Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Großartige News: Der neue Lithium-Hot-Stock mit starker Meldung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
26.10.22
08:23 Uhr
3,680 Euro
+0,100
+2,79 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,7603,92020:45
PR Newswire
26.10.2022 | 20:22
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 26

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

26 October 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 26 October 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 90,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 326.5136 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 330.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 321 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 13,431,303 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 232,660,120 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 26 October 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
490322.00 08:08:2900061768623TRLO0LSE
2207322.00 08:12:2400061768738TRLO0LSE
2065321.50 08:13:3000061768779TRLO0LSE
600321.00 08:14:2300061768814TRLO0LSE
1200321.00 08:14:2300061768815TRLO0LSE
264321.00 08:14:2300061768816TRLO0LSE
945322.50 08:27:1300061769285TRLO0LSE
921322.50 08:27:1300061769286TRLO0LSE
323322.50 08:27:1300061769287TRLO0LSE
1849323.50 08:36:2200061769668TRLO0LSE
254323.50 08:36:2200061769669TRLO0LSE
2350323.50 08:36:2200061769670TRLO0LSE
266323.50 08:36:2200061769671TRLO0LSE
492323.00 08:45:0000061769898TRLO0LSE
773323.00 08:53:0400061770169TRLO0LSE
900323.00 08:53:0400061770170TRLO0LSE
600324.00 08:59:5700061770618TRLO0LSE
1200324.00 08:59:5700061770619TRLO0LSE
167324.00 08:59:5700061770620TRLO0LSE
291324.50 09:03:4900061770907TRLO0LSE
542324.50 09:03:4900061770908TRLO0LSE
128324.50 09:05:2900061770965TRLO0LSE
955324.50 09:05:2900061770966TRLO0LSE
892324.50 09:05:2900061770967TRLO0LSE
3328.50 09:29:5000061772225TRLO0LSE
2208328.50 09:29:5000061772226TRLO0LSE
2089328.50 09:42:0900061772870TRLO0LSE
1290328.00 09:50:0200061773224TRLO0LSE
1025328.00 09:50:0200061773225TRLO0LSE
490328.50 10:02:2400061773961TRLO0LSE
2295327.50 10:12:1000061774417TRLO0LSE
2113327.50 10:46:4000061775638TRLO0LSE
2003328.00 11:21:4300061777126TRLO0LSE
861328.50 12:10:0000061779353TRLO0LSE
1178328.50 12:10:0000061779354TRLO0LSE
2134328.50 12:24:1100061780071TRLO0LSE
395327.50 12:47:4100061781154TRLO0LSE
1752327.50 12:47:4100061781155TRLO0LSE
1971327.00 13:30:5500061783099TRLO0LSE
142326.50 14:11:4900061785020TRLO0LSE
3368326.00 14:31:0600061786202TRLO0LSE
663325.50 14:31:0600061786203TRLO0LSE
4325.50 14:31:0600061786204TRLO0LSE
1656325.50 14:31:0600061786205TRLO0LSE
361324.50 14:44:4800061787442TRLO0LSE
2022324.50 14:44:4800061787443TRLO0LSE
894325.00 15:00:2600061788489TRLO0LSE
778324.50 15:00:4100061788513TRLO0LSE
593325.00 15:01:4400061788587TRLO0LSE
600325.00 15:01:4400061788588TRLO0LSE
600325.00 15:01:4400061788589TRLO0LSE
519325.00 15:01:4400061788590TRLO0LSE
126325.00 15:01:4400061788591TRLO0LSE
1200324.50 15:02:1900061788629TRLO0LSE
1348324.50 15:02:1900061788630TRLO0LSE
269324.50 15:02:1900061788631TRLO0LSE
2149324.50 15:05:0100061788813TRLO0LSE
1295324.50 15:06:5000061788927TRLO0LSE
600324.50 15:06:5000061788928TRLO0LSE
344324.50 15:06:5000061788929TRLO0LSE
32326.00 15:22:1800061790192TRLO0LSE
4326.00 15:22:2800061790204TRLO0LSE
7326.00 15:22:2800061790205TRLO0LSE
7326.00 15:22:2800061790206TRLO0LSE
998326.00 15:22:3400061790210TRLO0LSE
1555327.00 15:35:4900061791567TRLO0LSE
600327.00 15:35:4900061791568TRLO0LSE
40327.00 15:35:4900061791569TRLO0LSE
294326.50 15:37:0100061791637TRLO0LSE
310327.00 15:40:2100061791800TRLO0LSE
340327.00 15:41:4100061791863TRLO0LSE
80327.50 15:45:3000061792139TRLO0LSE
2386329.50 16:01:0000061793201TRLO0LSE
424329.50 16:01:0000061793202TRLO0LSE
525329.50 16:01:0000061793203TRLO0LSE
127329.50 16:01:0000061793204TRLO0LSE
27329.50 16:01:0000061793205TRLO0LSE
1800329.00 16:01:0000061793206TRLO0LSE
352329.00 16:01:0000061793207TRLO0LSE
600329.00 16:01:0000061793208TRLO0LSE
600329.00 16:01:0000061793209TRLO0LSE
600329.00 16:01:0000061793210TRLO0LSE
715329.00 16:01:0000061793211TRLO0LSE
2055329.00 16:01:0000061793212TRLO0LSE
192328.50 16:01:4300061793260TRLO0LSE
2409328.50 16:01:4300061793261TRLO0LSE
4914330.00 16:09:2700061793709TRLO0LSE
83330.00 16:09:2700061793710TRLO0LSE
441330.00 16:13:1900061793957TRLO0LSE
20330.00 16:13:1900061793958TRLO0LSE
267330.00 16:13:1900061793959TRLO0LSE
14330.00 16:13:1900061793960TRLO0LSE
203329.50 16:14:4100061794044TRLO0LSE
324330.00 16:15:2100061794170TRLO0LSE
1347330.50 16:17:2000061794394TRLO0LSE
671330.50 16:17:2000061794395TRLO0LSE
991330.50 16:17:3900061794427TRLO0LSE
464330.50 16:17:3900061794428TRLO0LSE
348330.50 16:18:4900061794515TRLO0LSE
227330.50 16:18:4900061794516TRLO0LSE
595330.50 16:19:0300061794529TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

REDDE NORTHGATE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.