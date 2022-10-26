Anzeige
Altus Group Limited: Altus Group CEO Jim Hannon Added to Power Proptech List

Recognized as one of 30 most powerful people in CRE proptech by Commercial Observer

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited ("Altus" or "the Company") (TSX: AIF), a market leading Intelligence as a Service provider to the global commercial real estate industry, announced today that Jim Hannon, its Chief Executive Officer, along with Richard Sarkis, co-founder of Reonomy, has been named one of the 30 most powerful people in Commercial Observer's inaugural Power Proptech list. Jim and Rich were named alongside an impressive group of commercial real estate proptech industry leaders representing the most consequential players in the field.

"It is an honor for Altus to be recognized as one of the most dominant companies having weathered the complexities of the markets over the last several years and to emerge as a leader in commercial real estate proptech," said Jim Hannon. "Thinking boldly is one of our key values and I'm proud to lead a company that is continuously innovating and driving the industry forward. While my name is listed, this is reflective of our amazing team."

Altus' proptech leadership was bolstered by its acquisition of Reonomy, an AI-powered data platform for the CRE industry - a move that significantly accelerated Altus' transformative innovation in predictive data analytics and enhanced the Company's technology strategy.

For more information about Commercial Observer's inaugural Power Proptech list, click here (https://commercialobserver.com/power-series/power-proptech-2022/).

About Altus Group

Altus Group provides the global commercial real estate industry with vital actionable intelligence solutions driven by our de facto standard ARGUS technology, unparalleled asset level data, and market leading expertise. A market leader in providing Intelligence as a Service, Altus Group empowers CRE professionals to make well-informed decisions with greater speed and scale to maximize returns and reduce risk. Trusted by most of the world's largest CRE leaders, our solutions for the valuation, performance, and risk management of CRE assets are integrated into workflows critical to success across the CRE value chain. Founded in 2005, Altus Group is a global company with approximately 2,650 employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit altusgroup.com (http://www.altusgroup.com).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Elizabeth Lambe
Director, Global Communications, Altus Group
(416) 641-9787
Elizabeth.Lambe@altusgroup.com (mailto:Elizabeth.Lambe@altusgroup.com)


