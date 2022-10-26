NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) ("Paramount" or the "Company") filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 today and reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Third Quarter Highlights:
- Reported net loss attributable to common stockholders of $1.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $2.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
- Reported Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") attributable to common stockholders of $54.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $50.1 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
- Updated its full year 2022 Earnings Guidance as follows:
- Estimated net income attributable to common stockholders will be between $0.00 and $0.02 per diluted share, compared to its prior estimated range of net loss attributable to common stockholders of $0.01 per diluted share and net income of $0.03 per diluted share.
- Estimated Core FFO attributable to common stockholders will be between $0.96 and $0.98 per diluted share, compared to its prior estimate of $0.95 and $0.99 per diluted share.
- Reported a 0.4% increase in Same Store Cash Net Operating Income ("NOI") and a 6.3% increase in Same Store NOI in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to the same period in the prior year.
- Leased 288,554 square feet, of which the Company's share was 215,922 square feet that was leased at a weighted average initial rent of $82.76 per square foot. Of the 215,922 square feet that was leased, 204,178 square feet represented the Company's share of second generation space, for which mark-to-markets were negative 10.5% on a cash basis and positive 2.7% on a GAAP basis.
- Declared a third quarter cash dividend of $0.0775 per common share on September 15, 2022, which was paid on October 14, 2022.
- Repurchased 6,498,232 common shares at a weighted average price of $6.41 per share, or $41.7 million in the aggregate through October 2022, of which 3,237,392 shares were repurchased in the third quarter, at a weighted average price of $6.58 per share, or $21.3 million in the aggregate.
Financial Results
Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $1.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $2.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Funds from Operations ("FFO") attributable to common stockholders was $53.4 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $50.3 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. FFO attributable to common stockholders for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 includes the impact of certain non-core items, which are listed in the table on page 9. The aggregate of the non-core items, net of amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests, decreased FFO attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 by $0.8 million, or $0.00 per diluted share and increased FFO attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 by $0.2 million, or $0.00 per diluted share.
Core FFO attributable to common stockholders, which excludes the impact of the non-core items listed on page 9, was $54.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $50.1 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Net income attributable to common stockholders was $1.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $21.6 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 includes a $10.7 million contribution to an unconsolidated joint venture that was expensed in accordance with GAAP.
FFO attributable to common stockholders was $161.6 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $139.1 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. FFO attributable to common stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 includes a $10.7 million contribution to an unconsolidated joint venture that was expensed in accordance with GAAP. FFO attributable to common stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 also includes the impact of other non-core items, which are listed in the table on page 9. The aggregate of the non-core items, net of amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests decreased FFO attributable to common stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 by $0.9 million and $9.1 million, respectively, or $0.00 and $0.04 per diluted share, respectively.
Core FFO attributable to common stockholders, which excludes the impact of the non-core items listed on page 9, was $162.5 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $148.2 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
Portfolio Operations
Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
Same Store Cash NOI increased by $0.4 million, or 0.4%, to $96.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $96.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Same Store NOI increased by $6.0 million, or 6.3%, to $102.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $96.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company leased 288,554 square feet, of which the Company's share was 215,922 square feet that was leased at a weighted average initial rent of $82.76 per square foot. This leasing activity, offset by lease expirations in the quarter, caused leased occupancy and same store leased occupancy (properties owned by the Company in a similar manner during both reporting periods) to remain at 91.4% leased at September 30, 2022, in-line with the leased occupancy reported at June 30, 2022. Of the 215,922 square feet leased, 204,178 square feet represented the Company's share of second generation space (space that had been vacant for less than twelve months) for which mark-to-markets were negative 10.5% on a cash basis and positive 2.7% on a GAAP basis. The weighted average lease term for leases signed during the third quarter was 12.5 years and weighted average tenant improvements and leasing commissions on these leases were $11.92 per square foot per annum, or 14.4% of initial rent.
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Same Store Cash NOI increased by $9.1 million, or 3.2%, to $289.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 from $280.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Same Store NOI increased by $11.9 million, or 4.1%, to $301.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 from $289.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company leased 741,605 square feet, of which the Company's share was 556,299 square feet that was leased at a weighted average initial rent of $77.12 per square foot. This leasing activity, partially offset by lease expirations in the nine months, increased leased occupancy by 70 basis points to 91.4% at September 30, 2022 from 90.7% at December 31, 2021. Same store leased occupancy increased by 80 basis points to 91.4% at September 30, 2022 from 90.6% at December 31, 2021. Of the 556,299 square feet leased, 441,499 square feet represented the Company's share of second generation space for which mark-to-markets were negative 6.6% on a cash basis and positive 1.3% on a GAAP basis. The weighted average lease term for leases signed during the nine months was 10.0 years and weighted average tenant improvements and leasing commissions on these leases were $10.72 per square foot per annum, or 13.9% of initial rent.
