Vizsla Silver goes full throttle with its drill results as usual, reporting 12 new drill holes from the southern extension of the Napoleon ore vein, Aurania Resources' new data boosts the exploration potential of Aurania's mineral systems in Ecuador, Victoria Gold announced the appointment of Timothy Fisch as Vice President and General Manager for the Eagle gold mine and the completed overland conveyor repair, and Skeena Resources again announced positive drill results from the 2022 regional and near-mine exploration programs at the Eskay Creek gold-silver project.