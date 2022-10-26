LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) (the "Company") today reported third quarter 2022 GAAP earnings per diluted share of $3.95 and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $4.36. Financial results are summarized below:

Quarter ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In millions, except per-share results) Premium Revenue $7,636 $6,800 $22,966 $19,689 Total Revenue $7,927 $7,040 $23,751 $20,362 GAAP: Net Income $230 $143 $736 $556 EPS - Diluted $3.95 $2.46 $12.58 $9.51 Medical Care Ratio (MCR) 88.4% 88.9% 87.9% 88.1% G&A Ratio 7.1% 7.5% 7.1% 7.3% After-tax Margin 2.9% 2.0% 3.1% 2.7% Adjusted: Net Income $254 $164 $808 $623 EPS - Diluted $4.36 $2.83 $13.81 $10.66 G&A Ratio 6.9% 7.3% 6.9% 7.1% After-tax Margin 3.2% 2.3% 3.4% 3.1% See the Reconciliation of Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this release.

Quarter Highlights

As of September 30, 2022, the Company served approximately 5.2 million members, an increase of 337,000 members or 7% compared to September 30, 2021.

Premium revenue was approximately $7.6 billion for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 12% compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Third quarter of 2022 GAAP earnings per diluted share were $3.95 and adjusted earnings per diluted share were $4.36, an increase of 61% and 54% respectively compared to the third quarter of 2021.

The Company increased its full year 2022 premium revenue guidance to approximately $30.5 billion, above its previous guidance of approximately $30 billion.

The Company increased its full year 2022 adjusted earnings guidance to at least $17.75 per diluted share, above its previous guidance of at least $17.60 per diluted share.

"We are very pleased with our third quarter financial and operating performance, which includes the announcement of significant new business wins," said Joseph Zubretsky, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We executed well, delivered strong operating earnings, and continued to deliver on our growth strategy. Our projected 2022 earnings baseline is solid, and the embedded earnings power of the company continues to build. In summary, the company's financial and operational performance validates our long-term revenue growth strategy and its value creation potential."

Premium Revenue

Premium revenue was approximately $7.6 billion for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 12% compared to the third quarter of 2021. The higher premium revenue reflects the impact of acquisitions and increased organic membership in the Medicaid and Medicare lines of business.

Net Income

GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $3.95 per diluted share, compared to $2.46 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $4.36 per diluted share, compared to $2.83 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021. The net effect of COVID decreased the third quarter of 2022 GAAP and adjusted EPS by $0.59 per diluted share, compared to a decrease of $1.00 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021.

Medical Care Ratio

The consolidated MCR for the third quarter of 2022 was 88.4%, compared to 88.9% for third quarter of 2021. The net effect of COVID added approximately 60 basis points to the consolidated MCR in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 110 basis points added to the MCR in the third quarter of 2021. The impact varied by segment. On a year-to-date basis the consolidated MCR was 87.9%.

The Medicaid MCR for the third quarter was 88.5%. The net effect of COVID added approximately 10 basis points in the quarter. On a year-to-date basis the Medicaid MCR was 88.2%, at the lower end of the Company's long-term target range.

The Medicare MCR for the third quarter was 88.7%. The net effect of COVID added approximately 350 basis points in the quarter. On a year-to-date basis the Medicare MCR was 87.4%, in line with the Company's long-term target range.

The Marketplace MCR for the third quarter was 86.3%. The net effect of COVID added approximately 90 basis points in the quarter. On a year-to-date basis the Marketplace MCR was 85.1%.

General and Administrative Expense Ratio

The G&A ratio for the third quarter of 2022 was 7.1%, compared to 7.5% for the third quarter of 2021. The adjusted G&A ratio was 6.9% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 7.3% for the third quarter of 2021. The year over year improvement reflects disciplined cost management and the benefits of fixed cost leverage produced by our increase in revenue.

Balance Sheet

Cash and investments at the parent company were $298 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $348 million as of December 31, 2021.

Cash Flow

Operating cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $985 million, which was lower compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021, primarily due to the net impact of timing differences in government receivables and payables partially offset by the impact of increased net earnings.

2022 Guidance

Premium revenue for full year 2022 is now expected to be approximately $30.5 billion, above the previous guidance of approximately $30 billion. The increase of $500 million includes third quarter outperformance, the addition of the AgeWell acquisition, which closed October 1, 2022, and the expected impact of the extension of the Public Health Emergency from October to January 2023.

The Company increased its full year 2022 adjusted earnings guidance to at least $17.75 per diluted share, above the previous guidance of at least $17.60 per diluted share. The increase above previous guidance is driven by third quarter outperformance, expected margin on additional revenue resulting from the extension of the Public Health Emergency and higher expected net investment income, partially offset by higher expected G&A driven by fourth quarter marketing and open enrollment activities and new contract wins.

