MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Summary
$ in millions except per share amounts
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep 30,
Sep 24,
%
Sep 30,
Sep 24,
%
Net Sales
$
545.6
$
486.7
12
%
$
1,588.5
$
1,448.0
10
%
Operating Earnings
143.1
124.6
15
%
420.2
386.7
9
%
Net Earnings
116.2
103.8
12
%
334.5
319.6
5
%
Diluted Net Earnings per Common Share
$
0.67
$
0.59
14
%
$
1.93
$
1.83
5
%
Adjusted (non-GAAP): (1)
Net Earnings, adjusted
$
114.8
$
100.3
14
%
$
331.3
$
309.9
7
%
Diluted Net Earnings per Common Share, adjusted
$
0.66
$
0.57
16
%
$
1.91
$
1.78
7
|%
(1)
Excludes impacts of excess tax benefits from stock option exercises and certain non-recurring tax provision adjustments. See Financial Results Adjusted for Comparability below for a reconciliation of adjusted non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP.
- Changes in currency translation rates reduced sales and net earnings by approximately $20 million and $9 million, respectively, for the quarter.
- Sales for the quarter increased 12 percent, including 16 percentage points of organic sales growth and 1 percentage point of sales growth from acquired operations, partially offset by 5 percentage points of currency translation headwinds.
- The gross profit margin rate decreased approximately 3 percentage points for the quarter as strong realized pricing was unable to offset higher product costs and unfavorable currency translation.
- Total operating expenses decreased 5 percent for the quarter due to currency translation and lower sales and earnings-based expenses.
- Expense leverage largely offset the effects of lower gross profit margin rates on operating earnings.
"Graco delivered record third quarter sales and earnings despite rising costs and foreign currency headwinds," said Mark Sheahan, Graco's President and CEO. "Business tempo remained solid with strong growth in both revenue and operating earnings in all reportable segments and regions on an organic, constant currency basis. Incoming orders outpaced product shipments in the quarter giving us substantial backlog as we enter the fourth quarter."
Consolidated Results
Changes in currency translation rates reduced sales and net earnings by approximately $20 million and $9 million, respectively, for the quarter and $43 million and $20 million, respectively, for the year to date.
Net sales for the quarter increased 12 percent from the comparable period last year (17 percent at consistent translation rates). Sales increased 19 percent in the Americas, 10 percent in Asia Pacific (18 percent at consistent translation rates) and decreased 3 percent in EMEA (up 10 percent at consistent translation rates). Year-to-date sales increased 10 percent from the comparable period last year (13 percent at consistent translation rates). Sales increased 14 percent in the Americas, 14 percent in Asia Pacific (19 percent at consistent translation rates) and decreased 4 percent in EMEA (up 6 percent at consistent translation rates). Sales from acquired operations contributed approximately $3 million (1 percentage point) to the third quarter and $8 million (1 percentage point) year to date.
Gross profit margin rates for the quarter and year to date decreased 3 percentage points from the comparable periods last year. Realized pricing was unable to offset higher product costs and the adverse impacts of changes in currency translation rates.
Total operating expenses for the quarter decreased $6 million (5 percent) compared to the third quarter last year. Reductions of $5 million from the impact of currency translation and $3 million from lower sales and earnings-based expenses were partially offset by volume and rate related increases. Year-to-date operating expenses decreased $8 million compared to the same period last year. Reductions of $10 million from the impact of currency translation and $10 million from lower sales and earnings-based expenses were partially offset by $3 million of allowances for credit losses on customer receivables in Russia and volume and rate related increases.
The effective income tax rate was 18 percent for the quarter and 19 percent for the year to date, up approximately 3 percentage points respectively, from the comparable periods last year. The increases were primarily due to decreases in excess tax benefits from stock option exercises and the unfavorable effects of foreign earnings taxed at higher rates than the U.S.
