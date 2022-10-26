The "U.K. and Germany Diet and Nutrition Apps Market Size, Share Trends Analysis Report by Type (Weight Loss/Gain Tracking Apps, Calorie Counting Apps, Meal Planning Apps), by Platform, by Devices, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.K. and Germany diet and nutrition apps market size is expected to reach USD 105.8 million by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.1% over the forecast period. Increase in the number of sports fitness enthusiasts, and rise in spending by people on health fitness are some of the factors driving the market growth.

Moreover, a shift in target consumer base from core fitness users to lifestyle users in the market represents growth opportunities for developers of diet and nutrition apps. This is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years. The penetration of smartphones is significantly rising. The increasing adoption of smartphones by consumers is driving the growth of various diet and nutrition apps at regional as well as country levels.

Favorable government policies initiatives about the development of healthcare and fitness-related apps are positively impacting the market. For instance, in July 2021, the U.K. government announced the launch of an app for combating obesity. It is a surveillance app and will help in scrutinizing the daily routine of locals for curbing the prevalence of obesity.

Moreover, regional governments are increasing their focus on mHealth platforms to enhance accessibility affordability of fitness/health apps and improve health outcomes. Digitalization also reduces costs associated with fitness, as it reduces the number of subscriptions to gyms and fitness studios, thereby supporting the growth of the diet and nutrition apps market.

In 2021, the calorie counting apps segment held the largest revenue share of 55.1%. High consumer awareness regarding health and well-being is one of the key factors supporting the larger share of the segment. In addition, the presence of a large obese population is providing significant opportunities for the growth of these apps. Moreover, growing awareness about the benefits among target consumers is projected to improve the adoption of these apps over the forecast period.

Based on platform, Android dominated the market with a share of 46.0% in 2021. Rising consumer adoption of android-based devices and the growing popularity of this platform in the U.K., as well as Germany, are the key factors supporting the market growth. In addition, the iOS platform is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to user-friendly and technologically advanced products with iOS compatibility.

However, factors such as the high cost of premium memberships, lack of reimbursement for diet and nutrition apps, and data privacy are expected to hamper the market growth in the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

High Penetration of Smartphones

Increasing Prevalence of Obesity

Increasing Investments in the Fitness Apps Industry

Market Restraints

Lack of Reimbursement for Diet Nutrition Applications

Industry Challenges

U.K. And Germany Diet Nutrition Apps Market Analysis Tools

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 U.K. and Germany Diet Nutrition Apps Market Variables, Trends Scope

Chapter 4 U.K. and Germany Diet Nutrition Apps Market: Type Market Estimates Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 U.K. and Germany Diet Nutrition Apps Market: Platform Market Estimates Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 U.K. and Germany Diet Nutrition Apps Market: Device Market Estimates Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 U.K. and Germany Diet Nutrition Apps Market: Competitive Analysis

Chapter 8 U.K. and Germany Diet Nutrition Apps Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

ADIDAS

MyNetDiary Inc.

FatSecret

FitNow, Inc.

Eat This Much Inc.

Under Armour, Inc.

Azumio, Inc.

Lifesum AB

Fitbit, Inc.

MyFitnessPal, Inc.

Noom, Inc.

