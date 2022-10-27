Indigo Diabetes N.V.: Indigo Diabetes Incorporates Fully Owned Subsidiary in the US and Appoints Peter J. Devlin as President, Indigo Medical US Inc.

PRESS RELEASE

Indigo Diabetes Incorporates Fully Owned Subsidiary in the US and Appoints Peter J. Devlin as President, Indigo Medical US Inc.

Indigo establishes a US presenceto drive business development andextend talent acquisition

Peter brings over 30years' experienceleading the development & commercialisation of medical devices, including devices for the diabetes market



BELGIUM - Ghent, 27October2022 - Indigo Diabetes N.V. ('Indigo' or the 'Company'), a pioneering developer of Continuous Metabolite Monitoring (CMM) devices utilising proprietary nanophotonics technology, today announces its expansion into the US via the incorporation of a fully owned subsidiary, Indigo Medical US Inc. ('Indigo Medical'), and the appointment of Peter J. Devlin as President of the newly formed subsidiary, effective from 14 October 2022.

The Company is establishing its presence in the US, a market that it has identified as having significant potential for its CMM devices.

Peter, who will be based in Boston, will be managing and overseeing Indigo Medical's activities. His focus will be on accelerating product development for the Company's CMM devices, driving business development, and facilitating talent acquisition in the US. He will report directly to Danaë Delbeke, Chief Executive Officer of Indigo.

Indigo is developing a fully implantable CMM system for people living with diabetes to access accurate information on their glucose, ketones and lactate levels . The CMM sensor is inserted subcutaneously, preventing the need for people with diabetes to wear an external device on their body. It is designed to give people living with diabetes and their caregivers instant access to the augmented metabolic information they need to better manage their diabetes and improve therapeutic decision-making.

Peter J. Devlin, President, Indigo Medical US, commented: "I have worked for many years in bothin-vitro diagnostics and diabetes care and am delighted to be joining the Indigo team and leading Indigo MedicalInc. It is an exciting time for the Company to be establishing a presence in the US, particularly as the focus increases on the commercial development of our subcutaneously implanted continuous metabolite monitoring sensor."

Dr Danaë Delbeke, Chief Executive Officer, Inventor and Co-founder of Indigo Diabetes, added:"Peter has worked successfully with us as a strategic advisor for the last year, and I am very pleased that he has chosen to join us full-time to lead our newly created US subsidiary. This represents a significant market for us, and with his wealth of experience, he will play a vital role in helping us bring our first device to the US and European markets."

Peter brings over 30 years' experience leading the development & commercialisation of medical devices. He has worked as a strategic advisor to Indigo for the past year advising on product development, market access, and the diabetes market. Before joining Indigo, he worked for a number of years as an independent director and strategic advisor to early-stage medical tech companies. Prior to that he worked as the Chief Commercial Officer of Insulet Corporation, the US medical devices company, where he led Sales, Marketing, Business Development, Clinical Research and Customer Care operations. Whilst there, he helped develop and commercialise the OmniPod wearable insulin delivery system for people living with diabetes, leading the company to over $350 million in annual revenues.

Prior to joining Insulet, Peter spent eleven years at Abbott Laboratories, in roles of increasing responsibility, most recently serving as Divisional Vice President of Global Strategic Marketing, Diabetes Care. In this role, he was responsible for the development of ADC's commercial strategies, global brand & product management, market research, and business analytics and forecasting. His career also includes his serving as Marketing Manager of i-STAT Corporation, a point-of-care blood analysis systems company, which was acquired by Abbott and at C.R. Bard Inc., where he held various product management and engineering roles.

Mr. Devlin holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Massachusetts.

About Indigo Diabetes N.V.

Indigo Diabetes N.V. .

About Indigo Diabetes's CMM sensor

Indigo Diabetes's CMM sensor is the world's first, subcutaneously inserted evanescent field sensor to measure multiple metabolites invivo simultaneously and continuously. The inert, miniature integrated silicon photonics chip measures the absorption of light in interstitial fluid to quantify the concentration of a broad range of metabolites simultaneously without the use of enzymes or fluorophores. Once inserted under the skin the CMM sensor is invisible to the naked eye and will connect securely and wirelessly to mobile devices to show and capture the concentration profiles of the metabolites for the user. A rechargeable sensor battery powers the measurements. It is expected that the sensor will have a lifetime up to 2 years. Preclinical studies have successfully demonstrated proof of concept with promising accuracy.