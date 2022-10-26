HAMILTON, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest" or the "Group") today reported its third quarter 2022 results.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net Operating Loss of $205 million, and Net Loss of $319 Million driven by an active catastrophe quarter and volatile market conditions. YTD 2022 Net Operating Income of $587 million, Net Income of $101 million, and Underwriting income of $109 million

$3.7 billion in gross written premium ("GWP") with year over year growth of 6.3% in constant dollars for the Group, 13.1% in constant dollars for Insurance, and 3.4% in constant dollars for Reinsurance

Combined ratios of 112.0% for the Group, 115.0% for Reinsurance and 103.5% for Insurance elevated due to catastrophe losses in the quarter as previously announced

Strong attritional combined ratios of 87.6% for the Group, 86.8% for Reinsurance and 89.8% for Insurance, which is a new record for that segment

Pre-tax underwriting loss of $367 million including $730 million of pre-tax catastrophe losses net of estimated recoveries and reinstatement premiums as previously announced. The losses were primarily from Hurricane Ian and other events including European Hailstorms, Hurricane Fiona and Typhoon Nanmadol

Net investment income of $151 million, driven by stronger fixed income returns as new money yields continue to improve partially offset by volatile equity markets and the lag in private equity reporting

Everest Re Group President & CEO Juan C. Andrade commented on the Company's results:

" The third quarter's heightened risk environment, including global catastrophe events and continued global economic uncertainty further underscored the strength of Everest's business and commitment to support our customers with solutions vital to navigating this turbulent period in history. Everest's diversification strategy and underwriting discipline were key to mitigating our exposure to one of the industry's largest hurricane losses in U.S. history. With our well-defined strategy, we're poised to take advantage of the hardening market, focused on segments with the best risk adjusted returns.

Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, both underwriting businesses delivered sub-90 attritional combined ratios and we continue to make an underwriting, operating, and net income profit on a year-to-date basis. We continued to grow and diversify across geographies, businesses and product lines with top talent leading our platform. We are focused on executing our strategic plan as we continue to build the company for the long-term."

Summary of Third Quarter 2022 Net Income and Other Items

Net loss of $319 million, equal to $(8.22) per diluted share versus third quarter 2021 net loss of $73 million, equal to $(1.88) per diluted share

Net operating loss of $205 million, equal to $(5.28) per diluted share versus third quarter 2021 net operating loss of $53 million, equal to $(1.34) per diluted share

GAAP combined ratio of 112.0% including 27.4 points of catastrophe losses versus the third quarter 2021 figures of 112.2% including 26.2 points of catastrophe losses

Strong operating cashflow for the quarter of $1.1 billion which is flat versus the third quarter 2021

The following table summarizes the Company's net income and related financial metrics.

Net income and operating income Q3 Year to Date Q3 Year to Date All values in USD millions except for per share amounts and percentages 2022 2022 2021 2021 Everest Re Group Net income (loss) (319) 101 (73) 948 Net operating income (loss) (205) 587 (53) 795 Net income (loss) per diluted common share (8.22) 2.57 (1.88) 23.72 Net operating income (loss) per diluted common share (5.28) 14.91 (1.34) 19.87 Net income (loss) annualized return on average equity -12.9% 1.4% -3.0% 13.6% Net operating income (loss) annualized return on average equity -8.3% 8.0% -2.2% 11.4%

Shareholders' Equity and Book Value per Share Q3 Year to Date Q3 Year to Date All values in USD millions except for per share amounts and percentages 2022 2022 2021 2021 Beginning shareholders' equity 8,853 10,139 10,417 9,726 Net income (loss) (319) 101 (73) 948 Change- unrealized gains (losses) - Fixed inc. investments (671) (2,199) (101) (308) Dividends to shareholders (65) (191) (61) (186) Purchase of treasury shares (58) (60) (160) (200) Other (91) (141) (43) (2) Ending shareholders' equity 7,649 7,649 9,979 9,979 Common shares outstanding 39.2 39.4 Book value per common share outstanding 195.27 253.40 Less: Unrealized on fixed inc. investments ("URAD") (50.02) 10.57 Book value excl. URAD per common share outstanding 245.29 242.83 Change in BVPS adjusted for dividends -22.5% Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") - Annualized -1.0% Common share dividends paid - last 12 months 6.40 6.20

The following information summarizes the Company's underwriting results, on a consolidated basis and by segment - Reinsurance and Insurance, with selected commentary on results by segment.

