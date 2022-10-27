Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Großartige News: Der neue Lithium-Hot-Stock mit starker Meldung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A113DD ISIN: GB00B4QVDF07 Ticker-Symbol: 51B 
Frankfurt
27.10.22
09:33 Uhr
38,200 Euro
+0,200
+0,53 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOVENTIX PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOVENTIX PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,20039,00009:47
PR Newswire
27.10.2022 | 08:04
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bioventix Plc - Director Dealing

Bioventix Plc - Director Dealing

PR Newswire

London, October 26

Bioventix plc

("Bioventix" or "the Company")

Director Dealing

Bioventix plc (BVXP), a UK company specialising in the development and commercial supply of high-affinity monoclonal antibodies for applications in clinical diagnostics, announces that it has been notified that Bruce Hiscock, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, completed the following dealings in the Company's ordinary shares of 5 pence in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"):

  • the transfer, via sale and purchase, of 204 Ordinary Shares into his ISA. Mr Hiscock sold 204 Ordinary Shares at a price of £33.41 from an account in his own name and bought 204 Ordinary Shares at a price of £34.00 to be held in his ISA; and
  • the additional purchase of 276 Ordinary Shares at a price of £34.00 into his ISA.

Following these transactions, Mr Hiscock's total beneficial interest in the Company is now 700 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.01 per cent. of the Company's total issued share capital.

For further information please contact:

Bioventix plc
Peter Harrison
Chief Executive Officer		Tel: 01252 728 001
finnCap Ltd
Geoff Nash/Simon Hicks/Abigail Kelly
Alice Lane
Corporate Finance
ECM		Tel: 020 7220 0500

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameBruce Hiscock
2.Reason for the Notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBioventix plc
b)LEI213800225MHX7LZQY108
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares
Identification codeGB00B4QVDF07
b)Nature of the transactionSale of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Volume(s)Prices (pence)
2043,341
d)Aggregated information:
·Aggregated volume
·Price		Sale of 204 Ordinary Shares at a price of 3,341p per Ordinary Share
e)Date of the transaction26 October 2022
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameBruce Hiscock
2.Reason for the Notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBioventix plc
b)LEI213800225MHX7LZQY108
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares
Identification codeGB00B4QVDF07
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Volume(s)Prices (pence)
4803,400
d)Aggregated information:
·Aggregated volume
·Price		Purchase of 480 Ordinary Shares at a price of 3,400p per Ordinary Share
e)Date of the transaction26 October 2022
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)
BIOVENTIX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.