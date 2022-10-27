Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET) notes the announcement, on Wednesday October 26, by Eiffage, that it had entered into the process of acquiring the shares held by TCI Fund Management Limited (TCI) with a view to becoming the Group's largest shareholder, with 18.79% of the capital.

Jacques Gounon, Chairman of Getlink stated: "This strengthening of the Eiffage position is the logical continuation of the interest they have shown in the very high quality Getlink asset since 2018. I am delighted to welcome Eiffage as a major shareholder and would like to thank TCI for having supported our strategic objectives and, in particular, for having provided such significant support for our positioning as an environmental investment.

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET) is, through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, the concession holder for the infrastructure of the Channel Tunnel until 2086. Eurotunnel operates Truck and Passenger Shuttle services (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). It provides the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way across the English Channel. Since its opening in 1994, more than 476 million people and 98 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. Carrying 25% of UK-EU trade, this unique land connection has become a vital link between the Continent and the United Kingdom. This performance is reinforced by ElecLink, the new electrical interconnector installed inside the Tunnel. Getlink's sustainable mobility services offering is completed by its rail freight subsidiary, Europorte, which offers a wide range of integrated rail services. Committed to "low-carbon" services and reduced environmental impact (the Group prevents the equivalent of 2 million tonnes of CO2 emission per year through its activities), Getlink puts people, nature and territories at the heart of its concerns.

https://www.getlinkgroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026006126/en/

Contacts:

Getlink Contacts:

For UK media enquiries contact

John Keefe on 44 (0) 1303 284491

Email: press@getlinkgroup.com

For other media enquiries contact

Anne-Sophie de Faucigny on +33 (0)6 4601 5286

Romain Dufour on +33(0)6 2000 3138

For investor enquiries contact

Jean-Baptiste Roussille on +33 (0)1 40 98 04 81

Emailjean-baptiste.roussille@getlinkgroup.com

Michael Schuller on +44 (0) 1303 288749

Email:Michael.schuller@getlinkgroup.com