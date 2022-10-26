SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), a global networking company that delivers innovative networking and Internet connected products to consumers and businesses, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended October 2, 2022.

Third quarter 2022 net revenue of $249.6 million, a decrease of 14.0% from the comparable prior year quarter.

Third quarter 2022 GAAP operating loss of $2.2 million, or (0.9)% of net revenue, as compared to operating income of $12.9 million, or 4.5% of net revenue, in the comparable prior year quarter. Third quarter 2022 non-GAAP operating income of $1.8 million, or 0.7% of net revenue, as compared to $19.5 million, or 6.7% of net revenue, in the comparable prior year quarter.

Third quarter 2022 GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.10, as compared to $0.31 in the comparable prior year quarter. Third quarter 2022 non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.21, as compared to $0.50 in the comparable prior year quarter.



The accompanying schedules provide a reconciliation of financial measures computed on a GAAP basis to financial measures computed on a non-GAAP basis.

Patrick Lo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NETGEAR, commented, "In the third quarter, we achieved revenue in the upper half of our guidance range, enabled by continued strong demand for our high-end WiFi mesh, 5G mobile hotspots, and ProAV managed switches. We delivered record revenue in the SMB business despite continued supply challenges throughout the quarter and experienced year over year growth in end user demand for our super premium WiFi mesh systems and 5G mobile hotspots. The overall market for super premium WiFi mesh, led by us, continues to grow year over year while the rest of the WiFi market contracted double digits, a strong validation of our CHP product strategy. We came in below guidance on operating margin due to supply constraints, primarily on our SMB and premium CHP products, which resulted in a missed opportunity to further improve our product revenue mix overall."

Mr. Lo continued, "The retail networking market declined by double digits relative to the pre-pandemic period due to the challenging macroeconomic environment for most consumers. This is causing our retail channel partners to further reduce their inventories and we expect this trend to continue into 2023. As such, we are doubling down on our premium CHP product strategy to target the more affluent consumers, a sector of the market that is holding strong in the face of these headwinds. This includes recent introductions of the new Orbi 860 10G WiFi 6 mesh system, which is ideal for iPhone and Mac users, and the M6 5G mobile hotspot, which is ideal for rural residential users and traveling business professionals. We fully expect that we will continue to see year-on-year growth of our CHP premium products independent of the rest of the market declining. At the same time, we are realigning our sales and marketing resources internally to put more emphasis into the fast-growing ProAV business. Our new Windows and MacOS based ProAV network configuration and management software has been well received among the AV installer community, and we are doubling the headcount of our ProAV consulting team worldwide. On the backs of these two businesses and, with a much more stable supply outlook in 2023, we believe we are well positioned for a return to growth in 2023."

Business Outlook

Bryan Murray, Chief Financial Officer of NETGEAR, added, "While we expect to continue to experience strong underlying demand in the SMB business and the premium portion of our CHP product portfolio, we are facing some near-term headwinds. We expect the SMB business will remain supply constrained, and we will continue to use higher cost air freight as a means to partially mitigate. We are also continuing to work with our retail channel partners in the coming quarters to reduce their inventory levels. Furthermore, as roughly 50% of our SMB revenue is in foreign currency, we are seeing significant foreign exchange headwinds going from Q3 into Q4. On the positive side, we do expect fourth quarter revenue from the service provider channel to increase to approximately $50 million. Together, these factors lead us to expect our fourth quarter net revenue to be in the range of $235 million to $250 million. As a result of these factors, our GAAP operating margin for the fourth quarter is expected to be in the range of (4.2)% to (3.2)%, and non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of (2.0)% to (1.0)%. Our GAAP tax rate is expected to be approximately 20.0%, and our non-GAAP tax rate is expected to be 23.0% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

"While we are confident in our ability to provide guidance at this time, we do so with the caveat that considerable uncertainty remains in the market due to the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain conditions continuing to remain challenged and, should unforeseen events occur, in particular challenges related to closures affecting our manufacturing partners' operations, increased transportation delays into any of our regional distribution or manufacturing centers, greater than expected freight or component costs, or lower than expected end market demand, our actual results could differ from the foregoing guidance."

