The "Global Picture Archiving and Communication System Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The picture archiving and communication system market is poised to grow by $1.34 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.89% during the forecast period. The report on the picture archiving and communication system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by government initiatives encouraging IT adoption in healthcare, increasing adoption of PACS by small hospitals and imaging centers, and increasing demand for mobile PACS.
The picture archiving and communication system market analysis includes the product and application segments and geographic landscape.
The picture archiving and communication system market is segmented as below:
By Product
- Mid-end PACS
- Enterprise PACS
- Mini PACS
By Application
- Radiology PACS
- Cardiology PACS
- Pathology PACS
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest of World (ROW)
This study identifies the emergence of cloud-based PACS as one of the prime reasons driving the picture archiving and communication system market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing healthcare expenditure and increasing providers for patient-centered radiology solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the picture archiving and communication system market covers the following areas:
- Picture archiving and communication system market sizing
- Picture archiving and communication system market forecast
- Picture archiving and communication system market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Five Forces Analysis
5 Market Segmentation by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Application
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10 Vendor Landscape
11 Vendor Analysis
12 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- 314e Corp.
- Agfa Gevaert NV
- Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp.
- Ashva Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Carestream Health Inc.
- Cerner Corp.
- Dell Inc.
- Esaote Spa
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
- General Electric Co
- Intelerad Medical Systems Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Laitek Inc.
- Lexmark International Inc.
- McKesson Corp.
- Novarad Corp.
- PaxeraHealth
- Sectra AB
- Siemens AG