Conference Call

Management is hosting a conference call and webcast to discuss Molina Healthcare's third quarter 2022 results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The number to call for the interactive teleconference is (877) 883-0383 and the confirmation number is 7246369. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, November 10, 2022, by dialing (877) 344-7529 and entering confirmation number 8349243. A live audio broadcast of this conference call will be available on Molina Healthcare's website, molinahealthcare.com. A 30-day online replay will be available approximately an hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company (currently ranked 125), provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Molina Healthcare served approximately 5.2 million members as of September 30, 2022, located across 19 states. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit molinahealthcare.com.

MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In millions, except per-share amounts) Revenue: Premium revenue $ 7,636 $ 6,800 $ 22,966 $ 19,689 Premium tax revenue 223 204 646 576 Investment income 49 20 82 39 Other revenue 19 16 57 58 Total revenue 7,927 7,040 23,751 20,362 Operating expenses: Medical care costs 6,748 6,049 20,183 17,342 General and administrative expenses 560 532 1,682 1,489 Premium tax expenses 223 204 646 576 Depreciation and amortization 45 32 129 96 Other 16 2 43 30 Total operating expenses 7,592 6,819 22,683 19,533 Operating income 335 221 1,068 829 Other expenses, net: Interest expense 28 30 83 90 Total other expenses, net 28 30 83 90 Income before income tax expense 307 191 985 739 Income tax expense 77 48 249 183 Net income $ 230 $ 143 $ 736 $ 556 Net income per share - Diluted $ 3.95 $ 2.46 $ 12.58 $ 9.51 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 58.3 58.5 58.5 58.5 Operating Statistics: Medical care ratio 88.4 % 88.9 % 87.9 % 88.1 % G&A ratio 7.1 % 7.5 % 7.1 % 7.3 % Premium tax ratio 2.8 % 2.9 % 2.7 % 2.8 % Effective income tax rate 24.9 % 24.8 % 25.2 % 24.7 % After-tax margin 2.9 % 2.0 % 3.1 % 2.7 %

MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Unaudited (Dollars in millions, except per-share amounts) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,242 $ 4,438 Investments 3,639 3,202 Receivables 2,220 2,177 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 391 247 Total current assets 10,492 10,064 Property, equipment, and capitalized software, net 412 396 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,263 1,252 Restricted investments 242 212 Deferred income taxes 198 106 Other assets 186 179 Total assets $ 12,793 $ 12,209 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Medical claims and benefits payable $ 3,622 $ 3,363 Amounts due government agencies 2,139 2,472 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other 818 842 Deferred revenue 663 370 Total current liabilities 7,242 7,047 Long-term debt 2,175 2,173 Finance lease liabilities 217 219 Other long-term liabilities 118 140 Total liabilities 9,752 9,579 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150 million shares authorized; outstanding: 58 million shares at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 20 million shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Additional paid-in capital 289 236 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (185 ) (5 ) Retained earnings 2,937 2,399 Total stockholders' equity 3,041 2,630 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,793 $ 12,209

MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 (In millions) Operating activities: Net income $ 736 $ 556 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 129 96 Deferred income taxes (35 ) (8 ) Share-based compensation 80 49 Other, net (3 ) 9 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (15 ) (247 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (110 ) (43 ) Medical claims and benefits payable 251 522 Amounts due government agencies (360 ) 810 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other (40 ) 129 Deferred revenue 293 (374 ) Income taxes 59 23 Net cash provided by operating activities 985 1,522 Investing activities: Purchases of investments (1,764 ) (2,018 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments 1,082 965 Net cash paid in business combinations (134 ) — Purchases of property, equipment, and capitalized software (81 ) (56 ) Other, net (41 ) 3 Net cash used in investing activities (938 ) (1,106 ) Financing activities: Common stock purchases (200 ) (128 ) Common stock withheld to settle employee tax obligations (53 ) (52 ) Contingent consideration liabilities settled (20 ) (20 ) Other, net 15 (4 ) Net cash used in financing activities (258 ) (204 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents (211 ) 212 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 4,506 4,223 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 4,295 $ 4,435

MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT DATA (Dollars in millions) September 30, December 31, September 30, 2022 2021 2021 Ending Membership by Segment: Medicaid 4,667,000 4,329,000 3,981,000 Medicare 155,000 142,000 138,000 Marketplace 353,000 728,000 719,000 Total 5,175,000 5,199,000 4,838,000

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Premium Revenue Medical Margin MCR (1) Premium Revenue Medical Margin MCR (1) Medicaid $ 6,125 $ 703 88.5 % $ 5,146 $ 532 89.6 % Medicare 947 108 88.7 875 151 82.8 Marketplace 564 77 86.3 779 68 91.3 Consolidated $ 7,636 $ 888 88.4 % $ 6,800 $ 751 88.9 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Premium Revenue Medical Margin MCR (1) Premium Revenue Medical Margin MCR (1) Medicaid $ 18,406 $ 2,168 88.2 % $ 15,020 $ 1,687 88.8 % Medicare 2,847 360 87.4 2,488 329 86.8 Marketplace 1,713 255 85.1 2,181 331 84.8 Consolidated $ 22,966 $ 2,783 87.9 % $ 19,689 $ 2,347 88.1 % __________________ (1) The MCR represents medical costs as a percentage of premium revenue.

MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.

CHANGE IN MEDICAL CLAIMS AND BENEFITS PAYABLE

(Dollars in millions)

The Company's claims liabilities include additional reserves to account for moderately adverse conditions based on historical experience and other factors including, but not limited to, variations in claims payment patterns, changes in utilization and cost trends, known outbreaks of disease, and large claims. The Company's reserving methodology is consistently applied across all periods presented. The amounts displayed for "Components of medical care costs related to: Prior year" represent the amounts by which the original estimates of claims and benefits payable at the beginning of the year were more than the actual liabilities based on information (principally the payment of claims) developed since those liabilities were first reported. The following table presents the components of the change in medical claims and benefits payable for the periods indicated:

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Unaudited Medical claims and benefits payable, beginning balance $ 3,363 $ 2,696 Components of medical care costs related to: Current year 20,521 17,558 Prior year (338 ) (216 ) Total medical care costs 20,183 17,342 Payments for medical care costs related to: Current year 17,538 14,880 Prior year 2,481 2,008 Total paid 20,019 16,888 Acquired balances, net of post-acquisition adjustments 8 (27 ) Change in non-risk and other provider payables 87 68 Medical claims and benefits payable, ending balance $ 3,622 $ 3,191 Days in Claims Payable (1) 50 49

__________________ (1) The Company calculates Days in Claims Payable using claims incurred but not paid, or IBNP, and other fee-for-service payables included in medical claims and benefits payable, and quarterly fee-for-service related costs included in medical care costs within the Company's consolidated financial statements.

MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF UNAUDITED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In millions, except per diluted share amounts)

The Company believes that certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures are useful supplemental measures to investors in comparing the Company's performance to the performance of other public companies in the health care industry. The non-GAAP financial measures are also used internally to enable management to assess the Company's performance consistently over time. These non-GAAP financial measures, presented below, should be considered as supplements to, and not as substitutes for or superior to, GAAP measures.

Adjustments represent additions and deductions to GAAP net income as indicated in the table below, which include the non-cash impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, and the impact of certain expenses and other items that management believes are not indicative of longer-term business trends and operations.

Adjusted G&A Ratio represents the GAAP G&A ratio, recognizing adjustments.

Adjusted net income represents GAAP net income recognizing the adjustments, net of tax. The Company believes that adjusted net income is helpful to investors in assessing the Company's financial performance.

Adjusted net income per diluted share represents adjusted net income divided by weighted average common shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis.

Adjusted after-tax margin represents adjusted net income, divided by total revenue.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Amount Per Diluted Share Amount Per Diluted Share Amount Per Diluted Share Amount Per Diluted Share Net income $ 230 $ 3.95 $ 143 $ 2.46 $ 736 $ 12.58 $ 556 $ 9.51 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 19 0.33 11 0.20 56 0.96 35 0.60 Acquisition-related expenses (1) 12 0.21 17 0.28 38 0.65 44 0.75 Other (2) — — — — — — 9 0.16 Subtotal, adjustments 31 0.54 28 0.48 94 1.61 88 1.51 Income tax effect (7 ) (0.13 ) (7 ) (0.11 ) (22 ) (0.38 ) (21 ) (0.36 ) Adjustments, net of tax 24 0.41 21 0.37 72 1.23 67 1.15 Adjusted net income $ 254 $ 4.36 $ 164 $ 2.83 $ 808 $ 13.81 $ 623 $ 10.66

__________________ (1) Reflects non-recurring costs associated with acquisitions, including various transaction and integration costs. (2) The nine months ended September 30, 2022 includes certain non-recurring costs associated with gain on lease termination and disposal of fixed assets. The nine months ended September 30, 2021 includes change in premium deficiency reserves, loss on sale of property, and restructuring costs.

MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF UNAUDITED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED) 2022 GUIDANCE Amount Per Diluted Share (2) Net income $ 944 $ 16.13 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 77 1.31 Acquisition-related expenses 47 0.82 Subtotal, adjustments 124 2.13 Income tax effect (1) (30 ) (0.51 ) Adjustments, net of tax 94 1.62 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 1,038 $ 17.75

__________________ (1) Income tax effect calculated at the statutory tax rate of approximately 23.9%. (2) Computations assume approximately 58.5 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

