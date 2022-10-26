NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) ("Paramount" or the "Company") filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 today and reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter Highlights:

Reported net loss attributable to common stockholders of $1.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $2.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Reported Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") attributable to common stockholders of $54.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $50.1 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Updated its full year 2022 Earnings Guidance as follows: Estimated net income attributable to common stockholders will be between $0.00 and $0.02 per diluted share, compared to its prior estimated range of net loss attributable to common stockholders of $0.01 per diluted share and net income of $0.03 per diluted share. Estimated Core FFO attributable to common stockholders will be between $0.96 and $0.98 per diluted share, compared to its prior estimate of $0.95 and $0.99 per diluted share.

Reported a 0.4% increase in Same Store Cash Net Operating Income ("NOI") and a 6.3% increase in Same Store NOI in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Leased 288,554 square feet, of which the Company's share was 215,922 square feet that was leased at a weighted average initial rent of $82.76 per square foot. Of the 215,922 square feet that was leased, 204,178 square feet represented the Company's share of second generation space, for which mark-to-markets were negative 10.5% on a cash basis and positive 2.7% on a GAAP basis.

Declared a third quarter cash dividend of $0.0775 per common share on September 15, 2022, which was paid on October 14, 2022.

Repurchased 6,498,232 common shares at a weighted average price of $6.41 per share, or $41.7 million in the aggregate through October 2022, of which 3,237,392 shares were repurchased in the third quarter, at a weighted average price of $6.58 per share, or $21.3 million in the aggregate.

Financial Results

Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $1.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $2.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Funds from Operations ("FFO") attributable to common stockholders was $53.4 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $50.3 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. FFO attributable to common stockholders for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 includes the impact of certain non-core items, which are listed in the table on page 9. The aggregate of the non-core items, net of amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests, decreased FFO attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 by $0.8 million, or $0.00 per diluted share and increased FFO attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 by $0.2 million, or $0.00 per diluted share.

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders, which excludes the impact of the non-core items listed on page 9, was $54.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $50.1 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $1.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $21.6 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 includes a $10.7 million contribution to an unconsolidated joint venture that was expensed in accordance with GAAP.

FFO attributable to common stockholders was $161.6 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $139.1 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. FFO attributable to common stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 includes a $10.7 million contribution to an unconsolidated joint venture that was expensed in accordance with GAAP. FFO attributable to common stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 also includes the impact of other non-core items, which are listed in the table on page 9. The aggregate of the non-core items, net of amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests decreased FFO attributable to common stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 by $0.9 million and $9.1 million, respectively, or $0.00 and $0.04 per diluted share, respectively.

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders, which excludes the impact of the non-core items listed on page 9, was $162.5 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $148.2 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Portfolio Operations

Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

Same Store Cash NOI increased by $0.4 million, or 0.4%, to $96.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $96.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Same Store NOI increased by $6.0 million, or 6.3%, to $102.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $96.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company leased 288,554 square feet, of which the Company's share was 215,922 square feet that was leased at a weighted average initial rent of $82.76 per square foot. This leasing activity, offset by lease expirations in the quarter, caused leased occupancy and same store leased occupancy (properties owned by the Company in a similar manner during both reporting periods) to remain at 91.4% leased at September 30, 2022, in-line with the leased occupancy reported at June 30, 2022. Of the 215,922 square feet leased, 204,178 square feet represented the Company's share of second generation space (space that had been vacant for less than twelve months) for which mark-to-markets were negative 10.5% on a cash basis and positive 2.7% on a GAAP basis. The weighted average lease term for leases signed during the third quarter was 12.5 years and weighted average tenant improvements and leasing commissions on these leases were $11.92 per square foot per annum, or 14.4% of initial rent.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Same Store Cash NOI increased by $9.1 million, or 3.2%, to $289.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 from $280.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Same Store NOI increased by $11.9 million, or 4.1%, to $301.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 from $289.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company leased 741,605 square feet, of which the Company's share was 556,299 square feet that was leased at a weighted average initial rent of $77.12 per square foot. This leasing activity, partially offset by lease expirations in the nine months, increased leased occupancy by 70 basis points to 91.4% at September 30, 2022 from 90.7% at December 31, 2021. Same store leased occupancy increased by 80 basis points to 91.4% at September 30, 2022 from 90.6% at December 31, 2021. Of the 556,299 square feet leased, 441,499 square feet represented the Company's share of second generation space for which mark-to-markets were negative 6.6% on a cash basis and positive 1.3% on a GAAP basis. The weighted average lease term for leases signed during the nine months was 10.0 years and weighted average tenant improvements and leasing commissions on these leases were $10.72 per square foot per annum, or 13.9% of initial rent.

Guidance

The Company is updating its Estimated Core FFO Guidance for the full year of 2022, which is reconciled below to estimated net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share in accordance with GAAP. The Company estimates that net income attributable to common stockholders will be between $0.00 and $0.02 per diluted share, compared to its prior estimated range of net loss attributable to common stockholders of $0.01 per diluted share and net income of $0.03 per diluted share. The estimated net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share is not a projection and is being provided solely to satisfy the disclosure requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Based on the Company's performance for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and its outlook for the remainder of 2022, the Company is updating its Estimated 2022 Core FFO to be between $0.96 and $0.98 per diluted share, compared to its prior estimate of $0.95 and $0.99 per diluted share.

Full Year 2022 (Amounts per diluted share) Low High Estimated net income attributable to common stockholders $ 0.00 $ 0.02 Pro rata share of real estate depreciation and amortization, including

the Company's share of unconsolidated joint ventures 0.96 0.96 Estimated Core FFO $ 0.96 $ 0.98

Except as described above, these estimates reflect management's view of current and future market conditions, including assumptions with respect to rental rates, occupancy levels and the earnings impact of the events referenced in this release and otherwise to be referenced during the conference call referred to on page 6. These estimates do not include the impact on operating results from possible future property acquisitions or dispositions, or realized and unrealized gains and losses on real estate fund investments. The estimates set forth above may be subject to fluctuations as a result of several factors, including the negative impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic. There can be no assurance that the Company's actual results will not differ materially from the estimates set forth above.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words "assumes," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "guidance," "intends," "plans," "projects" and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements. These factors include, without limitation, the negative impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the U.S., regional and global economies and our tenants' financial condition and results of operations; the ability to enter into new leases or renew leases on favorable terms; dependence on tenants' financial condition; trends in the office real estate industry including telecommuting, flexible work schedules, open workplaces and teleconferencing; the uncertainties of real estate development, acquisition and disposition activity; the ability to effectively integrate acquisitions; fluctuations in interest rates and the costs and availability of financing; the ability of our joint venture partners to satisfy their obligations; the effects of local, national and international economic and market conditions and the impact of rising inflation and interest rates on such market conditions; the effects of acquisitions, dispositions and possible impairment charges on our operating results; regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake a duty to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

FFO is a supplemental measure of our performance. We present FFO in accordance with the definition adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"). Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss, calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization from real estate assets, impairment losses on certain real estate assets and gains or losses from the sale of certain real estate assets or from change in control of certain real estate assets, including our share of such adjustments of unconsolidated joint ventures. FFO is commonly used in the real estate industry to assist investors and analysts in comparing results of real estate companies because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains on sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions. In addition, we present Core FFO as an alternative measure of our operating performance, which adjusts FFO for certain other items that we believe enhance the comparability of our FFO across periods. Core FFO, when applicable, excludes the impact of certain items, including, transaction related costs, realized and unrealized gains or losses on real estate fund investments, unrealized gains or losses on interest rate swaps, severance costs and gains or losses on early extinguishment of debt, in order to reflect the Core FFO of our real estate portfolio and operations. In future periods, we may also exclude other items from Core FFO that we believe may help investors compare our results.

FFO and Core FFO are presented as supplemental financial measures and do not fully represent our operating performance. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating FFO and Core FFO or use other definitions of FFO and Core FFO and, accordingly, our presentation of these measures may not be comparable to other real estate companies. Neither FFO nor Core FFO is intended to be a measure of cash flow or liquidity. Please refer to our financial statements, prepared in accordance with GAAP, for purposes of evaluating our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows.

NOI is used to measure the operating performance of our properties. NOI consists of rental revenue (which includes property rentals, tenant reimbursements and lease termination income) and certain other property-related revenue less operating expenses (which includes property-related expenses such as cleaning, security, repairs and maintenance, utilities, property administration and real estate taxes). We also present Cash NOI which deducts from NOI, straight-line rent adjustments and the amortization of above and below-market leases, including our share of such adjustments of unconsolidated joint ventures. In addition, we present PGRE's share of NOI and Cash NOI which represents our share of NOI and Cash NOI of consolidated and unconsolidated joint ventures, based on our percentage ownership in the underlying assets. We use NOI and Cash NOI internally as performance measures and believe they provide useful information to investors regarding our financial condition and results of operations because they reflect only those income and expense items that are incurred at property level.