Guidance
The Company is updating its Estimated Core FFO Guidance for the full year of 2022, which is reconciled below to estimated net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share in accordance with GAAP. The Company estimates that net income attributable to common stockholders will be between $0.00 and $0.02 per diluted share, compared to its prior estimated range of net loss attributable to common stockholders of $0.01 per diluted share and net income of $0.03 per diluted share. The estimated net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share is not a projection and is being provided solely to satisfy the disclosure requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Based on the Company's performance for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and its outlook for the remainder of 2022, the Company is updating its Estimated 2022 Core FFO to be between $0.96 and $0.98 per diluted share, compared to its prior estimate of $0.95 and $0.99 per diluted share.
Full Year 2022
(Amounts per diluted share)
Low
High
Estimated net income attributable to common stockholders
$
0.00
$
0.02
Pro rata share of real estate depreciation and amortization, including
0.96
0.96
Estimated Core FFO
$
0.96
$
0.98
Except as described above, these estimates reflect management's view of current and future market conditions, including assumptions with respect to rental rates, occupancy levels and the earnings impact of the events referenced in this release and otherwise to be referenced during the conference call referred to on page 6. These estimates do not include the impact on operating results from possible future property acquisitions or dispositions, or realized and unrealized gains and losses on real estate fund investments. The estimates set forth above may be subject to fluctuations as a result of several factors, including the negative impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic. There can be no assurance that the Company's actual results will not differ materially from the estimates set forth above.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words "assumes," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "guidance," "intends," "plans," "projects" and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements. These factors include, without limitation, the negative impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the U.S., regional and global economies and our tenants' financial condition and results of operations; the ability to enter into new leases or renew leases on favorable terms; dependence on tenants' financial condition; trends in the office real estate industry including telecommuting, flexible work schedules, open workplaces and teleconferencing; the uncertainties of real estate development, acquisition and disposition activity; the ability to effectively integrate acquisitions; fluctuations in interest rates and the costs and availability of financing; the ability of our joint venture partners to satisfy their obligations; the effects of local, national and international economic and market conditions and the impact of rising inflation and interest rates on such market conditions; the effects of acquisitions, dispositions and possible impairment charges on our operating results; regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake a duty to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
FFO is a supplemental measure of our performance. We present FFO in accordance with the definition adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"). Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss, calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization from real estate assets, impairment losses on certain real estate assets and gains or losses from the sale of certain real estate assets or from change in control of certain real estate assets, including our share of such adjustments of unconsolidated joint ventures. FFO is commonly used in the real estate industry to assist investors and analysts in comparing results of real estate companies because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains on sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions. In addition, we present Core FFO as an alternative measure of our operating performance, which adjusts FFO for certain other items that we believe enhance the comparability of our FFO across periods. Core FFO, when applicable, excludes the impact of certain items, including, transaction related costs, realized and unrealized gains or losses on real estate fund investments, unrealized gains or losses on interest rate swaps, severance costs and gains or losses on early extinguishment of debt, in order to reflect the Core FFO of our real estate portfolio and operations. In future periods, we may also exclude other items from Core FFO that we believe may help investors compare our results.
FFO and Core FFO are presented as supplemental financial measures and do not fully represent our operating performance. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating FFO and Core FFO or use other definitions of FFO and Core FFO and, accordingly, our presentation of these measures may not be comparable to other real estate companies. Neither FFO nor Core FFO is intended to be a measure of cash flow or liquidity. Please refer to our financial statements, prepared in accordance with GAAP, for purposes of evaluating our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows.
NOI is used to measure the operating performance of our properties. NOI consists of rental revenue (which includes property rentals, tenant reimbursements and lease termination income) and certain other property-related revenue less operating expenses (which includes property-related expenses such as cleaning, security, repairs and maintenance, utilities, property administration and real estate taxes). We also present Cash NOI which deducts from NOI, straight-line rent adjustments and the amortization of above and below-market leases, including our share of such adjustments of unconsolidated joint ventures. In addition, we present PGRE's share of NOI and Cash NOI which represents our share of NOI and Cash NOI of consolidated and unconsolidated joint ventures, based on our percentage ownership in the underlying assets. We use NOI and Cash NOI internally as performance measures and believe they provide useful information to investors regarding our financial condition and results of operations because they reflect only those income and expense items that are incurred at property level.
