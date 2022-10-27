New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2022) - Team Humanity USA, International NGO founded by Ayat Abuznade, recently visited Pakistan to carry out relief work in flood-affected areas. The NGO states that a lot of work still needs to be done to rehabilitate the recent flood victims in Pakistan.





Team Humanity USA was founded in 2019 with a vow "This NGO will do anything possible to install hope and happiness back in the lives of people." Since then, Ayat and her team have taken on many projects and campaigns to help children, families, and those who are most vulnerable. The company aims to reach more communities in different ways and in different parts of the world. Team Humanity visited Pakistan to aid the flood victims after the country's most tragic demise of natural disasters.

Floods in Pakistan have created over a 100-kilometer lake-inland-that can be seen from space. Heavy rainfall, coupled with a heatwave, has resulted in a flood that has left so far over 1000 people dead. Thirty-three million people have been affected, with 14% of Pakistan's population displaced, 949,858 homes destroyed, 719,558 livestock deaths, and 1527 injured. The monsoon has also destroyed 3,451 kilometers of roads and destroyed 149 bridges. The people of Pakistan have faced a tremendous loss and need relief.

A lot of assistance is needed to restore the homes of the victims fully. People here are surrounded by many problems as most of the houses were made of mud which completely collapsed in the flood as the water is still standing in many areas of the country. The flood victims are in dire need of quality food and medicines, as well as other items.

Team Humanity USA previously worked on international relief programs in Afghanistan, Lebanon, Kenya, and Ukraine and has recently visited various flood-affected areas in Pakistan and took measures to help people through this widespread devastation, where people's homes were left in ruins, and there's water standing everywhere. Team Humanity, the local government, and the local NGOs are trying their best to bring a significant change for Pakistan's flood victims.

