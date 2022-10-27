ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext: ONWD), the medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, independence, and health in people with spinal cord injury, today announced that it will host a webcast to discuss its Q3 business highlights. The Company also provided information on its participation at upcoming investor and industry events.

The webcast to discuss highlights from the third quarter and provide a business update will be held on November 8, 2022, at 14:30 CET 08:30 ET.

To join the webcast via Zoom, please register using this link.

Participants may also join by phone:

+32 2 290 9360 (Belgium)

+49 69 3807 9884 (Germany)

+31 20 794 0854 (Netherlands)

+41 22 591 0156 (Switzerland)

+44 203 481 5240 (United Kingdom)

+1 346 248 7799 (US)

Additional telephone numbers available

Webinar ID: 840 0768 4745

A recording of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the live event.

In addition, management will participate in the following conferences in the upcoming weeks:

BioFuture

November 7-9, 2022

New York, NY

Dave Marver, CEO, will participate in the panel discussion "Neurotech: Non-Invasive Neuromodulation and Brain-Computer Interfaces" on November 8 at 10:30am ET and will also give a company presentation on November 8 at 12pm ET.

Stifel Healthcare Conference

November 15-16, 2022

New York, NY

Lara Smith Weber, CFO, will give a company presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available in the events section of the ONWARD website.

Kepler Chevreux Belfius' Life Sciences Day

November 21, 2022

Virtual event

Dave Marver will give a company presentation.

German Equity Forum (Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum)

November 28-30, 2022

Frankfurt, Germany

Lara Smith Weber will give a company presentation on November 29th at 10:40am CET and will be available for 1-on-1 meetings.

Finance Avenue

December 3, 2022

Brussels, Belgium

Lara Smith Weber will give a company presentation and be available for questions together with Markus Rieger, Field Clinical Specialist.

Information on upcoming conferences is available in the investor section of the ONWARD website at https://ir.onwd.com/news-events.

About ONWARD Medical

ONWARD is a medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, independence, and health in people with spinal cord injuries. ONWARD's work builds on more than a decade of basic science and preclinical research conducted at the world's leading neuroscience laboratories. ONWARD's ARC Therapy, which can be delivered by implantable (ARC-IM) or external (ARC-EX) systems, is designed to deliver targeted, programmed spinal-cord stimulation to restore movement and other functions in people with spinal cord injury, ultimately improving their quality of life.

ONWARD has received three Breakthrough Device Designations from the U.S. FDA encompassing both ARC-IMand ARC-EX. ARC-EX is an external, non-invasive platform consisting of a wearable stimulator and wireless programmer. Positive top line data were reported in September 2022 from the company's first pivotal study, called Up-LIFT, evaluating the ability of ARC-EX Therapy to improve upper extremity strength and function. The company is now preparing marketing approval submissions for the U.S. and Europe. ARC-IM consists of an implantable pulse generator and lead that is placed near the spinal cord. The company completed its first-in-human use of the ARC-IM neurostimulator in May 2022.

ONWARD is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. It maintains an office in Lausanne, Switzerland, and has a growing U.S. presence in Boston, Massachusetts. The company has an academic partnership with NeuroRestore, a collaboration between the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL) and Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV). For additional information about ONWARD, please visit ONWD.com. To access our 2022 Financial Calendar, please visit IR.ONWD.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements, beliefs, and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect the Company or, as appropriate, the Company directors' current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