Underwriting information - Everest Re Group Q3 Year to Date Q3 Year to Date All values in USD millions except for percentages 2022 2022 2021 2021 Gross written premium 3,680 10,313 3,498 9,619 Net written premium 3,323 9,156 3,026 8,389 Loss ratio 85.5% 71.7% 85.6% 73.3% Commission and brokerage ratio 20.9% 21.4% 21.2% 21.2% Other underwriting expenses 5.5% 5.7% 5.3% 5.6% Combined ratio 112.0% 98.8% 112.2% 100.1% Attritional combined ratio 87.6% 87.4% 87.9% 87.6% Pre-tax net catastrophe losses 730 930 635 940 Pre-tax net covid losses - - - - Pre-tax net Russian / Ukraine War losses - 45 - - Pre-tax net prior year reserve development - (2) (2) (6)

Reinsurance Segment - Quarterly Highlights

Gross written premiums of $2.6 billion for the quarter versus $2.5 billion a year ago. The quarter includes $110 million of reinstatement premiums (vs $60 million a year ago). Growth was driven by casualty lines and continued international expansion offset by targeted reductions in property and headwinds from the strong dollar

Pre-tax catastrophe losses of $620 million net of estimated recoveries and reinstatement premiums, primarily driven by Hurricane Ian (compared with $555 million a year ago)

Improved risk-adjusted profitability of the portfolio driven by targeted underwriting actions, resulting in a 110-basis point improvement in the attritional loss ratio for the quarter vs. the prior year (59.1% vs. 60.2%) and an attritional combined ratio of 86.8% (vs 87.1% a year ago)

Continued expense discipline resulting in an operating expense ratio for the quarter of 2.4%, in line with a year ago

Underwriting information - Reinsurance segment Q3 Year to Date Q3 Year to Date All values in USD millions except for percentages 2022 2022 2021 2021 Gross written premium 2,551 6,938 2,488 6,696 Net written premium 2,460 6,664 2,293 6,266 Loss ratio 88.7% 72.8% 89.4% 74.1% Commission and brokerage ratio 23.9% 24.5% 23.8% 23.8% Other underwriting expenses 2.4% 2.4% 2.3% 2.5% Combined ratio 115.0% 99.8% 115.5% 100.5% Attritional combined ratio 86.8% 86.3% 87.1% 86.3% Pre-tax net catastrophe losses 620 810 555 803 Pre-tax net covid losses - - - - Pre-tax net Russian / Ukraine War losses - 45 - - Pre-tax net prior year reserve development - (2) (2) (5)

Insurance Segment - Quarterly Highlights

Gross written premiums of $1.1 billion, a 13.1% increase year over year in constant currency (11.9% increase when adjusting for FX), driven by balanced and strong diversified growth across most lines of business and geographies.

The attritional combined ratio of 89.8%, a 50-basis point improvement compared to 90.3% in 3Q 2021, is the best in the segment's history

Rate and exposure increases continue to exceed loss trend.

Underwriting information - Insurance segment Q3 Year to Date Q3 Year to Date All values in USD millions except for percentages 2022 2022 2021 2021 Gross written premium 1,129 3,376 1,009 2,924 Net written premium 862 2,492 733 2,123 Loss ratio 76.8% 68.4% 74.7% 70.8% Commission and brokerage ratio 12.7% 12.7% 13.7% 13.4% Other underwriting expenses 14.0% 14.8% 14.1% 14.5% Combined ratio 103.5% 95.9% 102.5% 98.7% Attritional combined ratio 89.8% 90.3% 90.3% 91.5% Pre-tax net catastrophe losses 110 120 80 138 Pre-tax net covid losses - - - - Pre-tax net Russian / Ukraine War losses - - - - Pre-tax net prior year reserve development - 1 - (1)

Investments and Shareholders' Equity at September 30, 2022

Total invested assets and cash of $28.5 billion versus the year end 2021 value of $29.7 billion

$58 million of share repurchases in 3Q 2022 at an average price of $251.98 per share

Repurchased $6.2 million par amount of Long-Term Subordinated Notes due 2067 for $5.1 million plus accrued interest

Shareholders' equity of $7.6 billion vs. $10.1 billion at year end 2021, largely driven by $2.2 billion of unrealized net losses on fixed maturity investments

Book value per diluted share of $195.27 vs. $258.21 at year end 2021

Book value per diluted share excluding unrealized gains (losses) on fixed maturity investments of $245.29 vs. $252.12 at year end 2021

Common share dividends declared and paid in the quarter of $1.65 per share equal to $65 million

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. Federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry, the adequacy of our reserves, our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market and investment income fluctuations, trends in insured and paid losses, catastrophes, pandemic, regulatory and legal uncertainties and other factors described in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest") is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for close to 50 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Singapore, Canada, Bermuda, and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com. All issuing companies may not do business in all jurisdictions.

