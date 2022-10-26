Regulatory News:

Mercialys(Paris:MERY):

As proposed by the Appointments, Compensation and Governance Committee, Mercialys' Board of Directors decided, on October 20, 2022, to co-opt Mr Jean-Louis Constanza as an independent director. He has been appointed to replace the company Generali Vie, represented by Mr Sébastien Pezet, which had indicated on July 1, 2022 that it was resigning from its position as a director of the Company. The ratification of this co-opting will be submitted for approval at the General Meeting to be held on April 27, 2023.

The appointment of Mr Jean-Louis Constanza will enable the Board of Directors to benefit from his strong entrepreneurial expertise, as well as a strategic vision concerning technological, human and societal stakes for Mercialys' future developments.

Mr Jean-Louis Constanza has a DEA in Marketing and Strategy from Université Paris Dauphine-PSL and an MBA from INSEAD, and graduated from Ecole Nationale Supérieure et de l'Espace (ENSAE-SUPAERO) after studying at Stanford and UCLA. After starting out in the aerospace sector, and moving into consulting in the internet and telecoms sector with Arthur D. Little (1991-1998), he joined Tele2 in 1998 and developed Tele2 France then Tele2 Southern Europe. Tele2 became one of Europe's leading alternative telecommunications operators with over 15 million customers. Building on this entrepreneurial success, Mr Jean-Louis Constanza was involved in setting up Envie de Fraises (2006), one of the first full web fashion brands, and in the same year he founded Ten (mobile internet), which was acquired by Orange. From 2007 to 2013, he was CEO of Orange Vallée, then became Chief Innovation Officer at Critéo. In 2012, he co-founded Wandercraft, a leader for robotic exoskeletons for people with disabilities, where he is Chief Business Officer in charge of products, marketing, clinical activities, investor relations and international development. He is also a member of the company's Board of Directors, and was previously a director of Direct Energie, Ingenico and Visa Europe in London.

Mercialys' Board of Directors is compliant with governance best practices. It now comprises nine directors, six of whom are independent (67%), and respects the gender diversity principle, with 56% women and 44% men.

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At June 30, 2022, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 3.1 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 2,130 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 168.8 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment B, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Mercialys' Universal Registration Document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2021 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys' business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

