Market growth can be attributed to the rising demand for the higher yielding crops.

Microbials are actively used to prevent the degradation of plant bodies caused by pests. Growing food security demands, combined with the adoption of new agricultural technology to boost productivity, will drive the expansion of the agricultural microbials market in the United Kingdom during the next five years.

Furthermore, the rapidly increasing use of integrated pest management (IPM) practices and lower development costs for microbials compared to traditional chemical pesticides will aid in the expansion of the United Kingdom agricultural microbials market during the next five years.

Agricultural microbials are microorganisms that are actively used to improve agricultural products. Bacteria, viruses, fungus, and other agricultural microbes are currently used in agricultural techniques. These bacteria boost plant and crop quality by increasing soil quality. They are also useful in crop protection, which increases agricultural yields.

The country's growing population and ongoing demand for food security will fuel the expansion of the agricultural microbials market in the United Kingdom over the next five years. The employment of microbes to improve plant development and crop quality is a primary element affecting the need for bacteria to aggregate agricultural produce, hence assisting market growth.

In 2021, the total agricultural land area in the United Kingdom was 18.63 million hectares. Despite the fact that crop land in the country was just 4.48 million hectares in 2021. As a result, demand for larger crop yields grows even more.

Furthermore, increased demand from health-conscious consumers seeking premium products and healthier options will influence the growth of the agricultural microbials market in the United Kingdom during the next five years. The government and for-profit groups are boosting their efforts to increase farmers' and cultivators' awareness of agricultural microbials.

Furthermore, traditional knowledge of using agricultural microbials to improve soil quality and plant and crop growth is anticipated to aid the growth of the agricultural microbials market in the United Kingdom during the next five years.

The bacteria segment is expected to hold the largest share in the United Kingdom agricultural microbials market during the forecast period, owing to the wider application of bacterial aided materials into biopesticides, biofertilizer, and bio-stimulants.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the United Kingdom agricultural microbials market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of United Kingdom agricultural microbials market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast the United Kingdom agricultural microbials market based on type, formulation, function, application method, crop type, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the United Kingdom agricultural microbials market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the United Kingdom agricultural microbials market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers acquisitions, etc., in the United Kingdom agricultural microbials market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the United Kingdom agricultural microbials market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in United Kingdom agricultural microbials market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United Kingdom agricultural microbials market.

Syngenta UK Limited

BASF UK Limited

Certis UK

Bayer UK Limited

Sumitomo Chemical (U.K.) Plc.

Novozymes UK Ltd.

Andermatt Biocontrol UK Ltd.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

United Kingdom Agricultural Microbials Market, By Type:

Bacteria

Fungi

Virus

Others

United Kingdom Agricultural Microbials Market, By Formulation:

Liquid

Dry

United Kingdom Agricultural Microbials Market, By Function:

Soil Amendment

Crop Protection

United Kingdom Agricultural Microbials Market, By Application Method:

Foliar Spray

Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment

Others

United Kingdom Agricultural Microbials Market, By Crop Type:

Cereals

Oilseeds Pulses

Fruits Vegetables

Others

United Kingdom Agricultural Microbials Market, By Region:

London

East Anglia

Southwest

Southeast

Scotland

East Midlands

Yorkshire Humberside

