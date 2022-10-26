The "Spain Construction Industry Databook Series Market Size Forecast by Value and Volume (area and units) across 40+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional and Infrastructure Construction, Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the publisher's Q4 2021 Global Construction Survey, construction industry in Spain is expected to grow by 8.9% to reach EUR 75,565 million in 2022.
Despite near-term challenges in certain construction sectors, medium to long term growth story in Spain remains intact. The construction industry in Spain is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 5.1% during 2022-2026. The construction output in the country is expected to reach EUR 92,284.7 million by 2026.
This report from the publisher provides data and trend analyses on construction industry in Spain, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 140+ charts and 110+ tables. It details market size forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.
It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.
Scope
Market Data and Insights: This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2016-2025 in Spain. KPIs covered include the following:
- Market size by value
- Market size by volume of construction
- Number of units
Spain Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
- Housing type (multi family, single family)
- Key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 segmentation)
- Price point income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)
Spain Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
- Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)
- Green building by Key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 segmentation)
- Green building by Price point income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)
Spain Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
- Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
- Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
- Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
- Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
- Entertainment
- Sports facility
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)
Spain Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
- Office green building construction
- Retail green building construction
- Hospitality green building construction
- Restaurant green building construction
- Entertainment green building construction
- Sports facility green building construction
- Other commercial green building construction
- Spain Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units)
Spain Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
- Healthcare construction
- Educational construction
- Public sector
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)
Spain Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
- Healthcare green building construction
- Educational green building construction
Spain Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10- year market size forecast in value terms by:
- Marine and inland water infrastructure
- Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)
- Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)
- Spain Green Infrastructure Construction: 10- year market size forecast in value terms
Key Topics Covered:
1. About this Report
2. Spain Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects
3. Spain Residential Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
4. Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Construction type
5. Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Key Cities
6. Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Price Point
7. Spain Commercial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
8. Office Building Construction Outlook
9. Retail Building Construction Outlook
10. Hospitality Building Construction Outlook
11. Restaurant Building Construction Outlook
12. Sports Facility Building Construction Outlook
13. Other Commercial Building Construction Outlook
14. Spain Institutional Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
15. Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Institutional Building Construction Sectors
16. Spain Industrial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
17. Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Industrial Building Construction Sectors
18. Infrastructure Construction Outlook
19. Spain Marine and Inland Water Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
20. Spain Utility System Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
21. Spain Transport Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast
22. Further Reading
