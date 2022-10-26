ACCESSWIRE: Issuer Direct Corp Leaders Attend, Sponsor The Fifth Annual Marge "Madness" for 3D Mammograms Fundraiser For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2022 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR) (the "Company"), an industry-leading communications and compliance company, announced today its sponsorship and attendance the Fifth Annual Marge "Madness" for 3D Mammograms Fundraiser Luncheon on October 23, 2022.

The Marge "Madness" for 3D Mammogram Luncheon is a fundraiser event that benefits UNC Health's Rex Mobile Mammography Unit, a department of Rex Hospital that provides free 3D mammograms to underserved and uninsured women in North Carolina communities.

Issuer Direct President and CEO Brian Balbirnie, and VP of Business Development James Michael, attended the fundraiser at the Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, NC.

"One of the things I enjoy most about what Issuer Direct offers is the commitment to our surrounding local community, and the support we are able to offer important causes," said Brian Balbirnie." I am proud of our involvement in funding the Rex Mobile Mammography Unit, and I hope that more North Carolina-based organizations join us in our efforts to give back to the communities that we serve - and serve us."

Caption: Pictured from left to right: Issuer Direct Corp. Vice President of Business Development James Michael, his wife Jennifer Michael, fundraiser founder Marge Morena, and President and CEO of Issuer Direct Corp. Brian Balbirnie.

The fifth annual fundraiser is the brainchild of Marge Morena, a 7-year survivor of breast cancer. "We hosted 108 women and men, and celebrated the survivorship of 23 women, all of whom are amazing, strong, positive, and determined to live a great life," said Morena. "After my diagnosis in 2015 a dear friend said to me, 'God saved your life for a good reason, go out and find what that is' - so I took on that challenge and founded the Marge "Madness" for 3D Mammograms event that not only raises funds for breast cancer research, but also reaches out directly to women to offer free mammogram screenings and follow-up care to the underserved and uninsured women in our North Carolina communities."

According to Ms. Morena, the luncheon raised $13,000 in donations.

If you would like to learn more about the Rex Mobile Mammography Unit, please visit https://www.rexhealth.com/rh/care-treatment/imaging-radiology/mammography/mobile/.

Caption: Marge Morena, founder of the Marge "Madness" for 3D Mammograms Fundraiser, speaks at the fifth annual luncheon, held at the Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, NC.

Caption: The Marge "Madness" for 3D Mammogram Luncheon is an annual fundraiser event that benefits UNC Health's Rex Mobile Mammography Unit.

