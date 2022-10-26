MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Summary $ in millions except per share amounts Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30,

2022 Sep 24,

2021 %

Change Sep 30,

2022 Sep 24,

2021 %

Change Net Sales $ 545.6 $ 486.7 12 % $ 1,588.5 $ 1,448.0 10 % Operating Earnings 143.1 124.6 15 % 420.2 386.7 9 % Net Earnings 116.2 103.8 12 % 334.5 319.6 5 % Diluted Net Earnings per Common Share $ 0.67 $ 0.59 14 % $ 1.93 $ 1.83 5 % Adjusted (non-GAAP): (1) Net Earnings, adjusted $ 114.8 $ 100.3 14 % $ 331.3 $ 309.9 7 % Diluted Net Earnings per Common Share, adjusted $ 0.66 $ 0.57 16 % $ 1.91 $ 1.78 7 %

(1) Excludes impacts of excess tax benefits from stock option exercises and certain non-recurring tax provision adjustments. See Financial Results Adjusted for Comparability below for a reconciliation of adjusted non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP.

Changes in currency translation rates reduced sales and net earnings by approximately $20 million and $9 million, respectively, for the quarter.

Sales for the quarter increased 12 percent, including 16 percentage points of organic sales growth and 1 percentage point of sales growth from acquired operations, partially offset by 5 percentage points of currency translation headwinds.

The gross profit margin rate decreased approximately 3 percentage points for the quarter as strong realized pricing was unable to offset higher product costs and unfavorable currency translation.

Total operating expenses decreased 5 percent for the quarter due to currency translation and lower sales and earnings-based expenses.

Expense leverage largely offset the effects of lower gross profit margin rates on operating earnings.

"Graco delivered record third quarter sales and earnings despite rising costs and foreign currency headwinds," said Mark Sheahan, Graco's President and CEO. "Business tempo remained solid with strong growth in both revenue and operating earnings in all reportable segments and regions on an organic, constant currency basis. Incoming orders outpaced product shipments in the quarter giving us substantial backlog as we enter the fourth quarter."

Consolidated Results

Changes in currency translation rates reduced sales and net earnings by approximately $20 million and $9 million, respectively, for the quarter and $43 million and $20 million, respectively, for the year to date.

Net sales for the quarter increased 12 percent from the comparable period last year (17 percent at consistent translation rates). Sales increased 19 percent in the Americas, 10 percent in Asia Pacific (18 percent at consistent translation rates) and decreased 3 percent in EMEA (up 10 percent at consistent translation rates). Year-to-date sales increased 10 percent from the comparable period last year (13 percent at consistent translation rates). Sales increased 14 percent in the Americas, 14 percent in Asia Pacific (19 percent at consistent translation rates) and decreased 4 percent in EMEA (up 6 percent at consistent translation rates). Sales from acquired operations contributed approximately $3 million (1 percentage point) to the third quarter and $8 million (1 percentage point) year to date.

Gross profit margin rates for the quarter and year to date decreased 3 percentage points from the comparable periods last year. Realized pricing was unable to offset higher product costs and the adverse impacts of changes in currency translation rates.

Total operating expenses for the quarter decreased $6 million (5 percent) compared to the third quarter last year. Reductions of $5 million from the impact of currency translation and $3 million from lower sales and earnings-based expenses were partially offset by volume and rate related increases. Year-to-date operating expenses decreased $8 million compared to the same period last year. Reductions of $10 million from the impact of currency translation and $10 million from lower sales and earnings-based expenses were partially offset by $3 million of allowances for credit losses on customer receivables in Russia and volume and rate related increases.

The effective income tax rate was 18 percent for the quarter and 19 percent for the year to date, up approximately 3 percentage points respectively, from the comparable periods last year. The increases were primarily due to decreases in excess tax benefits from stock option exercises and the unfavorable effects of foreign earnings taxed at higher rates than the U.S.

