

HKTDC Chairman Dr Peter KN Lam (2nd L) and Executive Director Margaret Fong (far L) were earlier in London to promote Hong Kong's strength. The picture shows the meeting with Lord Stephen Green of Hurstpierpoint, Chairman, Asia House (2nd R)

HONG KONG, Oct 27, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - With many UK businesses looking for new areas of growth, Hong Kong's role as a global financial hub and innovation centre is seen as an ideal platform to help them expand, according to Dr Peter KN Lam, Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) who is speaking from his UK visit as the Council's latest initiative to promote business opportunities around the globe.As Hong Kong continues to welcome more international travellers in the coming months with major events and attractions, Dr Lam and Margaret Fong, Executive Director of HKTDC, have been travelling to some key international markets to update overseas businesses on how Hong Kong can help.Following a visit to Japan in early October, they are currently in the UK to promote new prospects for UK companies and to discuss how they can use Hong Kong as a springboard. Earlier this week, they met with a range of institutions and chambers including Asia House, Hong Kong Association in the UK, the China-Britain Business Council, China Chamber of Commerce in the UK (CCCUK), techUK and UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association (UKSIF) as well as leading players in finance and healthcare such as Prudential Plc and GlaxoSmithKline.Dr Lam said, "Many businesses in the UK are ready to explore new areas of growth and see Hong Kong's role as a global financial hub being an ideal springboard for them to expand. In fact, Hong Kong as part of the [Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao] Greater Bay Area (GBA) is more than just a trade and investment hub, we are also a centre for technology, innovation and the creative sectors."Dr Lam described the discussion as fruitful and insightful. "I am greatly encouraged to see the keen interest from the UK business community in Hong Kong and the GBA. As Hong Kong relaxes its pandemic-related travel arrangements and UK businesses are drawing new blueprints for their future, we look forward to welcoming British delegations to see for themselves the tremendous prospects awaiting them."Dr Lam said that many UK companies were reassured that the 'One Country, Two Systems' principle, along with the application of common law in Hong Kong, have been reaffirmed by President Xi Jinping in his speech this July when the city celebrated its 25th anniversary as a special administrative region.To further strengthen Hong Kong's ties with the UK, the HKTDC will be holding a business webinar "Dialogue with the Chief Executive of the HKSAR" on 2 November 2022 featuring Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee in dialogue with Peter Burnett, immediate past Chairman of the British Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong. (click here for more information https://info.hktdc.com/dm/CP2358693/index-hkt-gmt_en.html )."We cordially invite UK business partners looking for opportunities to join this exciting event to find out more," Dr Lam added.About HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels.