DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) ("Invitation Homes" or the "Company"), the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, today announced its Q3 2022 financial and operating results.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Year over year, total revenues increased 11.6% to $569 million, property operating and maintenance costs increased 10.5% to $204 million, net income available to common stockholders increased 14.4% to $79 million, and net income per diluted common share increased 8.0% to $0.13.

Year over year, Core FFO per share increased 9.5% to $0.42, and AFFO per share increased 8.2% to $0.34.

Same Store NOI increased 8.6% year over year on 8.3% Same Store Core Revenues growth and 7.6% Same Store Core Operating Expenses growth.

Same Store Average Occupancy was 97.5%, down 60 basis points year over year.

Same Store new lease rent growth of 15.6% and Same Store renewal rent growth of 10.2% drove Same Store blended rent growth of 11.6%, up 100 basis points year over year.

Acquisitions by the Company and the Company's joint ventures totaled 559 homes for $254 million while dispositions totaled 197 homes for $74 million.

The Company's Florida and Carolinas markets experienced limited wind and water damage as a result of Hurricane Ian. Fortunately, no injuries to residents or associates were reported, and the Company responded quickly to provide assistance to residents and impacted communities. The Company has accrued $19.0 million for estimated losses and damages related to the storm.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has achieved a 13.3% increase on its Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") score from 2021 to 2022. As a result, the Company's sustainability-linked revolving line of credit and seven year term loan maintain their one basis point improvement in pricing.

President & Chief Executive Officer Dallas Tanner comments:

" This has been another solid quarter for Invitation Homes, with strong lease rate growth, low turnover and high resident satisfaction scores. Aided by favorable supply and demand fundamentals and a team of associates that are the best in this industry, we plan to continue to execute our strategy and be the premier choice for those who prefer to lease a home.

" Included within this release is our updated full year guidance for 2022. While these updates are generally consistent with our previous expectations for our overall business, our expected property taxes have been impacted more quickly than we had anticipated due to rising home price appreciation, and our reserve for bad debt is expected to remain elevated compared to pre-COVID averages, as it continues to take longer to address residents who are not current with their rent.

" We are proud of the results our teams continue to deliver in the current environment, and we believe the long-term attributes of our business remain strong."

Financial Results

Net Income, FFO, Core FFO, and AFFO Per Share — Diluted Q3 2022 Q3 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Net income $ 0.13 $ 0.12 $ 0.46 $ 0.33 FFO 0.35 0.35 1.12 1.00 Core FFO 0.42 0.38 1.24 1.11 AFFO 0.34 0.32 1.05 0.95

Net Income

Net income per share for Q3 2022 was $0.13, compared to net income per share of $0.12 for Q3 2021. Total revenues and total property operating and maintenance expenses for Q3 2022 were $569 million and $204 million, respectively, compared to $510 million and $184 million, respectively, for Q3 2021.

Net income per share for YTD 2022 was $0.46, compared to net income per share of $0.33 for YTD 2021. Total revenues and total property operating and maintenance expenses for YTD 2022 were $1,658 million and $577 million, respectively, compared to $1,476 million and $528 million, respectively, for YTD 2021.

Core FFO

Year over year, Core FFO per share for Q3 2022 increased 9.5% to $0.42, primarily due to NOI growth.

Year over year, Core FFO per share for YTD 2022 increased 12.1% to $1.24, primarily due to NOI growth.

AFFO

Year over year, AFFO per share for Q3 2022 increased 8.2% to $0.34, primarily due to the increase in Core FFO per share described above.

Year over year, AFFO per share for YTD 2022 increased 10.6% to $1.05, primarily due to the increase in Core FFO per share described above.

Operating Results

Same Store Operating Results Snapshot Number of homes in Same Store Portfolio: 74,881 Q3 2022 Q3 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Core Revenues growth (year over year) 8.3 % 9.4 % Core Operating Expenses growth (year over year) 7.6 % 6.1 % NOI growth (year over year) 8.6 % 11.0 % Average Occupancy 97.5 % 98.1 % 97.9 % 98.3 % Bad debt % of gross rental revenues (1) 1.7 % 0.9 % 1.3 % 1.6 % Turnover Rate 6.2 % 6.3 % 16.6 % 18.4 % Rental Rate Growth (lease-over-lease): Renewals 10.2 % 7.7 % 10.0 % 6.1 % New Leases 15.6 % 18.3 % 15.7 % 13.7 % Blended 11.6 % 10.6 % 11.4 % 8.2 %

(1) Invitation Homes reserves residents' accounts receivables balances that are aged greater than 30 days as bad debt, under the rationale that a resident's security deposit should cover approximately the first 30 days of receivables. For all resident receivables balances aged greater than 30 days, the amount reserved as bad debt is 100% of outstanding receivables from the resident, less the amount of the resident's security deposit on hand. For the purpose of determining age of receivables, charges are considered to be due based on the terms of the original lease, not based on a payment plan if one is in place. All rental revenues and other property income, in both Total Portfolio and Same Store Portfolio presentations, are reflected net of bad debt.

