With some of the best GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) 2022 scores since it first participated in 2012, namely 91/100 in the Standing Investments benchmark and 95/100 in the Development benchmark, SFL (Paris:FLY) once again achieved a GRESB "5 Star" rating, placing it among the leading office property companies in Europe.

Each year, GRESB assesses sustainable development actions by reviewing the environmental performance of the participating entities' properties, the labels and certifications obtained, as well as relations with stakeholders regarding environmental, social and governance issues

SFL also received Gold Awards in EPRA's Financial Best Practices Recommendations (BPR) and Sustainability Best Practices Recommendations (sBPR).

These awards recognise the excellent quality of SFL's annual report and non-financial information statement, which were in line with EPRA's best practices in terms of financial reporting and corporate social responsibility.

Lastly, SFL has rolled out an energy efficiency plan covering all its properties, with the aim of reducing energy consumption along with a campaign to inform users about how to adopt basic energy-saving actions.

"These outstanding results reward the ongoing commitment of the SFL teams with regard to these issues. In particular, they demonstrate the effectiveness of the actions implemented to improve our properties' environmental performance, in response to the urgent need for energy efficiency and a low-carbon future." explained Eric Oudard, Technical and Development Director at SFL.

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €8.4 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (cloud.paris, Biome, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.) and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France's oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 Bloomberg: FLY FP Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook

