than in the nonprofit sphere.

Anderson & Associates does not believe that having such a high-net-value requirement for their clientele will adversely affect lower-net-value individuals and businesses. The company views a lack of resources for entry-level entrepreneurship as being essential to creating great entrepreneurs. For this reason, Anderson & Associates believes that providing easy funding would not help aspiring entrepreneurs in the long term. Company founder Dr. Anderson elaborates on this belief: "Success defined for me is never giving up even when you have every reason to quit. A true entrepreneur is one who has a desire to make, build and or offer a product or service, has nothing to start with other than a dream and some kind of way to make it happen."

Founded in 2018, Anderson & Associates specializes in raising capital, acquisitions, stabilization, asset protection, engineering, and architectural development for high net value clients. Anderson & Associates is expecting to grow to include at least fifty microprocessors to facilitate financial transactions for their clients and one hundred investment banking specialists in the world.