Revenue Collections Update Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Pre-COVID Average (2) Revenues collected % of revenues due: (1) Revenues collected in same month billed 91 % 92 % 91 % 92 % 96 % Late collections of prior month billings 6 % 7 % 6 % 6 % 3 % Total collections 97 % 99 % 97 % 98 % 99 %

(1) Includes both rental revenues and other property income. Rent is considered to be due based on the terms of the original lease, not based on a payment plan if one is in place. Security deposits retained to offset rents due are not included as revenue collected. See "Same Store Operating Results Snapshot," footnote (1), for detail on the Company's bad debt policy. (2) Represents the period from October 2019 to March 2020.

Same Store NOI

For the Same Store Portfolio of 74,881 homes, Same Store NOI for Q3 2022 increased 8.6% year over year on Same Store Core Revenues growth of 8.3% and Same Store Core Operating Expenses growth of 7.6%.

YTD 2022 Same Store NOI increased 11.0% year over year on Same Store Core Revenues growth of 9.4% and Same Store Core Operating Expenses growth of 6.1%.

Same Store Core Revenues

Same Store Core Revenues growth for Q3 2022 of 8.3% year over year was primarily driven by a 9.7% increase in Average Monthly Rent, and a 15.5% increase in other income, net of resident recoveries, offset by a 60 basis points year over year decline in Average Occupancy and an 80 basis points year over year increase in bad debt as a percentage of gross rental revenue.

YTD 2022 Same Store Core Revenue growth of 9.4% year over year was primarily driven by an 9.1% increase in average monthly rent, a 30 basis points year over year improvement in bad debt as a percentage of gross rental revenues, and a 25.5% increase in other income, net of resident recoveries, offset by a 40 basis points year over year decline in Average Occupancy.

Same Store Core Operating Expenses

Same Store Core Operating Expenses for Q3 2022 increased 7.6% year over year, primarily driven by a 3.8% increase in Same Store fixed expenses, a 15.4% increase in repairs and maintenance expense, net of resident recoveries, and a 15.2% increase in turnover expenses, net of resident recoveries, mainly driven by inflationary pressures.

YTD 2022 Same Store Core operating expenses increased 6.1% year over year, primarily driven by a 4.1% increase in Same Store fixed expenses, and a 16.3% increase in repairs and maintenance expense, net of resident recoveries, mainly driven by inflationary pressures.

Investment Management Activity

Acquisitions for Q3 2022 totaled 559 homes for $254 million through diversified acquisition channels. This included 244 wholly owned homes for $98 million in addition to 315 homes for $156 million in the Company's joint ventures. Dispositions for Q3 2022 included 189 wholly owned homes for gross proceeds of $70 million and eight homes for gross proceeds of $4 million in the Company's joint ventures.

Year to date through September 30, 2022, the Company acquired 2,336 homes for $1,021 million, including 1,273 wholly owned homes for $543 million and 1,063 homes for $478 million in the Company's joint ventures. The Company also sold 527 homes for $202 million, including 506 wholly owned homes for $192 million and 21 homes for $10 million in the Company's joint ventures.

Update on Hurricane Ian Impact

In Q3 2022, the Company's Florida and Carolinas markets experienced limited wind and water damage as a result of Hurricane Ian. Fortunately, no injuries to residents or associates were reported, and the Company responded quickly to provide assistance to residents and impacted communities.

The Company has accrued $19.0 million for estimated losses and damages related to the storm. Based on previous experience, it is possible that additional damage, and thus costs, may be identified and incurred over the coming months. Estimates will therefore be adjusted if needed and as new information becomes available. Additionally, a portion of the losses may be recoverable through insurance policies that provide coverage for wind, flood, and business interruption, subject to deductibles and limits.