A reconciliation between the Business Outlook on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the following table:

Three months ending December 31, 2022 Operating Margin Rate Tax Rate GAAP (4.2)% - (3.2)% 20.0% Estimated adjustments for1: Stock-based compensation expense 2.1% - Amortization of intangibles 0.1% - Non-GAAP tax adjustments - 3.0% Non-GAAP (2.0)% - (1.0)% 23.0%

1 Business outlook does not include estimates for any currently unknown income and expense items which, by their nature, could arise late in a quarter, including: litigation reserves, net; acquisition-related charges; impairment charges; restructuring and other charges and discrete tax benefits or detriments that cannot be forecasted (e.g., windfalls or shortfalls from equity awards or items related to the resolution of uncertain tax positions). New material income and expense items such as these could have a significant effect on our guidance and future GAAP results.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for NETGEAR, Inc.:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent NETGEAR, Inc.'s expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding: NETGEAR's future operating performance and financial condition, including expectations regarding growth, revenue, continued profitability and cash generation; expectations regarding continuing market demand for the Company's products, including SMB and premium CHP products, and the Company's ability to respond to this demand; the Company's strategic shift to focusing on the premium, higher-margin segments of the market and targeting affluent consumers and consumers with the highest propensity to subscribe to NETGEAR's service offerings; the timing, distribution, sales momentum and market acceptance of recent and anticipated new product introductions that position the Company for growth and market share gain; expectations regarding supply constraints and inventory management; expectations regarding the ability to participate in promotional activities leading to further market share gains; expectations regarding expected tax rates; expectations regarding the impact of higher transportation and component costs and corresponding price increases; expectations regarding spending in transportation costs to maximize revenue; expectations regarding repurchases of the Company's common stock; expectations regarding the Company's small and medium business and service provider channels; expectations regarding price increases on NETGEAR's products; expectations regarding retail channel partners' inventory levels; expectations regarding revenue from the service provider channel; and expectations regarding NETGEAR's paid subscriber base growth. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the following: uncertainty surrounding the duration and impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, including with respect to the Company's supply chain, closures affecting the operations of the Company's manufacturing partners and potential disruptions in the Company's transportation network, including with respect to the Company's distribution centers; future demand for the Company's products may be lower than anticipated; the Company's shift in focus to premium products at the expense of lower end products may not prove to be successful; the Company may be unsuccessful, or experience delays, in manufacturing and distributing its new and existing products; consumers may choose not to adopt the Company's new product offerings or adopt competing products; the Company may be unable to continue to grow its number of registered users, its number of registered app users and/or its paid subscriber base; product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions; the Company may fail to manage costs, including the cost of key components, the cost of air freight and ocean freight, and the cost of developing new products and manufacturing and distribution of its existing offerings; the Company may fail to successfully manage channel inventory levels; the Company may fail to successfully continue to effect operating expense savings; changes in the level of NETGEAR's cash resources and the Company's planned usage of such resources, including potential repurchases of the Company's common stock; changes in the Company's stock price and developments in the business that could increase the Company's cash needs; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; and the actions and financial health of the Company's customers, including the Company's ability to collect receivables as they become due. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect NETGEAR and its business are detailed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the section entitled "Part II - Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended April 3, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 6, 2022. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. NETGEAR undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Information:

To supplement our unaudited selected financial data presented on a basis consistent with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), we disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain charges, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP sales and marketing, non-GAAP general and administrative, non-GAAP other operating expenses, net, non-GAAP total operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP other income (expenses), net, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share. These supplemental measures exclude adjustments for amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, change in fair value of contingent consideration, goodwill impairment, restructuring and other charges, litigation reserves, net, gain/loss on investments, net, and adjust for effects related to non-GAAP tax adjustments. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative for GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measures. We compensate for the limitations of non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of our performance.

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items to facilitate a review of the comparability of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis because such items are not, in our view, related to our ongoing operational performance. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with forecasts and strategic plans, and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. In addition, management's incentive compensation is determined using certain non-GAAP measures. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that investors benefit from seeing results "through the eyes" of management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by offering:

the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of our on-going operating results;

the ability to better identify trends in our underlying business and perform related trend analyses;

a better understanding of how management plans and measures our underlying business; and

an easier way to compare our operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of competitors that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

The following are explanations of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP measures, as well as the reasons for excluding them in the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures:

Amortization of intangibles consists primarily of non-cash charges that can be impacted by, among other things, the timing and magnitude of acquisitions. We consider our operating results without these charges when evaluating our ongoing performance and forecasting our earnings trends, and therefore exclude such charges when presenting non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that the assessment of our operations excluding these costs is relevant to our assessment of internal operations and comparisons to the performance of our competitors.

Stock-based compensation expense consists of non-cash charges for the estimated fair value of stock options, restricted stock units, performance shares and shares under the employee stock purchase plan granted to employees. We believe that the exclusion of these charges provides for more accurate comparisons of our operating results to peer companies due to the varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. In addition, we believe it is useful to investors to understand the specific impact stock-based compensation expense has on our operating results.