Segment Results

Management assesses performance of segments by reference to operating earnings excluding unallocated corporate expenses. For a reconciliation of segment operating earnings to consolidated operating earnings, refer to the segment information table included in the financial statement section of this release. Certain measurements of segment operations are summarized below:

Three Months Nine Months Industrial Process Contractor Industrial Process Contractor Net Sales (in millions) $ 156.1 $ 125.4 $ 264.1 $ 459.2 $ 364.9 $ 764.4 Percentage change from last year Sales 1 % 30 % 12 % 7 % 28 % 4 % Operating earnings 6 % 42 % 11 % 17 % 37 % (5 )% Operating earnings as a percentage of sales 2022 35 % 24 % 25 % 35 % 24 % 25 % 2021 33 % 22 % 25 % 32 % 23 % 28 %

Components of net sales change by geographic region for the Industrial segment were as follows:

Three Months Nine Months Volume

and Price Acquisitions Currency Total Volume

and Price Acquisitions Currency Total Americas 11% 0% 0% 11% 16% 0% (1)% 15% EMEA 3% 0% (14)% (11)% 9% 0% (11)% (2)% Asia Pacific 11% 0% (8)% 3% 12% 0% (5)% 7% Consolidated 8% 0% (7)% 1% 12% 0% (5)% 7%

For both the quarter and year to date, strong Industrial segment sales growth in the Americas and Asia Pacific was partially offset by weakness in EMEA due to unfavorable macroeconomic conditions. The operating margin rate increased for both the quarter and year to date as strong realized pricing and expense leverage more than offset higher product costs and the adverse impacts of currency translation.

Components of net sales change by geographic region for the Process segment were as follows:

Three Months Nine Months Volume

and Price Acquisitions Currency Total Volume

and Price Acquisitions Currency Total Americas 27% 4% 0% 31% 24% 3% 0% 27% EMEA 30% 1% (11)% 20% 22% 1% (7)% 16% Asia Pacific 40% 1% (7)% 34% 44% 1% (5)% 40% Consolidated 30% 4% (4)% 30% 28% 2% (2)% 28%

The Process segment had double-digit sales growth in all product applications and regions for the quarter and year to date. The operating margin rate for this segment increased 2 percentage points for the quarter and 1 percentage point for the year to date as increased volume and expense leverage offset higher product costs, unfavorable product and channel mix and the adverse impacts of currency translation.

Components of net sales change by geographic region for the Contractor segment were as follows:

Three Months Nine Months Volume

and Price Acquisitions Currency Total Volume

and Price Acquisitions Currency Total Americas 18% 0% (1)% 17% 9% 0% 0% 9% EMEA 12% 0% (13)% (1)% (4)% 1% (9)% (12)% Asia Pacific 7% 0% (8)% (1)% 6% 0% (5)% 1% Consolidated 16% 0% (4)% 12% 6% 1% (3)% 4%

Contractor segment sales increased 12 percent for the quarter compared to last year due to improved product availability. Sales increased 4 percent for the year to date primarily due to continued strength in North American construction markets. Price realization, favorable product and channel mix and expense leverage offset higher product costs for the quarter, which resulted in a consistent operating margin rate compared to last year. For the year to date, the operating margin rate decreased 3 percentage points primarily due to higher product costs and the adverse impacts of currency translation.

Outlook

"While macroeconomic conditions are uncertain, we are positioned to have a record year in 2022," said Sheahan. "We remain committed to our strategies of launching new products, entering new markets, expanding our global channel and pursuing strategic acquisitions. We are raising our full-year outlook to low double-digit organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis."

Financial Results Adjusted for Comparability

Excluding the impacts of excess tax benefits related to stock option exercises and certain non-recurring tax provision adjustments presents a more consistent basis for comparison of financial results. A calculation of the non-GAAP measurements of adjusted income taxes, effective income tax rates, net earnings and diluted earnings per share follows (in millions except per share amounts):

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30,

2022 Sep 24,

2021 Sep 30,

2022 Sep 24,

2021 Earnings before income taxes $ 142.4 $ 121.8 $ 411.8 $ 379.2 Income taxes, as reported $ 26.2 $ 17.9 $ 77.3 $ 59.6 Excess tax benefit from option exercises 1.4 2.6 3.2 8.8 Other non-recurring tax benefit — 0.9 — 0.9 Income taxes, adjusted $ 27.6 $ 21.4 $ 80.5 $ 69.3 Effective income tax rate As reported 18.4 % 14.7 % 18.8 % 15.7 % Adjusted 19.4 % 17.6 % 19.6 % 18.3 % Net Earnings, as reported $ 116.2 $ 103.8 $ 334.5 $ 319.6 Excess tax benefit from option exercises (1.4 ) (2.6 ) (3.2 ) (8.8 ) Other non-recurring tax benefit — (0.9 ) — (0.9 ) Net Earnings, adjusted $ 114.8 $ 100.3 $ 331.3 $ 309.9 Weighted Average Diluted Shares 172.8 174.8 173.4 174.4 Diluted Earnings per Share As reported $ 0.67 $ 0.59 $ 1.93 $ 1.83 Adjusted $ 0.66 $ 0.57 $ 1.91 $ 1.78