Same Store NOI is used to measure the operating performance of properties in our New York and San Francisco portfolios that were owned by the Company in a similar manner during both the current period and prior reporting periods and represents Same Store NOI from consolidated and unconsolidated joint ventures based on our percentage ownership in the underlying assets. Same Store NOI also excludes lease termination income, impairment of receivables arising from operating leases and certain other items that may vary from period to period. We also present Same Store Cash NOI, which excludes the effect of non-cash items such as the straight-line rent adjustments and the amortization of above and below-market leases.
A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in this press release and in our Supplemental Information for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which is available on our website.
About Paramount Group, Inc.
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
Paramount Group, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited and in thousands)
Assets:
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Real estate, at cost:
Land
$
1,966,237
$
1,966,237
Buildings and improvements
6,152,652
6,061,824
8,118,889
8,028,061
Accumulated depreciation and amortization
(1,248,059
)
(1,112,977
)
Real estate, net
6,870,830
6,915,084
Cash and cash equivalents
469,398
524,900
Restricted cash
40,456
4,766
Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures
428,785
408,096
Investments in unconsolidated real estate funds
14,558
11,421
Accounts and other receivables
19,865
15,582
Deferred rent receivable
340,540
332,735
Deferred charges, net
123,864
122,177
Intangible assets, net
97,371
119,413
Other assets
90,813
40,388
Total assets
$
8,496,480
$
8,494,562
Liabilities:
Notes and mortgages payable, net
$
3,839,144
$
3,835,620
Revolving credit facility
-
-
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
152,371
116,192
Dividends and distributions payable
18,564
16,895
Intangible liabilities, net
39,037
45,328
Other liabilities
24,171
25,495
Total liabilities
4,073,287
4,039,530
Equity:
Paramount Group, Inc. equity
3,674,363
3,588,163
Noncontrolling interests in:
Consolidated joint ventures
407,402
428,833
Consolidated real estate fund
79,248
81,925
Operating Partnership
262,180
356,111
Total equity
4,423,193
4,455,032
Total liabilities and equity
$
8,496,480
$
8,494,562
Paramount Group, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
Rental revenue
$
179,250
$
170,851
$
526,415
$
518,625
Fee and other income
7,897
8,280
29,934
23,941
Total revenues
187,147
179,131
556,349
542,566
Expenses:
Operating
72,845
67,131
207,320
197,821
Depreciation and amortization
58,284
57,522
171,306
175,752
General and administrative
13,150
13,257
45,501
46,039
Transaction related costs
105
87
381
503
Total expenses
144,384
137,997
424,508
420,115
Other income (expense):
(Loss) income from unconsolidated joint ventures
(5,797
)
223
(15,326
)
(20,810
)
Income from unconsolidated real estate funds
300
276
625
604
Interest and other income, net
1,580
138
2,607
2,510
Interest and debt expense
(36,949
)
(36,266
)
(106,804
)
(105,919
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
1,897
5,505
12,943
(1,164
)
Income tax expense
(673
)
(873
)
(1,559
)
(2,448
)
Net income (loss)
1,224
4,632
11,384
(3,612
)
Less net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling
Consolidated joint ventures
(4,179
)
(3,768
)
(12,383
)
(16,924
)
Consolidated real estate fund
1,309
(3,123
)
2,677
(3,179
)
Operating Partnership
109
204
(204
)
2,139
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders
$
(1,537
)
$
(2,055
)
$
1,474
$
(21,576
)
Per Share:
Basic
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.01
)
$
0.01
$
(0.10
)
Diluted
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.01
)
$
0.01
$
(0.10
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
224,864,791
218,706,356
222,228,605
218,689,696
Diluted
224,864,791
218,706,356
222,262,748
218,689,696
