Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2022) -Bhang Inc. (CSE: BHNG) (OTCQB: BHNGF) ("Bhang" or the "Company"), a global cannabis CPG brand company with an award-winning portfolio, announced today that Jessica Billingsley and Andrea L. Johnston have resigned from their respective positions as Directors of the Company. The Company thanks both Ms. Billingsley and Ms. Johnston for their contributions to Bhang and wish them all the best in their future endeavours.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has appointed Sara Lee Irwin and Paul Pellegrini to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Irwin is a nationally recognized public voice on cannabis and cannabinoids for therapeutic use. With over decades of experience as both an industry consultant and chronic pain patient, Sara has leveraged her personal experience to become a leading representative and liaison working to bridge interests across multiple stakeholder groups, including patients, physicians, researchers, the pharmaceutical industry, investors, institutional brokers, and government.

An early advocate of the benefits of the pharmaceutical application of cannabinoids, Ms. Irwin was the Director of Investor Relations at Cannasat Therapeutics between 2004 - 2010, an early-stage cannabinoid pharmaceutical company that, in 2006, became the first publicly traded herbal cannabis company in North America.

Ms. Irwin was a founding director of Miraculo Inc., an integrated media, technology and consumer product company in the medical cannabis and CBD industry which was recently acquired by Trees Corporation, a premier Canadian cannabis retailer.

Mr. Pellegrini is the Executive Chairman and Founder of Sussex Strategy Group. He brings a track record of proven success in strategic consulting based on direct government experience and his relationship-building expertise. In 1990, as President of HealthWatch, Mr. Pellegrini began providing strategic consulting services to clients in the public and private sectors on a wide variety of business, government relations and public affairs matters.

Mr. Pellegrini's expertise in issues management, crisis communications, and stakeholder relations was called upon to serve in a variety of senior roles in federal and provincial ministerial offices. Subsequent to his tenure in the public sector, Mr. Pellegrini founded Sussex in 1998.

Mr. Pellegrini currently serves on the Campaign Cabinet for the new Vaughan hospital and sits on the Board of Directors for CHAR Technologies. He is recognized as an active community leader advocating for numerous non-profit and charitable causes. Often interviewed for his insights into current government issues, Mr. Pellegrini has been a political commentator on CP24.

About Bhang

Bhang (CSE: BHNG) (OTCQB: BHNGF) has been providing consumers around the world with an award-winning portfolio of premium brands for over a decade. With roots in master-chef-created chocolate and cannabis edibles, the Company continues to grow as a global consumer packaged goods company dedicated to providing products designed to enhance and complement consumer happiness, health, and well-being. Find out why life is better with Bhang at bhangnation.com. For additional Bhang news, visit us at bhangnation.com/blogs/press.

INVESTORS CONTACT:

Graham Simmonds

Executive Chairman & Interim CEO

Bhang Inc.

(416) 843-2881

invest@bhangcorporation.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142007