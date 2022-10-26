The "Global Picture Archiving and Communication System Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The picture archiving and communication system market is poised to grow by $1.34 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.89% during the forecast period. The report on the picture archiving and communication system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by government initiatives encouraging IT adoption in healthcare, increasing adoption of PACS by small hospitals and imaging centers, and increasing demand for mobile PACS.

The picture archiving and communication system market analysis includes the product and application segments and geographic landscape.

The picture archiving and communication system market is segmented as below:

By Product

Mid-end PACS

Enterprise PACS

Mini PACS

By Application

Radiology PACS

Cardiology PACS

Pathology PACS

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the emergence of cloud-based PACS as one of the prime reasons driving the picture archiving and communication system market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing healthcare expenditure and increasing providers for patient-centered radiology solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the picture archiving and communication system market covers the following areas:

Picture archiving and communication system market sizing

Picture archiving and communication system market forecast

Picture archiving and communication system market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

