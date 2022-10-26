The "Enterprise Application Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enterprise application market reached a value of US$ 249.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market to reach US$ 403.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.33% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Enterprise Application Market Trends:

Due to the expansion of business globally, enterprises are facing challenges in managing large amounts of data. This represents one of the key factors driving the adoption of enterprise applications worldwide as they provide enhanced collaboration, improved efficiency, reduced risk, connected data, and real-time insights to build a smart business.

Moreover, they are employed in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector to make a balanced financial structure and hire qualified talent.

Apart from this, the integration of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), and edge computing are providing agility to make critical decisions, optimize investments to fund innovation, and deliver essential customer experiences. This is further expanding the usage of enterprise applications in various end use industries.

Furthermore, due to the growing focus on rapid innovation and continuation, organizations are deploying and managing ERP software across hybrid cloud solutions, which, in turn, is catalyzing the demand for enterprise applications around the world.

Additionally, several vendors are providing customization options to upgrade various features of enterprise applications, which is anticipated to impel the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Accenture plc

Fujitsu Limited

Infosys Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

iTransition Group

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Pegasystems Inc.

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

Software AG

Tata Consultancy Services Limited.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Solution:

Customer Relationship Management

Enterprise Resource Planning

Supply Chain Management

Analytics and Business Intelligence

Human Capital Management

Productivity Tools

Others

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by End User:

BFSI

Manufacturing and Retail

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

IT and Telecommunication

Government

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