Segment Results
Management assesses performance of segments by reference to operating earnings excluding unallocated corporate expenses. For a reconciliation of segment operating earnings to consolidated operating earnings, refer to the segment information table included in the financial statement section of this release. Certain measurements of segment operations are summarized below:
Three Months
Nine Months
Industrial
Process
Contractor
Industrial
Process
Contractor
Net Sales (in millions)
$
156.1
$
125.4
$
264.1
$
459.2
$
364.9
$
764.4
Percentage change from last year
Sales
1
%
30
%
12
%
7
%
28
%
4
%
Operating earnings
6
%
42
%
11
%
17
%
37
%
(5
)%
Operating earnings as a percentage of sales
2022
35
%
24
%
25
%
35
%
24
%
25
%
2021
33
%
22
%
25
%
32
%
23
%
28
%
Components of net sales change by geographic region for the Industrial segment were as follows:
Three Months
Nine Months
Volume
Acquisitions
Currency
Total
Volume
Acquisitions
Currency
Total
Americas
11%
0%
0%
11%
16%
0%
(1)%
15%
EMEA
3%
0%
(14)%
(11)%
9%
0%
(11)%
(2)%
Asia Pacific
11%
0%
(8)%
3%
12%
0%
(5)%
7%
Consolidated
8%
0%
(7)%
1%
12%
0%
(5)%
7%
For both the quarter and year to date, strong Industrial segment sales growth in the Americas and Asia Pacific was partially offset by weakness in EMEA due to unfavorable macroeconomic conditions. The operating margin rate increased for both the quarter and year to date as strong realized pricing and expense leverage more than offset higher product costs and the adverse impacts of currency translation.
Components of net sales change by geographic region for the Process segment were as follows:
Three Months
Nine Months
Volume
Acquisitions
Currency
Total
Volume
Acquisitions
Currency
Total
Americas
27%
4%
0%
31%
24%
3%
0%
27%
EMEA
30%
1%
(11)%
20%
22%
1%
(7)%
16%
Asia Pacific
40%
1%
(7)%
34%
44%
1%
(5)%
40%
Consolidated
30%
4%
(4)%
30%
28%
2%
(2)%
28%
The Process segment had double-digit sales growth in all product applications and regions for the quarter and year to date. The operating margin rate for this segment increased 2 percentage points for the quarter and 1 percentage point for the year to date as increased volume and expense leverage offset higher product costs, unfavorable product and channel mix and the adverse impacts of currency translation.
Components of net sales change by geographic region for the Contractor segment were as follows:
Three Months
Nine Months
Volume
Acquisitions
Currency
Total
Volume
Acquisitions
Currency
Total
Americas
18%
0%
(1)%
17%
9%
0%
0%
9%
EMEA
12%
0%
(13)%
(1)%
(4)%
1%
(9)%
(12)%
Asia Pacific
7%
0%
(8)%
(1)%
6%
0%
(5)%
1%
Consolidated
16%
0%
(4)%
12%
6%
1%
(3)%
4%
Contractor segment sales increased 12 percent for the quarter compared to last year due to improved product availability. Sales increased 4 percent for the year to date primarily due to continued strength in North American construction markets. Price realization, favorable product and channel mix and expense leverage offset higher product costs for the quarter, which resulted in a consistent operating margin rate compared to last year. For the year to date, the operating margin rate decreased 3 percentage points primarily due to higher product costs and the adverse impacts of currency translation.
Outlook
"While macroeconomic conditions are uncertain, we are positioned to have a record year in 2022," said Sheahan. "We remain committed to our strategies of launching new products, entering new markets, expanding our global channel and pursuing strategic acquisitions. We are raising our full-year outlook to low double-digit organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis."
Financial Results Adjusted for Comparability
Excluding the impacts of excess tax benefits related to stock option exercises and certain non-recurring tax provision adjustments presents a more consistent basis for comparison of financial results. A calculation of the non-GAAP measurements of adjusted income taxes, effective income tax rates, net earnings and diluted earnings per share follows (in millions except per share amounts):
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep 30,
Sep 24,
Sep 30,
Sep 24,
Earnings before income taxes
$
142.4
$
121.8
$
411.8
$
379.2
Income taxes, as reported
$
26.2
$
17.9
$
77.3
$
59.6
Excess tax benefit from option exercises
1.4
2.6
3.2
8.8
Other non-recurring tax benefit
—
0.9
—
0.9
Income taxes, adjusted
$
27.6
$
21.4
$
80.5
$
69.3
Effective income tax rate
As reported
18.4
%
14.7
%
18.8
%
15.7
%
Adjusted
19.4
%
17.6
%
19.6
%
18.3
%
Net Earnings, as reported
$
116.2
$
103.8
$
334.5
$
319.6
Excess tax benefit from option exercises
(1.4
)
(2.6
)
(3.2
)
(8.8
)
Other non-recurring tax benefit
—
(0.9
)
—
(0.9
)
Net Earnings, adjusted
$
114.8
$
100.3
$
331.3
$
309.9
Weighted Average Diluted Shares
172.8
174.8
173.4
174.4
Diluted Earnings per Share
As reported
$
0.67
$
0.59
$
1.93
$
1.83
Adjusted
$
0.66
$
0.57
$
1.91
$
1.78
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The Company desires to take advantage of the "safe harbor" provisions regarding forward-looking statements of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is filing this Cautionary Statement in order to do so. From time to time various forms filed by our Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks, and other disclosures, including our overview report, press releases, earnings releases, analyst briefings, conference calls and other written documents or oral statements released by our Company, may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally use words such as "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "believe," "project," "should," "estimate," "will," and similar expressions, and reflect our Company's expectations concerning the future. All forecasts and projections are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon currently available information, but various risks and uncertainties may cause our Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements in light of new information or future events.