Paramount Group, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to FFO and Core FFO
(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to FFO and Core FFO:
Net income (loss)
$
1,224
$
4,632
$
11,384
$
(3,612
)
Real estate depreciation and amortization (including our
share of unconsolidated joint ventures)
68,009
67,717
201,069
207,122
FFO
69,233
72,349
212,453
203,510
Less FFO attributable to noncontrolling interests in:
Consolidated joint ventures
(13,408
)
(13,895
)
(39,868
)
(47,422
)
Consolidated real estate fund
1,304
(3,127
)
2,659
(3,183
)
FFO attributable to Paramount Group Operating Partnership
57,129
55,327
175,244
152,905
Less FFO attributable to noncontrolling interests in
Operating Partnership
(3,763
)
(5,009
)
(13,683
)
(13,770
)
FFO attributable to common stockholders
$
53,366
$
50,318
$
161,561
$
139,135
Per diluted share
$
0.24
$
0.23
$
0.73
$
0.64
FFO
$
69,233
$
72,349
$
212,453
$
203,510
Non-core items:
Adjustment to equity in earnings for contributions to
(distributions from) an unconsolidated joint venture
709
(938
)
294
8,977
FFO attributable to One Steuart Lane, including after-tax
net gain on sale of residential condominium units
1,509
(3,267
)
3,283
(3,267
)
Non-cash write-off of deferred financing costs
-
761
-
761
Other, net
126
53
420
432
Core FFO
71,577
68,958
216,450
210,413
Less Core FFO attributable to noncontrolling interests in:
Consolidated joint ventures
(13,408
)
(13,895
)
(39,868
)
(47,422
)
Consolidated real estate fund
(94
)
(9
)
(381
)
(65
)
Core FFO attributable to Paramount Group Operating
Partnership
58,075
55,054
176,201
162,926
Less Core FFO attributable to noncontrolling interests in
Operating Partnership
(3,826
)
(4,985
)
(13,741
)
(14,677
)
Core FFO attributable to common stockholders
$
54,249
$
50,069
$
162,460
$
148,249
Per diluted share
$
0.24
$
0.23
$
0.73
$
0.68
Reconciliation of weighted average shares outstanding:
Weighted average shares outstanding
224,864,791
218,706,356
222,228,605
218,689,696
Effect of dilutive securities
28,555
44,880
34,143
41,461
Denominator for FFO and Core FFO per diluted share
224,893,346
218,751,236
222,262,748
218,731,157
Paramount Group, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI
(Unaudited and in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI:
Net income (loss)
$
1,224
$
4,632
$
11,384
$
(3,612
)
Add (subtract) adjustments to arrive at NOI and Cash NOI:
Depreciation and amortization
58,284
57,522
171,306
175,752
General and administrative
13,150
13,257
45,501
46,039
Interest and debt expense
36,949
36,266
106,804
105,919
Income tax expense
673
873
1,559
2,448
NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures (excluding
11,540
11,627
34,359
32,510
Loss (income) from unconsolidated joint ventures
5,797
(223
)
15,326
20,810
Fee income
(5,132
)
(6,561
)
(23,094
)
(19,432
)
Interest and other income, net
(1,580
)
(138
)
(2,607
)
(2,510
)
Other, net
(195
)
(189
)
(244
)
(101
)
NOI
120,710
117,066
360,294
357,823
Less NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests in:
Consolidated joint ventures
(21,222
)
(21,809
)
(63,340
)
(70,767
)
Consolidated real estate fund
-
-
-
206
PGRE's share of NOI
99,488
95,257
296,954
287,262
Acquisitions / Redevelopment
(155
)
(693
)
(366
)
(924
)
Lease termination income
-
(33
)
(1,875
)
(1,745
)
Other, net
2,893
1,642
6,470
4,686
PGRE's share of Same Store NOI
$
102,226
$
96,173
$
301,183
$
289,279
NOI
$
120,710
$
117,066
$
360,294
$
357,823
Less:
Straight-line rent adjustments (including our share
(3,969
)
1,260
(8,288
)
(9,800
)
Amortization of above and below-market leases, net
(790
)
(1,622
)
(3,115
)
(5,087
)
Cash NOI
115,951
116,704
348,891
342,936
Less Cash NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests in:
Consolidated joint ventures
(19,988
)
(21,174
)
(61,194
)
(64,313
)
Consolidated real estate fund
-
-
-
206
PGRE's share of Cash NOI
95,963
95,530
287,697
278,829
Acquisitions / Redevelopment
(154
)
(861
)
(396
)
(1,148
)
Lease termination income
-
(33
)
(1,875
)
(1,745
)
Other, net
894
1,672
4,105
4,507
PGRE's share of Same Store Cash NOI
$
96,703
$
96,308
$
289,531
$
280,443