Balance Sheet and Capital Markets Activity

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $1,875 million in available liquidity through a combination of unrestricted cash and undrawn capacity on its revolving credit facility and term loan. The Company's total indebtedness as of September 30, 2022 was $7,821 million, consisting of $5,200 million of unsecured debt and $2,621 million of secured debt. Net debt / TTM adjusted EBITDAre was 5.7x at September 30, 2022, down from 6.2x as of December 31, 2021.

Dividend

As previously announced on October 21, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on or before November 23, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 8, 2022.

FY 2022 Guidance Update

The Company's updated 2022 guidance is presented in the table below. The majority of the change in its updated guidance for Same Store Core Operating Expenses Growth is due to higher expectations for property taxes, which are approximately three percent higher than previous expectations. This increase is primarily due to an anticipated increase in tax bills on the Company's homes in Florida and Georgia based on recent assessments that are up nearly 30 percent over prior year in these states. The Company plans to appeal a much higher proportion of these assessments compared to prior years, noting that there will be a timing difference between the date of appeal and when any rebates are received. In addition, the Company's updated guidance for Same Store Core Revenues growth reflects its revised expectation that bad debt will remain somewhat elevated compared to pre-COVID averages, as it continues to take longer to address residents who are not current with their rent.

The Company has also revised its assumptions for annual 2022 acquisitions of $1.1 billion and dispositions of $250 million.

The updated guidance also reflects two additional non-recurring items for the quarter and year to date period ending September 30, 2022, as noted on Supplemental Schedule 1 and the Company's reconciliation of reported FFO to Core FFO. The first relates to an approximate $7.4 million global settlement of a multistate putative class action regarding resident late fees. The settlement covers claims initially asserted in May of 2018, and involves allegations similar to what others in the residential sector have experienced. The Company strongly believes that the allegations were without merit, and does not admit to any liability in the settlement, which remains subject to court approval. The second non-recurring item relates to an accrual of $19.0 million for estimated losses and damages relating to Hurricane Ian.

FY 2022 Guidance Current Previous FY 2022 FY 2022 Guidance Guidance Core FFO per share — diluted $1.63 - $1.67 $1.66 - $1.72 AFFO per share — diluted $1.38 - $1.42 $1.41 - $1.47 Same Store Core Revenues growth 8.75% - 9.25% 9.0% - 10.0% Same Store Core Operating Expenses growth 8.75% - 9.25% 6.0% - 7.0% Same Store NOI growth 8.75% - 9.25% 10.0% - 11.5%

Note: The Company does not provide guidance for the most comparable GAAP financial measures of net income (loss), total revenues, and property operating and maintenance expense, or a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures of Core FFO per share, AFFO per share, Same Store Core Revenues growth, Same Store Core Operating Expenses growth, and Same Store NOI growth to the comparable GAAP financial measures because it is unable to reasonably predict certain items contained in the GAAP measures, including non-recurring and infrequent items that are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operations. Such items include, but are not limited to, impairment on depreciated real estate assets, net (gain)/loss on sale of previously depreciated real estate assets, share-based compensation, casualty loss, non-Same Store revenues, and non-Same Store operating expenses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on the Company's GAAP results for the guidance period.

Earnings Conference Call Information

Supplemental Information

Glossary & Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial and Other Operating Measures

Financial and operating measures found in the Earnings Release and Supplemental Information include certain measures used by Invitation Homes management that are measures not defined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). These measures are defined herein and, as applicable, reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, " Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), which include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's expectations regarding the performance of the Company's business, its financial results, its liquidity and capital resources, and other non-historical statements. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "guidance," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "projects," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, among others, risks inherent to the single-family rental industry and the Company's business model, macroeconomic factors beyond the Company's control, competition in identifying and acquiring properties, competition in the leasing market for quality residents, increasing property taxes, homeowners' association and insurance costs, the Company's dependence on third parties for key services, risks related to the evaluation of properties, poor resident selection and defaults and non-renewals by the Company's residents, performance of the Company's information technology systems, risks related to the Company's indebtedness, and risks related to the potential negative impact of unfavorable global and United States economic conditions (including inflation and interest rates), uncertainty in financial markets, geopolitical tensions, natural disasters, climate change, and public health crises, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, on the Company's financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, business, associates, and residents. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. The Company believes these factors include, but are not limited to, those described under Part I. Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "Annual Report"), as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release, in the Annual Report, and in the Company's other periodic filings. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except to the extent otherwise required by law.

Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands, except shares and per share data) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Assets: Investments in single-family residential properties, net $ 17,108,963 $ 16,935,322 Cash and cash equivalents 300,312 610,166 Restricted cash 215,584 208,692 Goodwill 258,207 258,207 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 286,897 130,395 Other assets, net 508,451 395,064 Total assets $ 18,678,414 $ 18,537,846 Liabilities: Mortgage loans, net $ 2,207,792 $ 3,055,853 Secured term loan, net 401,476 401,313 Unsecured notes, net 2,517,272 1,921,974 Term loan facilities, net 2,626,491 2,478,122 Revolving facility — — Convertible senior notes, net — 141,397 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 325,967 193,633 Resident security deposits 173,280 165,167 Other liabilities 79,787 341,583 Total liabilities 8,332,065 8,699,042 Equity: Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 900,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 9,000,000,000 shares authorized, 611,409,909 and 601,045,438 outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 6,114 6,010 Additional paid-in capital 11,133,258 10,873,539 Accumulated deficit (916,138 ) (794,869 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 91,892 (286,938 ) Total stockholders' equity 10,315,126 9,797,742 Non-controlling interests 31,223 41,062 Total equity 10,346,349 9,838,804 Total liabilities and equity $ 18,678,414 $ 18,537,846

Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) (unaudited) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Revenues: Rental revenues $ 514,670 $ 464,086 $ 1,504,601 $ 1,351,332 Other property income 50,721 44,092 145,530 121,918 Management fee revenues 3,284 1,354 8,154 3,140 Total revenues 568,675 509,532 1,658,285 1,476,390 Expenses: Property operating and maintenance 203,787 184,484 576,736 528,279 Property management expense 22,385 17,886 65,166 51,424 General and administrative 20,123 19,369 57,104 56,147 Interest expense 76,454 79,370 225,683 243,540 Depreciation and amortization 160,428 150,694 474,796 440,475 Impairment and other 20,004 4,294 22,874 5,630 Total expenses 503,181 456,097 1,422,359 1,325,495 Gains (losses) on investments in equity securities, net (796 ) 4,319 (4,000 ) (5,823 ) Other, net (8,372 ) (1,508 ) (11,605 ) (3,181 ) Gain on sale of property, net of tax 23,952 13,047 69,486 45,450 Income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated joint ventures (849 ) 202 (5,870 ) 564 Net income 79,429 69,495 283,937 187,905 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (250 ) (318 ) (1,180 ) (1,023 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders 79,179 69,177 282,757 186,882 Net income available to participating securities (147 ) (69 ) (515 ) (260 ) Net income available to common stockholders — basic and diluted $ 79,032 $ 69,108 $ 282,242 $ 186,622 Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic 610,845,820 577,011,178 609,212,132 570,808,028 Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted 612,647,588 578,571,392 610,741,723 572,262,198 Net income per common share — basic $ 0.13 $ 0.12 $ 0.46 $ 0.33 Net income per common share — diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.12 $ 0.46 $ 0.33 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.17 $ 0.66 $ 0.51

Glossary and Reconciliations

Average Monthly Rent

Average monthly rent represents average monthly rental income per home for occupied properties in an identified population of homes over the measurement period, and reflects the impact of non-service rental concessions and contractual rent increases amortized over the life of the lease.

Average Occupancy

Average occupancy for an identified population of homes represents (i) the total number of days that the homes in such population were occupied during the measurement period, divided by (ii) the total number of days that the homes in such population were owned during the measurement period.

Core Operating Expenses

Core operating expenses for an identified population of homes reflect property operating and maintenance expenses, excluding any expenses recovered from residents.

Core Revenues

Core revenues for an identified population of homes reflects total revenues, net of any resident recoveries.

EBITDA, EBITDAre, and Adjusted EBITDAre

EBITDA, EBITDAre, and Adjusted EBITDAre are supplemental, non-GAAP measures often utilized to evaluate the performance of real estate companies. The Company defines EBITDA as net income or loss computed in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") before the following items: interest expense; income tax expense; depreciation and amortization; and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures. National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") recommends as a best practice that REITs that report an EBITDA performance measure also report EBITDAre. The Company defines EBITDAre, consistent with the Nareit definition, as EBITDA, further adjusted for gain on sale of property, net of tax and impairment on depreciated real estate investments. Adjusted EBITDAre is defined as EBITDAre before the following items: share-based compensation expense; severance; casualty losses, net; (gains) losses on investments in equity securities, net; and other income and expenses. EBITDA, EBITDAre, and Adjusted EBITDAre are used as supplemental financial performance measures by management and by external users of the Company's financial statements, such as investors and commercial banks. Set forth below is additional detail on how management uses EBITDA, EBITDAre, and Adjusted EBITDAre as measures of performance.

The GAAP measure most directly comparable to EBITDA, EBITDAre, and Adjusted EBITDAre is net income or loss. EBITDA, EBITDAre, and Adjusted EBITDAre are not used as measures of the Company's liquidity and should not be considered alternatives to net income or loss or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company's EBITDA, EBITDAre, and Adjusted EBITDAre may not be comparable to the EBITDA, EBITDAre, and Adjusted EBITDAre of other companies due to the fact that not all companies use the same definitions of EBITDA, EBITDAre, and Adjusted EBITDAre. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the Company's basis for computing these non-GAAP measures is comparable with that of other companies. See below for a reconciliation of GAAP net income to EBITDA, EBITDAre, and Adjusted EBITDAre.

Funds from Operations (FFO), Core Funds from Operations (Core FFO), and Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

FFO, Core FFO, and Adjusted FFO are supplemental, non-GAAP measures often utilized to evaluate the performance of real estate companies. FFO is defined by Nareit as net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding gains or losses from sales of previously depreciated real estate assets, plus depreciation, amortization and impairment of real estate assets, and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures. In calculating per share amounts, Core FFO and AFFO reflect convertible debt securities in the form in which they were outstanding during the period.

The Company believes that FFO is a meaningful supplemental measure of the operating performance of its business because historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, as reflected through depreciation and amortization. Because real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, management considers FFO an appropriate supplemental performance measure as it excludes historical cost depreciation and amortization, impairment on depreciated real estate investments, gains or losses related to sales of previously depreciated homes, as well non-controlling interests, from GAAP net income or loss.

The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Core FFO and Adjusted FFO is net income or loss. Core FFO and Adjusted FFO are not used as measures of the Company's liquidity and should not be considered alternatives to net income or loss or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company's Core FFO and Adjusted FFO may not be comparable to the Core FFO and Adjusted FFO of other companies due to the fact that not all companies use the same definition of Core FFO and Adjusted FFO. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the Company's basis for computing this non-GAAP measures is comparable with that of other companies. See " Reconciliation of FFO, Core FFO, and Adjusted FFO" for a reconciliation of GAAP net income to FFO, Core FFO, and Adjusted FFO.

Net Operating Income (NOI)

NOI is a non-GAAP measure often used to evaluate the performance of real estate companies. The Company defines NOI for an identified population of homes as rental revenues and other property income less property operating and maintenance expense (which consists primarily of property taxes, insurance, HOA fees (when applicable), market-level personnel expenses, repairs and maintenance, leasing costs, and marketing expense). NOI excludes: interest expense; depreciation and amortization; property management expense; general and administrative expense; impairment and other; gain on sale of property, net of tax; (gains) losses on investments in equity securities, net; other income and expenses; management fee revenues; and income from investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

The GAAP measure most directly comparable to NOI is net income or loss. NOI is not used as a measure of liquidity and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or loss or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company's NOI may not be comparable to the NOI of other companies due to the fact that not all companies use the same definition of NOI. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the Company's basis for computing this non-GAAP measure is comparable with that of other companies.

The Company believes that Same Store NOI is also a meaningful supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance for the same reasons as NOI and is further helpful to investors as it provides a more consistent measurement of the Company's performance across reporting periods by reflecting NOI for homes in its Same Store Portfolio.

See below for a reconciliation of GAAP net income to NOI for the Company's total portfolio and NOI for its Same Store Portfolio.

Recurring Capital Expenditures or Recurring CapEx

Recurring Capital Expenditures or Recurring CapEx represents general replacements and expenditures required to preserve and maintain the value and functionality of a home and its systems as a single-family rental.

Rental Rate Growth

Rental rate growth for any home represents the percentage difference between the monthly rent from an expiring lease and the monthly rent from the next lease, and, in each case, reflects the impact of any amortized non-service rent concessions and amortized contractual rent increases. Leases are either renewal leases, where the Company's current resident chooses to stay for a subsequent lease term, or a new lease, where the Company's previous resident moves out and a new resident signs a lease to occupy the same home.