Same Store NOI is used to measure the operating performance of properties in our New York and San Francisco portfolios that were owned by the Company in a similar manner during both the current period and prior reporting periods and represents Same Store NOI from consolidated and unconsolidated joint ventures based on our percentage ownership in the underlying assets. Same Store NOI also excludes lease termination income, impairment of receivables arising from operating leases and certain other items that may vary from period to period. We also present Same Store Cash NOI, which excludes the effect of non-cash items such as the straight-line rent adjustments and the amortization of above and below-market leases.

A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in this press release and in our Supplemental Information for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which is available on our website.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET), during which management will discuss the third quarter results and provide commentary on business performance. A question and answer session with analysts and investors will follow the prepared remarks.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-0789 (domestic) or 201-689-8562 (international). An audio replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on October 27, 2022 through November 3, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) and entering the passcode 13733036.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available through the "Investors" section of the Company's website, www.pgre.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website.

About Paramount Group, Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Paramount Group, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited and in thousands) Assets: September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Real estate, at cost: Land $ 1,966,237 $ 1,966,237 Buildings and improvements 6,152,652 6,061,824 8,118,889 8,028,061 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,248,059 ) (1,112,977 ) Real estate, net 6,870,830 6,915,084 Cash and cash equivalents 469,398 524,900 Restricted cash 40,456 4,766 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 428,785 408,096 Investments in unconsolidated real estate funds 14,558 11,421 Accounts and other receivables 19,865 15,582 Deferred rent receivable 340,540 332,735 Deferred charges, net 123,864 122,177 Intangible assets, net 97,371 119,413 Other assets 90,813 40,388 Total assets $ 8,496,480 $ 8,494,562 Liabilities: Notes and mortgages payable, net $ 3,839,144 $ 3,835,620 Revolving credit facility - - Accounts payable and accrued expenses 152,371 116,192 Dividends and distributions payable 18,564 16,895 Intangible liabilities, net 39,037 45,328 Other liabilities 24,171 25,495 Total liabilities 4,073,287 4,039,530 Equity: Paramount Group, Inc. equity 3,674,363 3,588,163 Noncontrolling interests in: Consolidated joint ventures 407,402 428,833 Consolidated real estate fund 79,248 81,925 Operating Partnership 262,180 356,111 Total equity 4,423,193 4,455,032 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,496,480 $ 8,494,562

Paramount Group, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Rental revenue $ 179,250 $ 170,851 $ 526,415 $ 518,625 Fee and other income 7,897 8,280 29,934 23,941 Total revenues 187,147 179,131 556,349 542,566 Expenses: Operating 72,845 67,131 207,320 197,821 Depreciation and amortization 58,284 57,522 171,306 175,752 General and administrative 13,150 13,257 45,501 46,039 Transaction related costs 105 87 381 503 Total expenses 144,384 137,997 424,508 420,115 Other income (expense): (Loss) income from unconsolidated joint ventures (5,797 ) 223 (15,326 ) (20,810 ) Income from unconsolidated real estate funds 300 276 625 604 Interest and other income, net 1,580 138 2,607 2,510 Interest and debt expense (36,949 ) (36,266 ) (106,804 ) (105,919 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 1,897 5,505 12,943 (1,164 ) Income tax expense (673 ) (873 ) (1,559 ) (2,448 ) Net income (loss) 1,224 4,632 11,384 (3,612 ) Less net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling

interests in: Consolidated joint ventures (4,179 ) (3,768 ) (12,383 ) (16,924 ) Consolidated real estate fund 1,309 (3,123 ) 2,677 (3,179 ) Operating Partnership 109 204 (204 ) 2,139 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (1,537 ) $ (2,055 ) $ 1,474 $ (21,576 ) Per Share: Basic $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.10 ) Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.10 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 224,864,791 218,706,356 222,228,605 218,689,696 Diluted 224,864,791 218,706,356 222,262,748 218,689,696

