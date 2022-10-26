Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

26 October 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 26 October 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 90,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 326.5136 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 330.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 321 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 13,431,303 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 232,660,120 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 26 October 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 490 322.00 08:08:29 00061768623TRLO0 LSE 2207 322.00 08:12:24 00061768738TRLO0 LSE 2065 321.50 08:13:30 00061768779TRLO0 LSE 600 321.00 08:14:23 00061768814TRLO0 LSE 1200 321.00 08:14:23 00061768815TRLO0 LSE 264 321.00 08:14:23 00061768816TRLO0 LSE 945 322.50 08:27:13 00061769285TRLO0 LSE 921 322.50 08:27:13 00061769286TRLO0 LSE 323 322.50 08:27:13 00061769287TRLO0 LSE 1849 323.50 08:36:22 00061769668TRLO0 LSE 254 323.50 08:36:22 00061769669TRLO0 LSE 2350 323.50 08:36:22 00061769670TRLO0 LSE 266 323.50 08:36:22 00061769671TRLO0 LSE 492 323.00 08:45:00 00061769898TRLO0 LSE 773 323.00 08:53:04 00061770169TRLO0 LSE 900 323.00 08:53:04 00061770170TRLO0 LSE 600 324.00 08:59:57 00061770618TRLO0 LSE 1200 324.00 08:59:57 00061770619TRLO0 LSE 167 324.00 08:59:57 00061770620TRLO0 LSE 291 324.50 09:03:49 00061770907TRLO0 LSE 542 324.50 09:03:49 00061770908TRLO0 LSE 128 324.50 09:05:29 00061770965TRLO0 LSE 955 324.50 09:05:29 00061770966TRLO0 LSE 892 324.50 09:05:29 00061770967TRLO0 LSE 3 328.50 09:29:50 00061772225TRLO0 LSE 2208 328.50 09:29:50 00061772226TRLO0 LSE 2089 328.50 09:42:09 00061772870TRLO0 LSE 1290 328.00 09:50:02 00061773224TRLO0 LSE 1025 328.00 09:50:02 00061773225TRLO0 LSE 490 328.50 10:02:24 00061773961TRLO0 LSE 2295 327.50 10:12:10 00061774417TRLO0 LSE 2113 327.50 10:46:40 00061775638TRLO0 LSE 2003 328.00 11:21:43 00061777126TRLO0 LSE 861 328.50 12:10:00 00061779353TRLO0 LSE 1178 328.50 12:10:00 00061779354TRLO0 LSE 2134 328.50 12:24:11 00061780071TRLO0 LSE 395 327.50 12:47:41 00061781154TRLO0 LSE 1752 327.50 12:47:41 00061781155TRLO0 LSE 1971 327.00 13:30:55 00061783099TRLO0 LSE 142 326.50 14:11:49 00061785020TRLO0 LSE 3368 326.00 14:31:06 00061786202TRLO0 LSE 663 325.50 14:31:06 00061786203TRLO0 LSE 4 325.50 14:31:06 00061786204TRLO0 LSE 1656 325.50 14:31:06 00061786205TRLO0 LSE 361 324.50 14:44:48 00061787442TRLO0 LSE 2022 324.50 14:44:48 00061787443TRLO0 LSE 894 325.00 15:00:26 00061788489TRLO0 LSE 778 324.50 15:00:41 00061788513TRLO0 LSE 593 325.00 15:01:44 00061788587TRLO0 LSE 600 325.00 15:01:44 00061788588TRLO0 LSE 600 325.00 15:01:44 00061788589TRLO0 LSE 519 325.00 15:01:44 00061788590TRLO0 LSE 126 325.00 15:01:44 00061788591TRLO0 LSE 1200 324.50 15:02:19 00061788629TRLO0 LSE 1348 324.50 15:02:19 00061788630TRLO0 LSE 269 324.50 15:02:19 00061788631TRLO0 LSE 2149 324.50 15:05:01 00061788813TRLO0 LSE 1295 324.50 15:06:50 00061788927TRLO0 LSE 600 324.50 15:06:50 00061788928TRLO0 LSE 344 324.50 15:06:50 00061788929TRLO0 LSE 32 326.00 15:22:18 00061790192TRLO0 LSE 4 326.00 15:22:28 00061790204TRLO0 LSE 7 326.00 15:22:28 00061790205TRLO0 LSE 7 326.00 15:22:28 00061790206TRLO0 LSE 998 326.00 15:22:34 00061790210TRLO0 LSE 1555 327.00 15:35:49 00061791567TRLO0 LSE 600 327.00 15:35:49 00061791568TRLO0 LSE 40 327.00 15:35:49 00061791569TRLO0 LSE 294 326.50 15:37:01 00061791637TRLO0 LSE 310 327.00 15:40:21 00061791800TRLO0 LSE 340 327.00 15:41:41 00061791863TRLO0 LSE 80 327.50 15:45:30 00061792139TRLO0 LSE 2386 329.50 16:01:00 00061793201TRLO0 LSE 424 329.50 16:01:00 00061793202TRLO0 LSE 525 329.50 16:01:00 00061793203TRLO0 LSE 127 329.50 16:01:00 00061793204TRLO0 LSE 27 329.50 16:01:00 00061793205TRLO0 LSE 1800 329.00 16:01:00 00061793206TRLO0 LSE 352 329.00 16:01:00 00061793207TRLO0 LSE 600 329.00 16:01:00 00061793208TRLO0 LSE 600 329.00 16:01:00 00061793209TRLO0 LSE 600 329.00 16:01:00 00061793210TRLO0 LSE 715 329.00 16:01:00 00061793211TRLO0 LSE 2055 329.00 16:01:00 00061793212TRLO0 LSE 192 328.50 16:01:43 00061793260TRLO0 LSE 2409 328.50 16:01:43 00061793261TRLO0 LSE 4914 330.00 16:09:27 00061793709TRLO0 LSE 83 330.00 16:09:27 00061793710TRLO0 LSE 441 330.00 16:13:19 00061793957TRLO0 LSE 20 330.00 16:13:19 00061793958TRLO0 LSE 267 330.00 16:13:19 00061793959TRLO0 LSE 14 330.00 16:13:19 00061793960TRLO0 LSE 203 329.50 16:14:41 00061794044TRLO0 LSE 324 330.00 16:15:21 00061794170TRLO0 LSE 1347 330.50 16:17:20 00061794394TRLO0 LSE 671 330.50 16:17:20 00061794395TRLO0 LSE 991 330.50 16:17:39 00061794427TRLO0 LSE 464 330.50 16:17:39 00061794428TRLO0 LSE 348 330.50 16:18:49 00061794515TRLO0 LSE 227 330.50 16:18:49 00061794516TRLO0 LSE 595 330.50 16:19:03 00061794529TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

