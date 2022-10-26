Transparency Market Research: Microplate Washers Market | Rapid Expansion of Life Science Industry Drive the Growth - TMR Study

Rising application high-throughput screening procedure is triggering growth in global microplate washers market

Rising demand for full-plate microplate washers to clean cells could augment market growth during forecast period

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The last few years have witnessed an increase in research and development activities worldwide in a bid to develop medication owing to factors such as rising prevalence of new disorders such as coronavirus, globally.





Microplate washers have emerged as key product in research and development activities performed in R&D centers and laboratories, worldwide.

Microplate washers have been used in different application areas such as bead-washing, cell-based assay, and vaccum filtration and have been used in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, which is assisting in market growth.

As per Transparency Market Research study, the global microplate washers market is expected to advance at compound annual growth rate of 3% during the forecast period, starting in 2020 and ending in 2030.

Leading players in microplate washers market are increasing their production capacities to manufacture automated microplate washers which can emerge as suitable alternative for existing instruments, during the forecast period and contribute to market growth.

Key Findings of Microplate Washers Market Study

Increasing Demand in High-throughput Screening Procedure Boosting Growth in Global Microplate Washers Market: The last few years have witnessed a steady rise in use of multi-purpose microplate washers in high-throughput screening processes. High-throughput screening is an automated procedure used in drug discovery process. Automation has become a key aspect of high-throughput screening and uses robotic microplate washers, which is assisting in growth of microplate washers market. Furthermore, high-throughput screening has been deployed in development of new therapeutics due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases which in turn, is triggering the growth in microplate washers market

The last few years have witnessed a steady rise in use of multi-purpose microplate washers in high-throughput screening processes. High-throughput screening is an automated procedure used in drug discovery process. Automation has become a key aspect of high-throughput screening and uses robotic microplate washers, which is assisting in growth of microplate washers market. Furthermore, high-throughput screening has been deployed in development of new therapeutics due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases which in turn, is triggering the growth in microplate washers market Increasing Demand from Life Science Industry Augmenting Growth in Microplate Washers Market: The last decade has witnessed continuous growth in the life science industry, worldwide. Automated microplate washers are witnessing massive demand from life science industry in different application areas such as immunocytochemistry, which is boosting the growth in microplate washers market

The last decade has witnessed continuous growth in the life science industry, worldwide. Automated microplate washers are witnessing massive demand from life science industry in different application areas such as immunocytochemistry, which is boosting the growth in microplate washers market Rising Demand for Full-plate Microplate Washers Could Propel Overall Market: Leading manufacturers in global microplate washers market are looking to introduce full-plate microplate washers which can be used in different ways to clean cells. Rising demand for full-plate microplate washers could augment the growth in overall microplate washers market during the forecast period

Leading manufacturers in global microplate washers market are looking to introduce full-plate microplate washers which can be used in different ways to clean cells. Rising demand for full-plate microplate washers could augment the growth in overall microplate washers market during the forecast period COVID-19 Pandemic Fueled Growth of Microplate Washers Market: The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic fueled the growth in overall microplate washers market. Microplate washers witnessed massive demand from diagnostic centers and laboratories in the development process of vaccines that would help combat the coronavirus which boosted market growth during the pandemic phase

Microplate Washers Market-Key Drivers

Rising product demand to perform precise immunoassays in enzyme-linked immunoabsorbant assays examinations is one of the key growth drivers of global microplate washers market

Increasing product sales over online distribution channels such as e-commerce websites is triggering the growth in overall microplate washers market

Microplate Washers Market-Key Players

The global microplate washers market is competitive, with the presence of numerous leading players. It is anticipated that the entry of new players will further intensify the competition in overall market, during the forecast period.

Well-established market players are investing in R&D activities to produce improved microplate washers that would meet customer requirements in different end-use industries.

Few prominent players in global market include ThermoFischer Scientific, Tecan Trading AG, Biosan, CAPP, and Molecular Devices LLC.

The global microplate washers market is segmented as follows:

Modality

Automated



Manual

Type

Strip Washers



Full-plate Washers

Application

ELISA



Vacuum Filtration



Bead Washing



Cell-based Assay



Others

End-Use

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Industries



Academics & Research Institutes



Labs & Diagnostic Centers

Region

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America



Middle East & Africa