Other items consist of certain items that are the result of either unique or unplanned events, including, when applicable: change in fair value of contingent consideration, goodwill impairment, restructuring and other charges, litigation reserves, net, and gain/loss on investments, net. It is difficult to predict the occurrence or estimate the amount or timing of these items in advance. Although these events are reflected in our GAAP financial statements, these unique transactions may limit the comparability of our on-going operations with prior and future periods. The amounts result from events that often arise from unforeseen circumstances, which often occur outside of the ordinary course of continuing operations. Therefore, the amounts do not accurately reflect the underlying performance of our continuing business operations for the period in which they are incurred.

Non-GAAP tax adjustments consist of adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure on non-GAAP net income(loss). We believe providing financial information with and without the income tax effects relating to our non-GAAP financial measures provides our management and users of the financial statements with better clarity regarding the on-going performance of our business. Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit) is computed on a current and deferred basis with non-GAAP income (loss) consistent with use of non-GAAP income (loss) as a performance measure. The Non-GAAP tax provision (benefit) is calculated by adjusting the GAAP tax provision (benefit) for the impact of the non-GAAP adjustments, with specific tax provisions such as state income tax and Base-erosion and Anti-Abuse Tax recomputed on a non-GAAP basis. For interim periods, the non-GAAP income tax provision (benefit) is calculated based on the forecasted annual non-GAAP tax rate before discrete items and adjusted for interim discrete items. Included in the non-GAAP tax adjustments for the three and nine months ended October 2, 2022 are adjustments to tax expense (benefit) related to changes in our forecasts. Additionally, certain discrete period items in the three and nine months ended October 2, 2022 related to changes in estimates related to the Company's 2021 US federal tax return have been recomputed on a non-GAAP basis.

NETGEAR, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) October 2, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 132,928 $ 263,772 Short-term investments 100,269 7,744 Accounts receivable, net 259,908 261,158 Inventories 298,090 315,667 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 38,851 34,752 Total current assets 830,046 883,093 Property and equipment, net 10,230 13,335 Operating lease right-of-use assets 37,371 23,176 Intangibles, net 1,457 1,856 Goodwill 36,279 80,721 Other non-current assets 89,835 76,350 Total assets $ 1,005,218 $ 1,078,531 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 87,432 $ 73,729 Accrued employee compensation 20,375 24,704 Other accrued liabilities 202,208 224,584 Deferred revenue 19,293 16,500 Income taxes payable 1,089 1,528 Total current liabilities 330,397 341,045 Non-current income taxes payable 16,737 18,990 Non-current operating lease liabilities 31,577 18,569 Other non-current liabilities 3,580 3,112 Total liabilities 382,291 381,716 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 29 29 Additional paid-in capital 941,655 923,228 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (115 ) 149 Accumulated deficit (318,642 ) (226,591 ) Total stockholders' equity 622,927 696,815 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,005,218 $ 1,078,531

NETGEAR, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share and percentage data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 2, 2022 July 3, 2022 October 3, 2021 October 2, 2022 October 3, 2021 Net revenue $ 249,587 $ 223,224 $ 290,150 $ 683,369 $ 916,886 Cost of revenue 181,058 161,803 203,309 494,516 625,748 Gross profit 68,529 61,421 86,841 188,853 291,138 Gross margin 27.5 % 27.5 % 29.9 % 27.6 % 31.8 % Operating expenses: Research and development 22,167 22,205 23,472 68,193 69,887 Sales and marketing 34,203 34,546 36,176 104,335 109,731 General and administrative 13,949 14,147 14,056 41,698 45,084 Goodwill impairment — — — 44,442 — Other operating expenses (income), net 361 573 222 931 690 Total operating expenses 70,680 71,471 73,926 259,599 225,392 Income (loss) from operations (2,151 ) (10,050 ) 12,915 (70,746 ) 65,746 Operating margin (0.9 )% (4.5 )% 4.5 % (10.4 )% 7.2 % Other income (expenses), net 638 (820 ) (132 ) (1,164 ) 15 Income (loss) before income taxes (1,513 ) (10,870 ) 12,783 (71,910 ) 65,761 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (4,314 ) (2,336 ) 3,199 (8,967 ) 15,383 Net income (loss) $ 2,801 $ (8,534 ) $ 9,584 $ (62,943 ) $ 50,378 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.10 $ (0.30 ) $ 0.32 $ (2.17 ) $ 1.65 Diluted $ 0.10 $ (0.30 ) $ 0.31 $ (2.17 ) $ 1.61 Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share: Basic 28,891 28,891 30,301 29,023 30,495 Diluted 29,029 28,891 30,798 29,023 31,356

