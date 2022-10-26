The award acknowledges Making Science's growth of cloud service provision at Google Cloud Iberia's 'Hackathon Awards 2022' event, which explores the key trends, messages and developments that identify the challenges the cloud industry faces



Despite the UK government recently unveiling ambitions to strengthen the digital economy through the UK Digital Strategy, only a thirdof UK businesses who work with digital data currently use cloud providers, highlighting continued room for growth in the cloud technology marketplace

Making Science, a digital acceleration company, has received the Cloud 2022 Award in the Sales Growth in 2022 category, from Google Cloud. With this recognition, which is part of Google Cloud Iberia's 'Hackathon Awards 2022', the technology giant seeks to reward the work of various companies in areas such as growth, investment in capacities or growth, investment in capabilities or industry solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005596/en/

Left to right: Santiago Larrauri, New Business Director at Making Science, Miguel López, Architecture Infrastructure Engineering Director at Making Science, Penélope Los Arcos Llaneza, Cloud Partner Development Manager, Iberia at Google, Bruno Heese, Managing Director, Partners and Channels, EMEA at Google, and Francois Tabard, Channel Sales Director EMEA South at Google. (Photo: Business Wire)

With the overall goal of strengthening its presence on a global stage, the UK is currently looking to expand R&D tax reliefs to cover cloud computing as a part of its moves to encourage growth in its digital economy. Yet, with two thirds of businesses working with digital data not yet using cloud providers, increased demand for support in cloud technology adoption is imminent. "This recognition highlights Making Science's commitment to the Cloud and the return on investment for our customers. The cloud offers easily accessible data storage and computing power that provides potential cost savings and increased productivity," explains Álvaro Verdeja, Director of Global Tech and Data at Making Science.

This award demonstrates the company's commitment to this type of technology and the great results of the collaboration between Google and the consultancy when it comes to operating Cloud technology in different clients from different verticals, jointly developing new strategies so that brands can grow their businesses by relying on cloud technology.

Verdeja explains that "the sector's growth will be reinforced by new technologies that offer more efficiency, scalability, and flexibility. This is just the beginning. Cloud has experienced exponential growth in recent years. Total investment in cloud infrastructure reached approximately 134 billion pounds last year, 37% more than in 2020, according to data from Synergy.

In line with cloud technology market growth, Making Science's main objective is to export its expertise and cloud services globally, maximising the company's exponential expansion in recent years. The company considers the Cloud to be one of its core services and currently offers consulting and cloud operations alongside Google Cloud in the countries in which it operates.

About Making Science

Making Science is a digital acceleration company with more than 1000 employees and a presence in 13 markets, driving technological development across: Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Colombia, France, Italy, UK, Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Georgia, Germany and the USA. The areas in which Making Science operates are digital advertising, data analytics, e-commerce, and cloud, all of them with high growth rates.

The consultancy firm has been ranked 15th in the FT1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies 2022, in the "Technology" category, positioning it as the fastest-growing Spanish company in the technology sector. Making Science has also joined the Pledge1% initiative, supporting non-profit organisations in its community with a commitment that will have a major impact on the future.

In 2021, the company joined Local Planet, the world's largest network of independent media agencies, as a consulting partner specialising in digital, technology, and performance marketing for the international group.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005596/en/

Contacts:

Making Science

Mónica González, Director of Marketing Communications

E: monica.gonzalez@makingscience.com

T: 91 309 02 09