Future results could differ materially from those expressed due to the impact of changes in various factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business; Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the sanctions and actions taken against Russia and Belarus in response to the invasion; economic conditions in the United States and other major world economies; our Company's growth strategies, which include making acquisitions, investing in new products, expanding geographically and targeting new industries; changes in currency translation rates; the ability to meet our customers' needs and changes in product demand; supply interruptions or delays; security breaches; new entrants who copy our products or infringe on our intellectual property; risks incident to conducting business internationally; catastrophic events; changes in laws and regulations; compliance with anti-corruption and trade laws; changes in tax rates or the adoption of new tax legislation; the possibility of asset impairments if acquired businesses do not meet performance expectations; political instability; results of and costs associated with litigation, administrative proceedings and regulatory reviews incident to our business; our ability to attract, develop and retain qualified personnel; the possibility of decline in purchases from a few large customers of the Contractor segment; variations in activity in the construction, automotive, mining and oil and natural gas industries; and the impact of declines in interest rates, asset values and investment returns on pension costs and required pension contributions. Please refer to Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2021 (and most recent Form 10-Q) for a more comprehensive discussion of these and other risk factors. These reports are available on the Company's website at www.graco.com and the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors in evaluating forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
Investors should realize that factors other than those identified above and in Item 1A might prove important to the Company's future results. It is not possible for management to identify each and every factor that may have an impact on the Company's operations in the future as new factors can develop from time to time.
Conference Call
Graco management will hold a conference call, including slides via webcast, with analysts and institutional investors on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. ET, 10 a.m. CT, to discuss Graco's third quarter results.
A real-time listen-only webcast of the conference call will be broadcast by Nasdaq. Individuals can access the call and view the slides on the Company's website at www.graco.com. Listeners should go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the live conference call to install any necessary audio software.
About Graco
Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.
GRACO INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited)
(In thousands except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep 30,
Sep 24,
Sep 30,
Sep 24,
Net Sales
$
545,644
$
486,696
$
1,588,476
$
1,447,989
Cost of products sold
284,556
238,462
803,853
688,597
Gross Profit
261,088
248,234
784,623
759,392
Product development
19,704
19,762
58,749
60,739
Selling, marketing and distribution
61,386
66,078
186,457
197,432
General and administrative
36,849
37,795
119,225
114,493
Operating Earnings
143,149
124,599
420,192
386,728
Interest expense
1,542
2,500
8,555
7,456
Other expense (income), net
(866
)
344
(106
)
31
Earnings Before Income Taxes
142,473
121,755
411,743
379,241
Income taxes
26,241
17,926
77,290
59,607
Net Earnings
$
116,232
$
103,829
$
334,453
$
319,634
Net Earnings per Common Share
Basic
$
0.69
$
0.61
$
1.97
$
1.89
Diluted
$
0.67
$
0.59
$
1.93
$
1.83
Weighted Average Number of Shares
Basic
169,166
169,834
169,368
169,459
Diluted
172,789
174,774
173,388
174,398
SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep 30,
Sep 24,
Sep 30,
Sep 24,
Net Sales
Industrial
$
156,182
$
154,560
$
459,176
$
428,872
Process
125,376
96,185
364,883
284,790
Contractor
264,086
235,951
764,417
734,327
Total
$
545,644
$
486,696
$
1,588,476
$
1,447,989
Operating Earnings
Industrial
$
53,964
$
50,812
$
161,795
$
138,879
Process
30,638
21,514
89,183
64,923
Contractor
65,123
58,659
192,314
203,366
Unallocated corporate (expense)
(6,576
)
(6,386
)
(23,100
)
(20,440
)
Total
$
143,149
$
124,599
$
420,192
$
386,728
