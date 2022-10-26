Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2022) - Hemostemix Inc. (TSXV: HEM) (OTCQB: HMTXF) (FSE: 2VFO) ("Hemostemix" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Dr. Giannetti and Dr. Cecere as Co-Lead Medical Consultants, Cardiovascular Medicine and Clinical Trials. Dr. Giannetti and Dr. Cecere will assist Hemostemix with financing introductions and due diligence responses; help position ACP-01 as a candidate to be the first-to-patient autologous stem cell treatment of heart disease; design the Company's fourth heart-focused clinical trial; and, assist management with the re-establishment of ACP-01 production.

Dr Giannetti is a Clinical Researcher with an interest in personalized therapy for patients with dilated cardiomyopathy and optimizing clinical outcomes in patients living with heart failure. She is the co-Principal Investigator of a large initiative looking at the role of stem cells in personalized therapy for cardiomyopathy. Dr. Giannetti, along with her team participates in the care of over 1,000 patients with heart failure. She is the former Chief of Cardiology at the McGill University Health Centre (2010-2021). Since 2021, she has been the Associate Physician-in-Chief for the Department of Medicine, McGill University Health Centre, and is the Medical Director of the Heart Failure and Heart Transplant program.

Dr. Cecere is the McGill University Chief of Cardiac Surgery, Surgical Director of the Heart Failure and Heart Transplantation Program, and Director of the Mechanical Circulatory Support Program. He is also Associate Member of the McGill University Department of Mechanical Engineering, and a Director and Principal Investigator of the Research Institute of the MUHC Myocardial Regeneration Laboratory. For over a decade, Dr. Cecere's laboratory has been investigating novel methods to strengthen the stem-cell induced regeneration of infarcted heart tissue.

"This is a very significant validation of ACP-01," stated Thomas Smeenk, CEO. "We now have two of the world's top cardiovascular physicians, who are stem cell scientists, who have done their due diligence, conclude that, subject to clinical trials, ACP-01 is a most promising therapeutic, and is likely to be the first-to-patient approved autologous stem cell therapy for heart disease," Smeenk said.

ABOUT HEMOSTEMIX

Hemostemix is an autologous stem cell therapy company, founded in 2003. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the Company has developed, patented, and is scaling a patient's blood-based stem cell therapeutics platform that includes angiogenic cell precursors, neuronal cell precursor and cardiomyocyte cell precursors. Seven studies including 260 ACP-01 recipients define its safety and efficacy profile as a treatment for heart diseases such as Dilated and Ischemic Cardiomyopathy, Angina, and diseases of Ischemia such as Critical Limb Ischemia. The Company owns 91 patents across five patent families. For more information, please visit www.hemostemix.com.

For further information, please contact: Thomas Smeenk, President, CEO & Co-Founder

EM: tsmeenk@hemostemix.com PH: 905-580-4170

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward- looking information in relation to: Hemostemix's appointment of Dr. Giannetti and Dr. Cecere as co-lead medical consultants to arrange financing introductions, help position ACP-01 as a candidate to be the first-to-patient autologous stem cell treatment of heart disease, design the Company's fourth heart-focused clinical trial and assist management with the re-establishment of ACP-01 production including with potential partners, with the goal of unlocking value for Hemostemix's shareholders. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward- looking information reflects Hemostemix's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Hemostemix and on assumptions Hemostemix believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the ability of Hemostemix to successfully negotiate Clinical Trial Financing Alternatives with a pharmaceutical company; the results of ACP-01 research, trials, studies and analyses, including the analysis being equivalent to or better than previous research, trials or studies; the receipt of all required regulatory approvals for research, trials or studies; the level of activity, market acceptance and market trends in the healthcare sector; the economy generally; consumer interest in Hemostemix's services and products; competition and Hemostemix's competitive advantages; the successful resolution of any litigation or arbitration that Hemostemix is defending or pursuing; and Hemostemix obtaining satisfactory financing to fund its operations including any research, trials or studies, and any litigation or arbitration. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Hemostemix to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: the ability of Hemostemix to complete clinical trials, complete a satisfactory analyses and file the results of such analyses to gain regulatory approval of a phase II or phase III clinical trial of ACP-01; potential litigation Hemostemix may face; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; the actual results of future operations including the actual results of future research, trials or studies; competition; changes in legislation affecting Hemostemix; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; long-term capital requirements and future developments in Hemostemix's markets and the markets in which it expects to compete; lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals; and risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic including various recommendations, orders and measures of governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, non-essential business closures service disruptions, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social distancing, disruptions to markets, disruptions to economic activity and financings, disruptions to supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession or depression; the potential impact that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on Hemostemix which may include a decreased demand for the services that Hemostemix offers; and a deterioration of financial markets that could limit Hemostemix's ability to obtain external financing. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Hemostemix's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Although Hemostemix has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Hemostemix as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, it is subject to change after such date. However, Hemostemix expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142009