Revenue Collections

Revenue collections represent the total cash received in a given period for rental revenues and other property income (including receipt of late payments that were billed in prior months) divided by the total amounts billed in that period. When a payment plan is in place with a resident, amounts are considered to be billed at the time they would have been billed based on the terms of the original lease, not the terms of the payment plan. "Historical average" revenue collections as a percentage of billings refer to revenue collections as a percentage of billings for the period from October 2019 through and including March 2020.

Same Store / Same Store Portfolio

Same Store or Same Store portfolio includes, for a given reporting period, wholly owned homes that have been stabilized and seasoned, excluding homes that have been sold, homes that have been identified for sale to an owner occupant and have become vacant, homes that have been deemed inoperable or significantly impaired by casualty loss events or force majeure, homes acquired in portfolio transactions that are deemed not to have undergone renovations of sufficiently similar quality and characteristics as the existing Invitation Homes Same Store portfolio, and homes in markets that the Company has announced an intent to exit where the Company no longer operates a significant number of homes.

Homes are considered stabilized if they have (i) completed an initial renovation and (ii) entered into at least one post-initial renovation lease. An acquired portfolio that is both leased and deemed to be of sufficiently similar quality and characteristics as the existing Invitation Homes Same Store portfolio may be considered stabilized at the time of acquisition.

Homes are considered to be seasoned once they have been stabilized for at least 15 months prior to January 1st of the year in which the Same Store portfolio was established.

The Company believes presenting information about the portion of its portfolio that has been fully operational for the entirety of a given reporting period and its prior year comparison period provides investors with meaningful information about the performance of the Company's comparable homes across periods and about trends in its organic business.

Total Homes / Total Portfolio

Total homes or total portfolio refers to the total number of homes owned, whether or not stabilized, and excludes any properties previously acquired in purchases that have been subsequently rescinded or vacated. Unless otherwise indicated, total homes or total portfolio refers to the wholly owned homes and excludes homes owned in joint ventures.

Turnover Rate

Turnover rate represents the number of instances that homes in an identified population become unoccupied in a given period, divided by the number of homes in such population.

Reconciliation of FFO, Core FFO, and AFFO ($ in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) (unaudited) FFO Reconciliation Q3 2022 Q3 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Net income available to common stockholders $ 79,032 $ 69,108 $ 282,242 $ 186,622 Net income available to participating securities 147 69 515 260 Non-controlling interests 250 318 1,180 1,023 Depreciation and amortization on real estate assets 158,199 148,957 468,272 435,348 Impairment on depreciated real estate investments 101 126 238 650 Net gain on sale of previously depreciated investments in real estate (23,952 ) (13,047 ) (69,486 ) (45,450 ) Depreciation and net gain on sale of investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 1,440 29 2,856 (61 ) FFO $ 215,217 $ 205,560 $ 685,817 $ 578,392 Core FFO Reconciliation Q3 2022 Q3 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 FFO $ 215,217 $ 205,560 $ 685,817 $ 578,392 Non-cash interest expense, including the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures 4,539 9,004 17,507 25,791 Share-based compensation expense 7,930 6,052 22,565 21,072 Legal settlements(1) 7,400 — 7,400 — Severance expense 46 226 253 500 Casualty losses, net(2) 19,903 4,168 22,636 4,980 (Gains) losses on investments in equity securities, net 796 (4,319 ) 4,000 5,823 Core FFO $ 255,831 $ 220,691 $ 760,178 $ 636,558 AFFO Reconciliation Q3 2022 Q3 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Core FFO $ 255,831 $ 220,691 $ 760,178 $ 636,558 Recurring capital expenditures, including the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures (44,683 ) (36,248 ) (115,057 ) (89,437 ) Adjusted FFO $ 211,148 $ 184,443 $ 645,121 $ 547,121 Net income available to common stockholders Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted 612,647,588 578,571,392 610,741,723 572,262,198 Net income per common share — diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.12 $ 0.46 $ 0.33 FFO Numerator for FFO per common share — diluted $ 215,217 $ 205,560 $ 685,817 $ 590,923 Weighted average common shares and OP Units outstanding — diluted 615,172,460 581,333,229 613,497,425 588,603,771 FFO per share — diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 1.12 $ 1.00 Core FFO and Adjusted FFO Weighted average common shares and OP Units outstanding — diluted 615,172,460 581,333,229 613,497,425 575,639,449 Core FFO per share — diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.38 $ 1.24 $ 1.11 AFFO per share — diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.32 $ 1.05 $ 0.95