A conference call discussing the results will be held at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 27, 2022. The call will be available on the Internet through the Company's web site at everestre.com/investors.

Recipients are encouraged to visit the Company's web site to view supplemental financial information on the Company's results. The supplemental information is located at www.everestre.com in the "Investors/Financials/Quarterly Results" section of the website. The supplemental financial information may also be obtained by contacting the Company directly.

The Company generally uses after-tax operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate its performance. After-tax operating income (loss) consists of net income (loss) excluding after-tax net gains (losses) on investments and after-tax net foreign exchange income (expense) as the following reconciliation displays:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Per Diluted Per Diluted Amount Share Amount Share Amount Share Amount Share Net income (loss) $ (319 ) $ (8.22 ) $ (73 ) $ (1.88 ) $ 101 $ 2.57 $ 948 $ 23.72 After-tax net gains (losses) on investments $ (102 ) $ (2.63 ) $ (3 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (415 ) $ (10.53 ) $ 111 $ 2.78 After-tax net foreign exchange income (expense) $ (12 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (18 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (71 ) $ (1.80 ) $ 43 $ 1.06 After-tax operating income (loss) $ (205 ) $ (5.28 ) $ (53 ) $ (1.34 ) $ 587 $ 14.91 $ 795 $ 19.87 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Although net gains (losses) on investments and net foreign exchange income (expense) are an integral part of the Company's insurance operations, the determination of net gains (losses) on investments and foreign exchange income (expense) is independent of the insurance underwriting process. The Company believes that the level of net gains (losses) on investments and net foreign exchange income (expense) for any particular period is not indicative of the performance of the underlying business in that particular period. Providing only a GAAP presentation of net income (loss) makes it more difficult for users of the financial information to evaluate the Company's success or failure in its basic business and may lead to incorrect or misleading assumptions and conclusions. The Company understands that the equity analysts who follow the Company focus on after-tax operating income (loss) in their analyses for the reasons discussed above. The Company provides after-tax operating income (loss) to investors so that they have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company's performance.

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) REVENUES: Premiums earned $ 3,067 $ 2,656 $ 8,775 $ 7,603 Net investment income 151 293 620 960 Net gains (losses) on investments: Credit allowances on fixed maturity securities (5 ) (7 ) (18 ) (30 ) Gains (losses) from fair value adjustments (136 ) (5 ) (462 ) 128 Net realized gains (losses) from dispositions 12 8 (39 ) 41 Total net gains (losses) on investments (129 ) (4 ) (519 ) 139 Other income (expense) (16 ) (20 ) (71 ) 44 Total revenues 3,073 2,925 8,805 8,746 CLAIMS AND EXPENSES: Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses 2,623 2,274 6,289 5,572 Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees 641 564 1,877 1,611 Other underwriting expenses 169 141 500 424 Corporate expenses 16 18 45 46 Interest, fees and bond issue cost amortization expense 25 16 74 47 Total claims and expenses 3,474 3,013 8,785 7,700 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES (401 ) (88 ) 20 1,046 Income tax expense (benefit) (82 ) (14 ) (81 ) 97 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (319 ) $ (73 ) $ 101 $ 948 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized appreciation (depreciation) ("URA(D)") on securities arising during the period (712 ) (100 ) (2,260 ) (304 ) Reclassification adjustment for realized losses (gains) included in net income (loss) 41 (1 ) 61 (3 ) Total URA(D) on securities arising during the period (671 ) (101 ) (2,199 ) (308 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments (101 ) (54 ) (163 ) (29 ) Reclassification adjustment for amortization of net (gain) loss included in net income (loss) 1 2 2 6 Total benefit plan net gain (loss) for the period 1 2 2 6 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (771 ) (153 ) (2,360 ) (331 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ (1,090 ) $ (227 ) $ (2,259 ) $ 617 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ (8.22 ) $ (1.88 ) $ 2.57 $ 23.74 Diluted (8.22 ) (1.88 ) 2.57 23.72

