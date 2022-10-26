DJ Job search: how to quickly find a job with Jooble

Jooble Job search: how to quickly find a job with Jooble 26-Oct-2022 / 18:30 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Job search: how to quickly find a job with Jooble

News release by Jooble

Kyiv, Ukraine | October 26, 2022 11:48 AM Eastern Daylight Time

Jooble.org is a genuinely helpful and reliable job search engine. Since 2006, the site has been helping millions of people find their dream jobs. Now, it's among the top 10 vertical job search engines in the Jobs And Employment segment according to SimilarWeb ranking.

Jooble analyzes thousands of job search sources to provide the most relevant opportunities free of charge. Employers can also use Jooble for free; however, there is a chargeable premium plan with additional features. This review will examine this service and discover why it's among the best job search platforms.

Jooble.org

Background Information

Jooble was founded by two Ukrainian investors and IT professionals, Roman Prokofiev and Eugene Sobakarev, in 2006. Its headquarters is located in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Jooble's mission is to simplify job hunting. The platform gives access to numerous online job postings in minutes. Due to its utility, Jooble went viral and grew very quickly. In 2016, 10 years after being established, Jooble appeared among the top 50 job search services, and in 2019, it recorded 2 million visitors per day. Nowadays, the site has 3 million daily visitors and 1 billion annual visits, which is the main proof of its efficiency and effectiveness.

Key Statistics and Facts

-- Among the top 10 vertical job search engines

-- 70 million visitors monthly

-- Available in 69 countries

-- Accessible in 24 languages

Service Features

Filtered search

The platform is user-friendly and offers filters for fast and easy job searches. Instead of struggling with a broad search, filter it! You can filter according to location, salary, date of posting, work experience, and type of employment.

Jooble uses a variety of sources

Jooble gets information from varied sources, such as corporate websites, social nets, announcements, various job boards and media, and many more. Totally, Jooble collects vacancies from more than 140,000 sources.

Free to use

We understand how the process of searching job can be complicated and lengthy sometimes, and Jooble's mission is to help people find work easily and quickly. For this, the company is constantly working to ensure that the employment process is as comfortable and fast as possible. At Jooble, you can find all job offers available in one place and use our service for free, no matter at which point on Earth you are.

For users' convenience, Jooble has created a mobile app for iOS and Android where all vacancies are available. Job seekers can search for vacancies in several specialities and regions simultaneously, view offers for remote employment, and respond to them directly in the app.

Available in 69 countries around the world

If you want to find a job in a specific location, Jooble is there to help. The site divides all the vacancies into regions, showing the nearest options. If you want to work remotely or abroad, you can check opportunities in 69 countries worldwide.

Popular searches

Users can easily check which job categories are currently being searched often. For instance, such jobs as medical workers, recruitment consultants, and, of course, IT specialists are booming. However, the job market might be volatile from time to time, but keeping up with the latest employment trends will be easy with Jooble.

Filter by location

Some people like nothing better than going to the office, socializing with colleagues, and commuting to work every day. Others have become real fans of working remotely. Whatever you decide, Jooble will help you find jobs within your preference. Just filter by location to either "Near me" or "Remote."

Alert feature

When you activate or sign up for this feature, you'll receive email updates on the jobs you've been searching for whenever there's an opening.

Terms of Service

-- Jooble is free for job seekers to use.

-- You can find actual information on different workplaces or employers. However, Jooble doesn't guaranteetheir safety or reliability. Jooble also cannot be liable for misinformation on the employers' websites or portals.

-- Jooble imposes a law against any unauthorized use of intellectual property according to copyright law.

-- Only adults can use the portal-and for legal purposes only.

-- Users can only create one account. Sharing your account with others is prohibited.

-- Users must accept the platform's privacy policy before using it.

Privacy Policy

Jooble uses cookies to provide a better browsing experience. It also uses SSL encryption to enhance safety; however, the company will not be responsible for security breaches.

Jooble also has the right to collect users' data, which includes their name, last name, phone number, email address, and account credentials. However, Jooble is prohibited from selling any users' data.

Such information helps the platform provide a better service and information about new features or changes. Jooble can share this data with other websites or reveal it if the law requests.

Help Center

Jooble has a library of commonly asked questions where people can find the answers to general questions. However, should you still be dissatisfied, you can submit a ticket with your email, subject, and description of the issue.

Quality of Service

Jooble provides user-friendly tools, easy navigation, and high-quality customer support.

Contact Details

Jooble

Jooble Team

compliance@jooble.com

Company Website https://jooble.org/

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1472947 26-Oct-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=061d0e8efbe7cfa5c70f9245166fb60f

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1472947&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2022 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)