(1) During Q3 2022, the Company entered into an approximate $7.4 million global settlement of a multistate putative class action regarding resident late fees. The settlement remains subject to court approval. (2) Includes an accrual of $19.0 million for estimated losses and damages related to Hurricane Ian during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Reconciliation of Total Revenues to Same Store Core Revenues, Quarterly (in thousands) (unaudited) Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Total revenues (Total Portfolio) $ 568,675 $ 557,300 $ 532,310 $ 520,225 $ 509,532 Management fee revenues (3,284 ) (2,759 ) (2,111 ) (1,753 ) (1,354 ) Total portfolio resident recoveries (31,260 ) (29,394 ) (28,762 ) (26,967 ) (27,972 ) Total Core Revenues (Total Portfolio) 534,131 525,147 501,437 491,505 480,206 Non-Same Store Core Revenues (48,133 ) (43,646 ) (36,715 ) (33,661 ) (31,356 ) Same Store Core Revenues $ 485,998 $ 481,501 $ 464,722 $ 457,844 $ 448,850 Reconciliation of Total Revenue to Same Store Total Revenues and Same Store Core Revenues, YTD (in thousands) (unaudited) YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Total revenues (Total Portfolio) $ 1,658,285 $ 1,476,390 Management fee revenues (8,154 ) (3,140 ) Total portfolio resident recoveries (89,416 ) (78,788 ) Total Core Revenues (Total Portfolio) 1,560,715 1,394,462 Non-Same Store Core Revenues (128,494 ) (85,596 ) Same Store Core Revenues $ 1,432,221 $ 1,308,866

Reconciliation of Property Operating and Maintenance Expenses to Same Store Core Operating Expenses, Quarterly (in thousands) (unaudited) Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Property operating and maintenance expenses (Total Portfolio) $ 203,787 $ 190,680 $ 182,269 $ 177,883 $ 184,484 Total Portfolio resident recoveries (31,260 ) (29,394 ) (28,762 ) (26,967 ) (27,972 ) Core Operating Expenses (Total Portfolio) 172,527 161,286 153,507 150,916 156,512 Non-Same Store Core Operating Expenses (14,904 ) (13,056 ) (12,716 ) (11,072 ) (10,041 ) Same Store Core Operating Expenses $ 157,623 $ 148,230 $ 140,791 $ 139,844 $ 146,471 Reconciliation of Property Operating and Maintenance to Same Store Operating Expenses and Same Store Core Operating Expenses, YTD (in thousands) (unaudited) YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Property operating and maintenance expenses (Total Portfolio) $ 576,736 $ 528,279 Total Portfolio resident recoveries (89,416 ) (78,788 ) Core Operating Expenses (Total Portfolio) 487,320 449,491 Non-Same Store Core Operating Expenses (40,676 ) (28,661 ) Same Store Core Operating Expenses $ 446,644 $ 420,830

Reconciliation of Net Income to Same Store NOI, Quarterly (in thousands) (unaudited) Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Net income available to common stockholders $ 79,032 $ 110,815 $ 92,395 $ 74,476 $ 69,108 Net income available to participating securities 147 148 220 67 69 Non-controlling interests 250 542 388 328 318 Interest expense 76,454 74,840 74,389 79,121 79,370 Depreciation and amortization 160,428 158,572 155,796 151,660 150,694 Property management expense 22,385 21,814 20,967 20,173 17,886 General and administrative 20,123 19,342 17,639 19,668 19,369 Impairment and other 20,004 1,355 1,515 3,046 4,294 Gain on sale of property, net of tax (23,952 ) (27,508 ) (18,026 ) (14,558 ) (13,047 ) (Gains) losses on investments in equity securities, net 796 172 3,032 3,597 (4,319 ) Other, net 8,372 3,827 (594 ) 2,654 1,508 Management fee revenues (3,284 ) (2,759 ) (2,111 ) (1,753 ) (1,354 ) (Income) loss from investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 849 2,701 2,320 2,110 (202 ) NOI (Total Portfolio) 361,604 363,861 347,930 340,589 323,694 Non-Same Store NOI (33,229 ) (30,590 ) (23,999 ) (22,589 ) (21,315 ) Same Store NOI $ 328,375 $ 333,271 $ 323,931 $ 318,000 $ 302,379 Reconciliation of Net Income to NOI and Same Store NOI, YTD (in thousands) (unaudited) YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Net income available to common stockholders $ 282,242 $ 186,622 Net income available to participating securities 515 260 Non-controlling interests 1,180 1,023 Interest expense 225,683 243,540 Depreciation and amortization 474,796 440,475 Property management expense 65,166 51,424 General and administrative 57,104 56,147 Impairment and other 22,874 5,630 Gain on sale of property, net of tax (69,486 ) (45,450 ) Losses on investments in equity securities, net 4,000 5,823 Other, net 11,605 3,181 Management fee revenues (8,154 ) (3,140 ) (Income) loss from investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 5,870 (564 ) NOI (Total Portfolio) 1,073,395 944,971 Non-Same Store NOI (87,818 ) (56,935 ) Same Store NOI $ 985,577 $ 888,036

