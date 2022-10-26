The "Enterprise Application Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global enterprise application market reached a value of US$ 249.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market to reach US$ 403.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.33% during 2021-2027.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Enterprise Application Market Trends:
Due to the expansion of business globally, enterprises are facing challenges in managing large amounts of data. This represents one of the key factors driving the adoption of enterprise applications worldwide as they provide enhanced collaboration, improved efficiency, reduced risk, connected data, and real-time insights to build a smart business.
Moreover, they are employed in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector to make a balanced financial structure and hire qualified talent.
Apart from this, the integration of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), and edge computing are providing agility to make critical decisions, optimize investments to fund innovation, and deliver essential customer experiences. This is further expanding the usage of enterprise applications in various end use industries.
Furthermore, due to the growing focus on rapid innovation and continuation, organizations are deploying and managing ERP software across hybrid cloud solutions, which, in turn, is catalyzing the demand for enterprise applications around the world.
Additionally, several vendors are providing customization options to upgrade various features of enterprise applications, which is anticipated to impel the growth of the market.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global enterprise application market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global enterprise application market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the solution?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global enterprise application market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being
- Accenture plc
- Fujitsu Limited
- Infosys Limited
- International Business Machines Corporation
- iTransition Group
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Pegasystems Inc.
- Salesforce.com Inc.
- SAP SE
- Software AG
- Tata Consultancy Services Limited.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Solution:
- Customer Relationship Management
- Enterprise Resource Planning
- Supply Chain Management
- Analytics and Business Intelligence
- Human Capital Management
- Productivity Tools
- Others
Breakup by Organization Size:
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
Breakup by End User:
- BFSI
- Manufacturing and Retail
- Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
- IT and Telecommunication
- Government
- Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
- United States
- Canada
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
Middle East and Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vvfps0
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005967/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900