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, December 31, (Dollars and share amounts in millions, except par value per share) 2022 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS: Fixed maturities - available for sale, at fair value $ 21,009 $ 22,308 (amortized cost: 2022, $23,204; 2021, $22,064, credit allowances: 2022, ($38); 2021, ($30)) Fixed maturities - held to maturity, at amortized cost, net of credit allowances (fair value: 2022, $817, credit allowances: 2022, ($9)) 837 - Equity securities, at fair value 1,301 1,826 Short-term investments (cost: 2022, $611; 2021, $1,178) 611 1,178 Other invested assets 3,079 2,920 Cash 1,679 1,441 Total investments and cash 28,516 29,673 Accrued investment income 200 149 Premiums receivable 3,452 3,294 Reinsurance recoverables 2,240 2,053 Funds held by reinsureds 893 869 Deferred acquisition costs 867 872 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 556 515 Income tax asset, net 544 2 Other assets 876 757 TOTAL ASSETS $ 38,144 $ 38,185 LIABILITIES: Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 21,222 19,009 Future policy benefit reserve 34 36 Unearned premium reserve 4,795 4,610 Funds held under reinsurance treaties 18 18 Other net payable to reinsurers 511 450 Losses in course of payment 110 261 Senior notes 2,347 2,346 Long term notes 218 224 Borrowings from FHLB 519 519 Accrued interest on debt and borrowings 39 17 Unsettled securities payable 134 17 Other liabilities 548 540 Total liabilities 30,495 28,046 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred shares, par value: $0.01; 50.0 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common shares, par value: $0.01; 200.0 shares authorized; (2022) 69.9 and (2021) 69.8 outstanding before treasury shares 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 2,293 2,274 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of deferred income tax expense (benefit) of ($269) at 2022 and $27 at 2021 (2,348 ) 12 Treasury shares, at cost; 30.8 (2022) and 30.5 shares (2021) (3,907 ) (3,847 ) Retained earnings 11,610 11,700 Total shareholders' equity 7,649 10,139 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 38,144 $ 38,185

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in millions) 2022 2021 (unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 101 $ 948 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Decrease (increase) in premiums receivable (405 ) (737 ) Decrease (increase) in funds held by reinsureds, net (35 ) (93 ) Decrease (increase) in reinsurance recoverables (662 ) (231 ) Decrease (increase) in income taxes (249 ) 57 Decrease (increase) in prepaid reinsurance premiums (194 ) (147 ) Increase (decrease) in reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 3,117 2,560 Increase (decrease) in future policy benefit reserve (2 ) (1 ) Increase (decrease) in unearned premiums 435 928 Increase (decrease) in other net payable to reinsurers 242 199 Increase (decrease) in losses in course of payment (150 ) 24 Change in equity adjustments in limited partnerships (126 ) (543 ) Distribution of limited partnership income 139 106 Change in other assets and liabilities, net (134 ) (230 ) Non-cash compensation expense 35 33 Amortization of bond premium (accrual of bond discount) 49 57 Net (gains) losses on investments 519 (139 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,680 2,791 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called/repaid - available for sale 2,171 2,757 Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called/repaid - held to maturity 18 - Proceeds from fixed maturities sold - available for sale 1,177 883 Proceeds from equity securities sold, at fair value 1,030 579 Distributions from other invested assets 244 217 Cost of fixed maturities acquired - available for sale (5,958 ) (5,671 ) Cost of fixed maturities acquired - held to maturity (133 ) - Cost of equity securities acquired, at fair value (960 ) (508 ) Cost of other invested assets acquired (455 ) (604 ) Net change in short-term investments 568 423 Net change in unsettled securities transactions 102 (177 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2,196 ) (2,102 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Common shares issued (redeemed) during the period for share-based compensation, net of expense (16 ) (12 ) Purchase of treasury shares (60 ) (200 ) Dividends paid to shareholders (191 ) (186 ) Cost of debt repurchase (6 ) - Cost of shares withheld on settlements of share-based compensation awards (19 ) (15 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (292 ) (413 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 46 (9 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash 238 267 Cash, beginning of period 1,441 802 Cash, end of period $ 1,679 $ 1,068 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Income taxes paid (recovered) $ 167 $ 40 Interest paid 51 33 NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS: Reclassification of specific investments from fixed maturity securities, available for sale at fair value to fixed maturity securities, held to maturity at amortized cost net of credit allowances $ 783 $ -

