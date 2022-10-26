HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX) (the "Company") today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, net income was $61.5 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, as compared to $46.3 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The third quarter of 2022 included a diluted per share net gain of $0.10 related to legal matters and $0.04 related to estimated tax benefits from years 2019 through 2021. Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $1,120.0 million compared to $833.9 million in 2021. The Company reported operating cash flow of $61.2 million in the current quarter compared to $42.6 million in 2021.

Backlog as of September 30, 2022 was $3.25 billion as compared to $2.81 billion as of June 30, 2022 and $1.94 billion as of September 30, 2021. On a same-store basis, backlog increased from $1.94 billion as of September 30, 2021 to $3.04 billion as of September 30, 2022.

Brian Lane, Comfort Systems USA's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Today we report another remarkable quarter, with continued increases in revenue, earnings, and backlog. We are deeply grateful for the success created by our employees amid unique challenges. Our robust cash flow provides tangible evidence of good execution by our teams and that our customers value our ability to perform in a challenging environment."

The Company reported net income of $190.5 million, or $5.28 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $105.8 million, or $2.90 per diluted share, in 2021. The first quarter of 2022 included a diluted per share net gain of $1.49 related to the resolution of tax refund claims from years 2016 through 2018 as well as estimated tax benefits from years 2019 through 2021. The third quarter of 2022 included a diluted per share net gain of $0.04 related to estimated tax benefits from years 2019 through 2021. Without those tax gains related to prior years, our diluted per share earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 would have been $3.75. The Company also reported revenue of $3.02 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $2.22 billion in 2021. Operating cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $169.5 million, as compared to $152.7 million in 2021.

Mr. Lane concluded, "Bookings increased this quarter, and we continue to experience solid bidding and planning activity. Good activity levels and ongoing cost increases in equipment and inputs produced same-store revenue growth of over 20%. Thanks to our amazing workforce, we continue to anticipate strong revenue, earnings, and cash flow in the coming quarters."

The Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its financial results and position on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Central Time. The call-in number for this conference call is 1-833-629-0616 and participants should request to join the Comfort Systems USA conference call. The call and the slide presentation to accompany the remarks can be accessed on the Company's website at www.comfortsystemsusa.com under the Investor tab. A replay of the entire call will be available on the Company's website on the next business day following the call.

Comfort Systems USA® is a leading provider of commercial, industrial and institutional heating, ventilation, air conditioning and electrical contracting services, with 173 locations in 129 cities across the nation. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.comfortsystemsusa.com.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) 2022 % 2021 % 2022 % 2021 % Revenue $ 1,120,012 100.0 % $ 833,896 100.0 % $ 3,023,176 100.0 % $ 2,217,552 100.0 % Cost of services 917,788 81.9 % 674,684 80.9 % 2,492,816 82.5 % 1,808,416 81.6 % Gross profit 202,224 18.1 % 159,212 19.1 % 530,360 17.5 % 409,136 18.4 % SG&A 121,194 10.8 % 95,287 11.4 % 357,694 11.8 % 271,050 12.2 % Gain on sale of assets (406 ) — (180 ) — (1,112 ) — (1,021 ) — Operating income 81,436 7.3 % 64,105 7.7 % 173,778 5.7 % 139,107 6.3 % Interest expense, net (3,604 ) (0.3 ) % (1,585 ) (0.2 ) % (8,750 ) (0.3 ) % (4,436 ) (0.2 ) % Changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out obligations (3,443 ) (0.3 ) % (1,244 ) (0.1 ) % 530 — 4,523 0.2 % Other income (expense) 46 — 20 — 101 — 112 — Income before income taxes 74,435 6.6 % 61,296 7.4 % 165,659 5.5 % 139,306 6.3 % Provision (benefit) for income taxes 12,920 14,999 (24,864 ) 33,553 Net income $ 61,515 5.5 % $ 46,297 5.6 % $ 190,523 6.3 % $ 105,753 4.8 % Income per share Basic $ 1.72 $ 1.28 $ 5.30 $ 2.91 Diluted $ 1.71 $ 1.27 $ 5.28 $ 2.90 Shares used in computing income per share: Basic 35,853 36,296 35,966 36,328 Diluted 35,972 36,434 36,078 36,500 Dividends per share $ 0.140 $ 0.120 $ 0.410 $ 0.350