NETGEAR, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended October 2, 2022 October 3, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (62,943 ) $ 50,378 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,845 10,922 Stock-based compensation 13,266 20,072 Gain/loss on investments, net 342 174 Goodwill impairment 44,442 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (3,003 ) Deferred income taxes (13,895 ) 4,838 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 3,005 3,045 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 1,250 70,526 Inventories 14,572 (136,062 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,858 ) (5,678 ) Accounts payable 13,432 (15,344 ) Accrued employee compensation (4,329 ) (12,654 ) Other accrued liabilities (23,504 ) 6,193 Deferred revenue 3,268 2,061 Income taxes payable (2,692 ) (3,966 ) Net cash used in operating activities (8,799 ) (8,498 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of short-term investments (143,933 ) (145 ) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 50,418 165 Purchases of property and equipment (4,133 ) (6,918 ) Purchases of long-term investments (450 ) (535 ) Net cash used in investing activities (98,098 ) (7,433 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchases of common stock (24,377 ) (53,634 ) Restricted stock unit withholdings (4,731 ) (7,456 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 743 8,912 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 4,418 4,916 Net cash used in financing activities (23,947 ) (47,262 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (130,844 ) (63,193 ) Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period 263,772 346,460 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period $ 132,928 $ 283,267

NETGEAR, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (In thousands, except percentage data) (Unaudited) STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 2, 2022 July 3, 2022 October 3, 2021 October 2, 2022 October 3, 2021 GAAP gross profit $ 68,529 $ 61,421 $ 86,841 $ 188,853 $ 291,138 GAAP gross margin 27.5 % 27.5 % 29.9 % 27.6 % 31.8 % Amortization of intangibles 129 128 145 386 502 Stock-based compensation expense 283 358 430 1,027 1,626 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 68,941 $ 61,907 $ 87,416 $ 190,266 $ 293,266 Non-GAAP gross margin 27.6 % 27.7 % 30.1 % 27.8 % 32.0 % GAAP research and development $ 22,167 $ 22,205 $ 23,472 $ 68,193 $ 69,887 Stock-based compensation expense (968 ) (1,095 ) (1,414 ) (3,150 ) (3,832 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 21,199 $ 21,110 $ 22,058 $ 65,043 $ 66,055 GAAP sales and marketing $ 34,203 $ 34,546 $ 36,176 $ 104,335 $ 109,731 Amortization of intangibles — — — — (1,266 ) Stock-based compensation expense (1,249 ) (1,570 ) (2,008 ) (4,275 ) (5,741 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 32,954 $ 32,976 $ 34,168 $ 100,060 $ 102,724 GAAP general and administrative $ 13,949 $ 14,147 $ 14,056 $ 41,698 $ 45,084 Stock-based compensation expense (940 ) (2,106 ) (2,358 ) (4,814 ) (8,873 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 13,009 $ 12,041 $ 11,698 $ 36,884 $ 36,211 GAAP other operating expenses (income), net $ 361 $ 573 $ 222 $ 931 $ 690 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — — — 3,003 Restructuring and other charges (361 ) (573 ) (222 ) (911 ) (3,378 ) Litigation reserves, net — — — (20 ) (315 ) Non-GAAP other operating expenses, net $ — $ — $ — $ — $ —

NETGEAR, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED) (In thousands, except percentage data) (Unaudited) STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 2, 2022 July 3, 2022 October 3, 2021 October 2, 2022 October 3, 2021 GAAP total operating expenses $ 70,680 $ 71,471 $ 73,926 $ 259,599 $ 225,392 Amortization of intangibles — — — — (1,266 ) Stock-based compensation expense (3,157 ) (4,771 ) (5,780 ) (12,239 ) (18,446 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — — — 3,003 Goodwill impairment — — — (44,442 ) — Restructuring and other charges (361 ) (573 ) (222 ) (911 ) (3,378 ) Litigation reserves, net — — — (20 ) (315 ) Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 67,162 $ 66,127 $ 67,924 $ 201,987 $ 204,990 GAAP operating income (loss) $ (2,151 ) $ (10,050 ) $ 12,915 $ (70,746 ) $ 65,746 GAAP operating margin (0.9 )% (4.5 )% 4.5 % (10.4 )% 7.2 % Amortization of intangibles 129 128 145 386 1,768 Stock-based compensation expense 3,440 5,129 6,210 13,266 20,072 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — — — (3,003 ) Goodwill impairment — — — 44,442 — Restructuring and other charges 361 573 222 911 3,378 Litigation reserves, net — — — 20 315 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 1,779 $ (4,220 ) $ 19,492 $ (11,721 ) $ 88,276 Non-GAAP operating margin 0.7 % (1.9 )% 6.7 % (1.7 )% 9.6 % GAAP other income (expenses), net $ 638 $ (820 ) $ (132 ) $ (1,164 ) $ 15 Gain/loss on investments, net (52 ) (216 ) 166 251 174 Non-GAAP other income (expenses), net $ 586 $ (1,036 ) $ 34 $ (913 ) $ 189