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Company desires to take advantage of the "safe harbor" provisions regarding forward-looking statements of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is filing this Cautionary Statement in order to do so. From time to time various forms filed by our Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks, and other disclosures, including our overview report, press releases, earnings releases, analyst briefings, conference calls and other written documents or oral statements released by our Company, may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally use words such as "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "believe," "project," "should," "estimate," "will," and similar expressions, and reflect our Company's expectations concerning the future. All forecasts and projections are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon currently available information, but various risks and uncertainties may cause our Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements in light of new information or future events.

Future results could differ materially from those expressed due to the impact of changes in various factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business; Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the sanctions and actions taken against Russia and Belarus in response to the invasion; economic conditions in the United States and other major world economies; our Company's growth strategies, which include making acquisitions, investing in new products, expanding geographically and targeting new industries; changes in currency translation rates; the ability to meet our customers' needs and changes in product demand; supply interruptions or delays; security breaches; new entrants who copy our products or infringe on our intellectual property; risks incident to conducting business internationally; catastrophic events; changes in laws and regulations; compliance with anti-corruption and trade laws; changes in tax rates or the adoption of new tax legislation; the possibility of asset impairments if acquired businesses do not meet performance expectations; political instability; results of and costs associated with litigation, administrative proceedings and regulatory reviews incident to our business; our ability to attract, develop and retain qualified personnel; the possibility of decline in purchases from a few large customers of the Contractor segment; variations in activity in the construction, automotive, mining and oil and natural gas industries; and the impact of declines in interest rates, asset values and investment returns on pension costs and required pension contributions. Please refer to Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2021 (and most recent Form 10-Q) for a more comprehensive discussion of these and other risk factors. These reports are available on the Company's website at www.graco.com and the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors in evaluating forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Investors should realize that factors other than those identified above and in Item 1A might prove important to the Company's future results. It is not possible for management to identify each and every factor that may have an impact on the Company's operations in the future as new factors can develop from time to time.

Conference Call

Graco management will hold a conference call, including slides via webcast, with analysts and institutional investors on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. ET, 10 a.m. CT, to discuss Graco's third quarter results.

A real-time listen-only webcast of the conference call will be broadcast by Nasdaq. Individuals can access the call and view the slides on the Company's website at www.graco.com. Listeners should go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the live conference call to install any necessary audio software.

GRACO INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) (In thousands except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30,

2022 Sep 24,

2021 Sep 30,

2022 Sep 24,

2021 Net Sales $ 545,644 $ 486,696 $ 1,588,476 $ 1,447,989 Cost of products sold 284,556 238,462 803,853 688,597 Gross Profit 261,088 248,234 784,623 759,392 Product development 19,704 19,762 58,749 60,739 Selling, marketing and distribution 61,386 66,078 186,457 197,432 General and administrative 36,849 37,795 119,225 114,493 Operating Earnings 143,149 124,599 420,192 386,728 Interest expense 1,542 2,500 8,555 7,456 Other expense (income), net (866 ) 344 (106 ) 31 Earnings Before Income Taxes 142,473 121,755 411,743 379,241 Income taxes 26,241 17,926 77,290 59,607 Net Earnings $ 116,232 $ 103,829 $ 334,453 $ 319,634 Net Earnings per Common Share Basic $ 0.69 $ 0.61 $ 1.97 $ 1.89 Diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.59 $ 1.93 $ 1.83 Weighted Average Number of Shares Basic 169,166 169,834 169,368 169,459 Diluted 172,789 174,774 173,388 174,398

SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30,

2022 Sep 24,

2021 Sep 30,

2022 Sep 24,

2021 Net Sales Industrial $ 156,182 $ 154,560 $ 459,176 $ 428,872 Process 125,376 96,185 364,883 284,790 Contractor 264,086 235,951 764,417 734,327 Total $ 545,644 $ 486,696 $ 1,588,476 $ 1,447,989 Operating Earnings Industrial $ 53,964 $ 50,812 $ 161,795 $ 138,879 Process 30,638 21,514 89,183 64,923 Contractor 65,123 58,659 192,314 203,366 Unallocated corporate (expense) (6,576 ) (6,386 ) (23,100 ) (20,440 ) Total $ 143,149 $ 124,599 $ 420,192 $ 386,728

