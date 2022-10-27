Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2022) - SuperBuzz Inc. (TSXV: SPZ) ("SuperBuzz" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence ("AI"), machine learning software-as-a-service-based MarTech solutions provider is pleased to announce the completion of a successful pilot integration with Keedoz.com ("Keedoz"). The integration with Keedoz proves the Company's ability to increase marketing return on investment without human intervention.

Pilot Design

During the pilot, Keedoz sent thousands of marketing campaigns across their network. "A portion of the marketing campaigns was created by a human and a portion by SuperBuzz's new AI-infused content creation product, DaiSY. After analyzing the data, it is clear that audiences could not differentiate between human-made campaigns and the one made by our machine-learning," says Liran Brenner, CEO of SuperBuzz.

Pilot Results

Compared to a human, SuperBuzz's platform increased marketing clickthrough rate by 3 times. Human campaigns have an average clickthrough rate of 5% while SuperBuzz campaigns generated an average clickthrough rate of 16%.

"We and our partners are extremely satisfied with the results. The test demonstrates Superbuzz's ability to help small and medium businesses scale their marketing campaigns without the need to hire costly marketing professionals", says Mr. Brenner.

With the successful pilot, SuperBuzz plans to roll out its platform to additional customers. Small and medium businesses, lacking the big marketing budgets of giant companies, will now be able to scale their marketing campaigns using AI and machine learning. "We believe every company deserves a chance to compete with the big corporations," says Mr. Brenner added.

About SuperBuzz's AI Platform

SuperBuzz's AI platform automatically produces marketing content and returns quality traffic to its customer websites. Machine learning analyzes website context and user behavior to create tailor-made marketing campaigns. Small and medium-sized businesses use SuperBuzz's AI platform to increase return on investment and eliminate the need for human intervention in marketing.

About SuperBuzz Inc.

SuperBuzz is one of the first AI companies to specialize in marketing technology. Marketers deserve a platform to streamline content creation and automate campaigns. SuperBuzz's AI technology generates eye-grabbing content in a few seconds. Using advanced natural language processing models, SuperBuzz creates engaging and intelligent content designed for scaling marketing campaigns. For more information about the Company, please visit www.superbuzz.io. SuperBuzz Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SPZ".

Additional information in respect of the Company's business is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

For Additional Information, Contact:

Liran Brenner

Chief Executive Officer

Email: liran@superbuzz.io

