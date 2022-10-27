A team of researchers from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) has proposed a novel cost-effective way to recycle silicon solar panels. Their process consists of module deframing, laminate shredding and material concentration using electrostatic separation, reducing their original weight by 2% to 3%.As the decommissioning volume keeps increasing, the proper disposal of PV modules has become an emerging environmental and social issue. But while the recycling of silicon PV modules is technically viable, it is often not feasible economically due to reasons that vary from high processing cost ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...