Paramount Group, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to FFO and Core FFO (Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to FFO and Core FFO: Net income (loss) $ 1,224 $ 4,632 $ 11,384 $ (3,612 ) Real estate depreciation and amortization (including our share of unconsolidated joint ventures) 68,009 67,717 201,069 207,122 FFO 69,233 72,349 212,453 203,510 Less FFO attributable to noncontrolling interests in: Consolidated joint ventures (13,408 ) (13,895 ) (39,868 ) (47,422 ) Consolidated real estate fund 1,304 (3,127 ) 2,659 (3,183 ) FFO attributable to Paramount Group Operating Partnership 57,129 55,327 175,244 152,905 Less FFO attributable to noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership (3,763 ) (5,009 ) (13,683 ) (13,770 ) FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 53,366 $ 50,318 $ 161,561 $ 139,135 Per diluted share $ 0.24 $ 0.23 $ 0.73 $ 0.64 FFO $ 69,233 $ 72,349 $ 212,453 $ 203,510 Non-core items: Adjustment to equity in earnings for contributions to (distributions from) an unconsolidated joint venture 709 (938 ) 294 8,977 FFO attributable to One Steuart Lane, including after-tax net gain on sale of residential condominium units 1,509 (3,267 ) 3,283 (3,267 ) Non-cash write-off of deferred financing costs - 761 - 761 Other, net 126 53 420 432 Core FFO 71,577 68,958 216,450 210,413 Less Core FFO attributable to noncontrolling interests in: Consolidated joint ventures (13,408 ) (13,895 ) (39,868 ) (47,422 ) Consolidated real estate fund (94 ) (9 ) (381 ) (65 ) Core FFO attributable to Paramount Group Operating Partnership 58,075 55,054 176,201 162,926 Less Core FFO attributable to noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership (3,826 ) (4,985 ) (13,741 ) (14,677 ) Core FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 54,249 $ 50,069 $ 162,460 $ 148,249 Per diluted share $ 0.24 $ 0.23 $ 0.73 $ 0.68 Reconciliation of weighted average shares outstanding: Weighted average shares outstanding 224,864,791 218,706,356 222,228,605 218,689,696 Effect of dilutive securities 28,555 44,880 34,143 41,461 Denominator for FFO and Core FFO per diluted share 224,893,346 218,751,236 222,262,748 218,731,157

Paramount Group, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI (Unaudited and in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI: Net income (loss) $ 1,224 $ 4,632 $ 11,384 $ (3,612 ) Add (subtract) adjustments to arrive at NOI and Cash NOI: Depreciation and amortization 58,284 57,522 171,306 175,752 General and administrative 13,150 13,257 45,501 46,039 Interest and debt expense 36,949 36,266 106,804 105,919 Income tax expense 673 873 1,559 2,448 NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures (excluding

One Steuart Lane) 11,540 11,627 34,359 32,510 Loss (income) from unconsolidated joint ventures 5,797 (223 ) 15,326 20,810 Fee income (5,132 ) (6,561 ) (23,094 ) (19,432 ) Interest and other income, net (1,580 ) (138 ) (2,607 ) (2,510 ) Other, net (195 ) (189 ) (244 ) (101 ) NOI 120,710 117,066 360,294 357,823 Less NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests in: Consolidated joint ventures (21,222 ) (21,809 ) (63,340 ) (70,767 ) Consolidated real estate fund - - - 206 PGRE's share of NOI 99,488 95,257 296,954 287,262 Acquisitions / Redevelopment (155 ) (693 ) (366 ) (924 ) Lease termination income - (33 ) (1,875 ) (1,745 ) Other, net 2,893 1,642 6,470 4,686 PGRE's share of Same Store NOI $ 102,226 $ 96,173 $ 301,183 $ 289,279 NOI $ 120,710 $ 117,066 $ 360,294 $ 357,823 Less: Straight-line rent adjustments (including our share

of unconsolidated joint ventures) (3,969 ) 1,260 (8,288 ) (9,800 ) Amortization of above and below-market leases, net

(including our share of unconsolidated joint ventures) (790 ) (1,622 ) (3,115 ) (5,087 ) Cash NOI 115,951 116,704 348,891 342,936 Less Cash NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests in: Consolidated joint ventures (19,988 ) (21,174 ) (61,194 ) (64,313 ) Consolidated real estate fund - - - 206 PGRE's share of Cash NOI 95,963 95,530 287,697 278,829 Acquisitions / Redevelopment (154 ) (861 ) (396 ) (1,148 ) Lease termination income - (33 ) (1,875 ) (1,745 ) Other, net 894 1,672 4,105 4,507 PGRE's share of Same Store Cash NOI $ 96,703 $ 96,308 $ 289,531 $ 280,443

