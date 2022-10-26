At present, only a few distributors offer net-metering services in Finland, meaning that only a small share of PV systems are net-metered. In 2023, all PV systems will be offered net metering through the country's new centralized information exchange system for the retail electricity market.At present only a small share of Finland's PV systems are net-metered, despite all the country's distributors being allowed to implement net metering since early 2021. "Only a few did so - it required too expensive changes to their IT-systems," Tapio Tuomi, managing director at Lahienergia, the Finish clean ...

