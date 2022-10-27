Bioventix Plc - Director Dealing

Bioventix plc

("Bioventix" or "the Company")

Director Dealing

Bioventix plc (BVXP), a UK company specialising in the development and commercial supply of high-affinity monoclonal antibodies for applications in clinical diagnostics, announces that it has been notified that Bruce Hiscock, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, completed the following dealings in the Company's ordinary shares of 5 pence in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"):

the transfer, via sale and purchase, of 204 Ordinary Shares into his ISA. Mr Hiscock sold 204 Ordinary Shares at a price of £33.41 from an account in his own name and bought 204 Ordinary Shares at a price of £34.00 to be held in his ISA; and

the additional purchase of 276 Ordinary Shares at a price of £34.00 into his ISA.

Following these transactions, Mr Hiscock's total beneficial interest in the Company is now 700 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.01 per cent. of the Company's total issued share capital.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Bruce Hiscock 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Bioventix plc b) LEI 213800225MHX7LZQY108 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares Identification code GB00B4QVDF07 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume(s) Prices (pence) 204 3,341 d) Aggregated information:

·Aggregated volume

·Price Sale of 204 Ordinary Shares at a price of 3,341p per Ordinary Share e) Date of the transaction 26 October 2022 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)