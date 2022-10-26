The auction was set to contract 140 MW of distributed solar power, as part of a 520 MW tender open to thermal solar power projects for the first time. In total, 177 MW have been awarded, none of which went to thermal, 31 MW to photovoltaic, and the remainder to biomass.From pv magazine Spain The Spanish Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco) held a 520 MW renewables auction yesterday, which concluded unsubscribed. The auction aimed to contract 140 MW of distributed solar power, for installations of less than 5 MW with at least three local partners. The remaining ...