NETGEAR, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED) (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 2, 2022 July 3, 2022 October 3, 2021 October 2, 2022 October 3, 2021 GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,801 $ (8,534 ) $ 9,584 $ (62,943 ) $ 50,378 Amortization of intangibles 129 128 145 386 1,768 Stock-based compensation expense 3,440 5,129 6,210 13,266 20,072 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — — — (3,003 ) Goodwill impairment — — — 44,442 — Restructuring and other charges 361 573 222 911 3,378 Litigation reserves, net — — — 20 315 Gain/loss on investments, net (52 ) (216 ) 166 251 174 Non-GAAP tax adjustments (715 ) (2,552 ) (1,026 ) (3,976 ) (5,413 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 5,964 $ (5,472 ) $ 15,301 $ (7,643 ) $ 67,669 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER DILUTED SHARE: GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.10 $ (0.30 ) $ 0.31 $ (2.17 ) $ 1.61 Amortization of intangibles 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.06 Stock-based compensation expense 0.12 0.18 0.20 0.46 0.64 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — — — (0.10 ) Goodwill impairment — — — 1.53 — Restructuring and other charges 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.03 0.11 Litigation reserves, net — — — 0.00 0.01 Gain/loss on investments, net (0.00) (0.01 ) 0.01 0.01 0.01 Non-GAAP tax adjustments (0.02 ) (0.08 ) (0.03 ) (0.13 ) (0.18 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.21 $ (0.19 ) $ 0.50 $ (0.26 ) $ 2.16

NETGEAR, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands, except per share data, DSO, inventory turns, weeks of channel inventory, headcount and percentage data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 2, 2022 July 3, 2022 April 3, 2022 December 31, 2021 October 3, 2021 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 233,197 $ 250,137 $ 263,788 $ 271,516 $ 292,195 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments per diluted share $ 8.03 $ 8.66 $ 8.99 $ 9.10 $ 9.49 Accounts receivable, net $ 259,908 $ 217,873 $ 219,911 $ 261,158 $ 266,526 Days sales outstanding (DSO) 95 89 97 93 90 Inventories $ 298,090 $ 300,796 $ 327,309 $ 315,667 $ 305,129 Ending inventory turns 2.4 2.2 1.9 2.2 2.7 Weeks of channel inventory: U.S. retail channel 13.5 18.2 19.6 12.7 14.7 U.S. distribution channel 3.6 3.8 4.1 3.0 3.1 EMEA distribution channel 5.3 6.2 6.6 6.8 6.8 APAC distribution channel 16.0 14.0 14.4 13.4 9.6 Deferred revenue (current and non-current) $ 22,868 $ 21,593 $ 21,305 $ 19,600 $ 18,684 Headcount 731 740 766 771 780 Non-GAAP diluted shares 29,029 28,891 29,350 29,822 30,798

NET REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 2, 2022 July 3, 2022 October 3, 2021 October 2, 2022 October 3, 2021 Americas $ 169,360 68 % $ 144,027 65 % $ 195,123 67 % $ 458,036 67 % $ 626,907 68 % EMEA 44,827 18 % 44,951 20 % 56,940 20 % 126,643 19 % 179,802 20 % APAC 35,400 14 % 34,246 15 % 38,087 13 % 98,690 14 % 110,177 12 % Total $ 249,587 100 % $ 223,224 100 % $ 290,150 100 % $ 683,369 100 % $ 916,886 100 %

NETGEAR, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED) (In thousands) (Unaudited) NET REVENUE BY SEGMENT Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 2, 2022 July 3, 2022 October 3, 2021 October 2, 2022 October 3, 2021 Connected Home $ 150,581 $ 128,864 $ 208,539 $ 409,787 $ 679,320 SMB 99,006 94,360 81,611 273,582 237,566 Total net revenue $ 249,587 $ 223,224 $ 290,150 $ 683,369 $ 916,886

SERVICE PROVIDER NET REVENUE Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 2, 2022 July 3, 2022 October 3, 2021 October 2, 2022 October 3, 2021 Connected Home $ 40,448 $ 33,975 $ 41,726 92,544 $ 99,355 SMB 1,171 1,615 449 3,515 1,770 Total service provider net revenue $ 41,619 $ 35,590 $ 42,175 96,059 $ 101,125

