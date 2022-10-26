Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Adds Team Members as Deal Activity Heightens

Leading Middle-Market Investment Bank Adds CFO, VP & Analyst

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2022 / Boxwood Partners, a leading boutique middle-market investment bank, adds three key members to its growing team. The firm announced Ronald Ramos - a respected leader with over three decades of experience in the financial industry - as Chief Financial Officer. Boxwood also added a new Vice President and Analyst to its growing team.

Ramos previous roles included Senior Vice President & Treasurer for 12 years with LandAmerica Financial Group; Chairman of the Board of Centennial Bank; a Financial Advisor for Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC; and, most recently, CFO of Shockoe Commerce Group.

"With our rapidly-growing practice, we are committed to building our team with top-notch professionals who bring an expansive track record and financial expertise," said J. Patrick Galleher, Managing Partner. "I previously worked with Ronnie (Ramos) at a multi-channel retailer, where he rolled out new systems and streamlined financial controls to support a growing business."

To further support the firm's sell-side advisory services, Boxwood also appointed Clayton Patton as Vice President to manage and build relationships with new and existing clients. Patton most recently served as the CFO for Climate Impact Partners, as well as Vice President of Finance for JEM Restaurant Group. Prior to that, Patton began his career at PwC working in both the Audit and Transaction Advisory Services practices.

With his accounting and finance history working in a wide variety of industries, Patton's experience will serve clients well as he focuses on sell-side M&A for the middle market, providing top-tier attention to detail and execution of transactions.

In addition, Mason Barrett also joined Boxwood Partners as an Analyst. Barrett served as Senior Audit Associate for Grant Thornton LLP (US), one of the world's leading independent audit, tax and advisory firms.

"Clayton and Mason's strong accounting backgrounds will be instrumental in providing our clients with the quality, boutique-level of support they have come to rely on," added Brian Alas, Managing Director of Boxwood Partners.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve.

For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

SOURCE: Boxwood Partners, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/722378/Boxwood-Partners-Adds-Team-Members-as-Deal-Activity-Heightens