Supplemental Non-GAAP Information — (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 61,515 $ 46,297 $ 190,523 $ 105,753 Tax gains (1,678 ) — (58,933 ) — Tax-related SG&A costs, net of tax 166 — 3,685 — Net income excluding tax gains $ 60,003 $ 46,297 $ 135,275 $ 105,753 Diluted income per share $ 1.71 $ 1.27 $ 5.28 $ 2.90 Tax gains (0.05 ) — (1.64 ) — Tax-related SG&A costs, net of tax 0.01 — 0.11 — Diluted income per share excluding tax gains $ 1.67 $ 1.27 $ 3.75 $ 2.90

Note: Net income excluding tax gains and diluted income per share excluding tax gains are presented because the Company believes they reflect the results of the core ongoing operations of the Company, and we believe they are responsive to frequent questions we receive from third parties. These amounts, however, are not considered primary measures of an entity's financial results under generally accepted accounting principles, and accordingly, they should not be considered an alternative to operating results as determined under generally accepted accounting principles and as reported by the Company.

Supplemental Non-GAAP Information — Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") — (Unaudited) (In Thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 % 2021 % 2022 % 2021 % Net income $ 61,515 $ 46,297 $ 190,523 $ 105,753 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 12,920 14,999 (24,864 ) 33,553 Other expense (income), net (46 ) (20 ) (101 ) (112 ) Changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out obligations 3,443 1,244 (530 ) (4,523 ) Interest expense, net 3,604 1,585 8,750 4,436 Gain on sale of assets (406 ) (180 ) (1,112 ) (1,021 ) Tax-related SG&A costs 210 — 4,665 — Amortization 11,444 11,185 36,602 28,934 Depreciation 8,348 7,141 24,643 21,066 Adjusted EBITDA $ 101,032 9.0 % $ 82,251 9.9 % $ 238,576 7.9 % $ 188,086 8.5 %

Note: The Company defines adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") as net income, provision for income taxes, other expense (income), net, changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out obligations, interest expense, net, gain on sale of assets, goodwill impairment, other one-time expenses or gains and depreciation and amortization. Other companies may define Adjusted EBITDA differently. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because it is a financial measure that is frequently requested by third parties. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not considered under generally accepted accounting principles as a primary measure of an entity's financial results, and accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to operating income, net income, or cash flows as determined under generally accepted accounting principles and as reported by the Company.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,139 $ 58,776 Billed accounts receivable, net 1,026,523 773,716 Unbilled accounts receivable, net 89,941 61,881 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings, net 21,700 29,900 Other current assets, net 148,788 103,048 Total current assets 1,358,091 1,027,321 Property and equipment, net 138,229 128,554 Goodwill 611,039 592,114 Identifiable intangible assets, net 285,094 304,781 Other noncurrent assets 157,020 156,344 Total assets $ 2,549,473 $ 2,209,114 Current maturities of long-term debt $ 2,514 $ 2,788 Accounts payable 330,288 254,788 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings 411,942 307,380 Other current liabilities 299,261 271,598 Total current liabilities 1,044,005 836,554 Long-term debt, net 378,192 385,242 Other long-term liabilities 176,144 181,652 Total liabilities 1,598,341 1,403,448 Total stockholders' equity 951,132 805,666 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,549,473 $ 2,209,114

Selected Cash Flow Data (Unaudited) (In Thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities $ 61,232 $ 42,585 $ 169,524 $ 152,654 Investing activities $ (23,494 ) $ (98,631 ) $ (82,759 ) $ (119,605 ) Financing activities $ (35,728 ) $ 70,108 $ (74,402 ) $ (20,224 ) Free cash flow: Cash from operating activities $ 61,232 $ 42,585 $ 169,524 $ 152,654 Purchases of property and equipment (14,578 ) (5,102 ) (34,793 ) (15,864 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 592 272 2,151 1,802 Free cash flow $ 47,246 $ 37,755 $ 136,882 $ 138,592

Note: Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less customary capital expenditures, plus the proceeds from asset sales. Other companies may define free cash flow differently. Free cash flow is presented because it is a financial measure that is frequently requested by third parties. However, free cash flow is not considered under generally accepted accounting principles as a primary measure of an entity's financial results, and accordingly, free cash flow should not be considered an alternative to operating income, net income, or cash flows as determined under generally accepted accounting principles and as reported by the Company.