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, EBITDAre, and Adjusted EBITDAre (in thousands, unaudited) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Net income available to common stockholders $ 79,032 $ 69,108 $ 282,242 $ 186,622 Net income available to participating securities 147 69 515 260 Non-controlling interests 250 318 1,180 1,023 Interest expense 76,454 79,370 225,683 243,540 Interest expense in unconsolidated joint ventures (613 ) 370 838 669 Depreciation and amortization 160,428 150,694 474,796 440,475 Depreciation and amortization of investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 1,714 389 3,466 739 EBITDA 317,412 300,318 988,720 873,328 Gain on sale of property, net of tax (23,952 ) (13,047 ) (69,486 ) (45,450 ) Impairment on depreciated real estate investments 101 126 238 650 Net gain on sale of investments in unconsolidated joint ventures (251 ) (360 ) (567 ) (800 ) EBITDAre 293,310 287,037 918,905 827,728 Share-based compensation expense 7,930 6,052 22,565 21,072 Severance 46 226 253 500 Casualty losses, net(1) 19,903 4,168 22,636 4,980 (Gains) losses on investments in equity securities, net 796 (4,319 ) 4,000 5,823 Other, net(2) 8,372 1,508 11,605 3,181 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 330,357 $ 294,672 $ 979,964 $ 863,284 Trailing Twelve Months (TTM) Ended September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net income available to common stockholders $ 356,718 $ 261,098 Net income available to participating securities 582 327 Non-controlling interests 1,508 1,351 Interest expense 304,804 322,661 Interest expense in unconsolidated joint ventures 1,378 1,209 Depreciation and amortization 626,456 592,135 Depreciation and amortization of investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 4,031 1,304 EBITDA 1,295,477 1,180,085 Gain on sale of property, net of tax (84,044 ) (60,008 ) Impairment on depreciated real estate investments 238 650 Net gain on sale of investments in unconsolidated joint ventures (817 ) (1,050 ) EBITDAre 1,210,854 1,119,677 Share-based compensation expense 28,663 27,170 Severance 810 1,057 Casualty (gains) losses, net(1) 25,682 8,026 (Gains) losses on investments in equity securities, net 7,597 9,420 Other, net(2) 14,259 5,835 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 1,287,865 $ 1,171,185

(1) Includes an accrual of $19.0 million for estimated losses and damages related to Hurricane Ian during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. (2) Includes interest income and other miscellaneous income and expenses.

Reconciliation of Net Debt / Trailing Twelve Months (TTM) Adjusted EBITDAre (in thousands, except for ratio) (unaudited) As of As of September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Mortgage loans, net $ 2,207,792 $ 3,055,853 Secured term loan, net 401,476 401,313 Unsecured notes, net 2,517,272 1,921,974 Term loan facility, net 2,626,491 2,478,122 Revolving facility — — Convertible senior notes, net — 141,397 Total Debt per Balance Sheet 7,753,031 7,998,659 Retained and repurchased certificates (116,706 ) (159,110 ) Cash, ex-security deposits and letters of credit (1) (340,301 ) (649,722 ) Deferred financing costs, net 54,260 50,146 Unamortized discounts on note payable 13,917 13,605 Net Debt (A) $ 7,364,201 $ 7,253,578 For the Trailing Twelve For the Trailing Twelve Months (TTM) Ended Months (TTM) Ended September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Adjusted EBITDAre (B) $ 1,287,865 $ 1,171,185 Net Debt / TTM Adjusted EBITDAre (A / B) 5.7x 6.2x

(1) Represents cash and cash equivalents and the portion of restricted cash that excludes security deposits and letters of credit

